From December 16-17 Radium (RADS) has raised more than 3.06%

Radium (RADS) had a good 24 hours as the cryptocurrency jumped $0.017003376 or 3.06% trading at $0.572882976. According to International Cryptocoin Analysts, Radium (RADS) eyes $0.6301712736 target on the road to $1.59572180861539. RADS last traded at BitTrex exchange. It had high of $0.59348322 and low of $0.540184176 for December 16-17. The open was $0.5558796.

Radium (RADS) is down -45.95% in the last 30 days from $1.06 per coin. Its down -57.88% in the last 100 days since when traded at $1.36 and the annual trend is down. 200 days ago RADS traded at $3.85. RADS has 3.61M coins mined giving it $2.07 million market cap. Radium maximum coins available are 9.00M. RADS uses algorithm and PoS proof type. It was started on 19/01/2016.

Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. The SmartChain expands the utility of Radium far beyond that of a standard coin, with features such as Username-Address linkage and Proof-Of-Existences all 100% distributed within the blockchain. See the Radium SmartChain thread here for full list of functions and development goals.

