From December 16-17 AMO Coin (AMO) has fell more than -2.51%

It was bad day for AMO Coin (AMO), as it declined by $-3.17682E-05 or -2.51%, touching $0.001236384. Global Crypto Analysts believe that AMO Coin (AMO) is looking for the $0.0013600224 goal. According to 7 analysts could reach $0.00339938638386377. The highest price was $0.0012681522 and lowest of $0.001236384 for December 16-17. The open was $0.0012681522. It last traded at LAToken exchange.

For a month, AMO Coin (AMO) tokens went down -40.87% from $0.002091 for coin. For 100 days AMO is up 0.00% from $0.00 (non existent). It traded at $0.00 (non existent) 200 days ago. AMO Coin (AMO) has 19.68 billion coins mined with the market cap $24.33 million. It has 20.00B coins in circulation. It was founded on 01/04/2018. The Crypto AMO has proof type and operates under algorithm.

AMO Labs is a blockchain platform that aims to create a decentralized car data marketplace, called as AMO Market. The platform will allow users to turn their own cars into public assets to track users’ driving habits and infotainment preferences, which could be exchanged and shared on the marketplace. Furthermore, the platform will allow manufacturers to purchase driving habits, histories and accident records that could be used to assist them in warranty claims management.

AMO Coin is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the medium of exchange on the platform.