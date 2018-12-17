Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 0.6% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc sold 12,843 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.14M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $245.34 million, down from 2.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.82% or $2.63 during the last trading session, reaching $90.73. About 2.89M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 6.94% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 06/03/2018 – LOWE: AUSTRALIAN ECONOMY IS MOVING IN THE RIGHT DIRECTION; 23/05/2018 – Ackman Takes Roughly $1 Billion Stake in Lowe’s; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s: A Case of Good Timing — Barron’s Blog; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s Investors Cheer New CEO Search After Trailing Home Depot; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s 1Q Gross Margin 34.63%; 06/03/2018 – RBA GOVERNOR PHILIP LOWE COMMENTS IN SYDNEY Q&A SESSION; 19/05/2018 – Fixing Up Lowe’s — Barron’s; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS MORE LIKELY NEXT MOVE IN THE CASH RATE WILL BE UP, NOT DOWN; 08/03/2018 – Little Giant Ladder Systems’ New Ladder Available Exclusively at Lowe’s; 14/05/2018 – CRAFTSMAN(R) Tools Now Available at Lowe’s Stores Nationwide and Lowes.com

Broadview Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Freshpet Inc (FRPT) by 45.38% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadview Advisors Llc sold 183,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 221,275 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.12M, down from 405,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadview Advisors Llc who had been investing in Freshpet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $34.17. About 113,673 shares traded. Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) has risen 65.68% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.68% the S&P500. Some Historical FRPT News: 25/05/2018 – FRESHPET INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Freshpet, Inc. – FRPT; 20/03/2018 – Freshpet® Kicks Off ‘Fresh Start’ Movement To Help Underdogs In Need; 05/03/2018 Freshpet 4Q EPS 4c; 09/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Freshpet, Inc. (FRPT) for Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duty by Certain Officers and Directors and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 29/05/2018 – Freshpet, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 06/03/2018 – Freshpet Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 – FRESHPET INC FRPT.O FY2018 REV VIEW $187.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/04/2018 – DJ Freshpet Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRPT); 28/03/2018 – Schubert Law Firm Investigates Freshpet, Inc. Executives for Potential Breaches of Fiduciary Duties; 29/03/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Release New Product Catalog

Broadview Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.12 billion and $586.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 99,400 shares to 151,575 shares, valued at $2.69 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marvell Techology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 97,450 shares in the quarter, for a total of 401,250 shares, and has risen its stake in Gardner Denver Hldgs Inc.

Analysts await Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) to report earnings on March, 4. They expect $0.10 EPS, up 150.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.04 per share. FRPT’s profit will be $3.55M for 85.43 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.01, from 1.04 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 12 investors sold FRPT shares while 46 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 25.31 million shares or 1.86% less from 25.79 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Georgia-based Invesco Ltd has invested 0% in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has invested 0% of its portfolio in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT). The Germany-based Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0% in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT). Schwab Charles Investment Incorporated holds 0% or 138,860 shares. Franklin Res holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) for 814,409 shares. Aqr Capital Management holds 16,599 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.01% or 261,903 shares in its portfolio. Kbc Group Inc Nv has invested 0% in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT). Northern Tru owns 419,244 shares. Art Lc reported 37,847 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Loomis Sayles And Co Limited Partnership invested in 513,135 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 280,000 shares. The New York-based Gilder Gagnon Howe Co Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.99% in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT). Voya Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 10,285 shares in its portfolio. Manatuck Hill Limited Liability holds 4.22% in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) or 305,500 shares.

Among 14 analysts covering Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Freshpet Inc had 38 analyst reports since August 13, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Monday, September 18. The rating was downgraded by Wedbush on Monday, August 15 to “Neutral”. As per Tuesday, January 2, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. The company was downgraded on Friday, March 11 by Goldman Sachs. The stock of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, September 6 by Robert W. Baird. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, December 14 by Stifel Nicolaus. Credit Suisse maintained Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) on Tuesday, August 7 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Thursday, November 12. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, June 23 with “Buy”. Oppenheimer maintained Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) on Monday, August 7 with “Hold” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.06, from 0.76 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 31 investors sold LOW shares while 504 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 571.05 million shares or 1.78% less from 581.37 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bahl Gaynor Inc owns 72,949 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Atlanta Capital Mgmt Communications L L C holds 0.15% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) or 283,442 shares. Magellan Asset Limited holds 6.14% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) or 16.35M shares. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 10.91 million shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Ruggie Capital Group holds 0% or 36 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui reported 2.61M shares stake. Heritage Wealth Advisors holds 4,710 shares. M Securities has invested 0.21% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Hudock Capital Gru Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.05% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Smith Moore & stated it has 3,518 shares. Franklin Res Inc holds 1.04M shares. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 508,842 shares. Hartford Financial Mgmt owns 0.51% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 13,030 shares. Nelson Roberts Advsr Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.16% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Ellington Mgmt Grp Limited Com owns 0.33% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 10,600 shares.

Since August 24, 2018, it had 2 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $893,828 activity. $1.80M worth of stock was sold by CROOM MARSHALL A on Tuesday, September 18. ROGERS BRIAN C had bought 10,000 shares worth $880,200 on Friday, November 23.

