Frontier Investment Mgmt Company increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 57.3% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company bought 169,467 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 465,233 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.86 million, up from 295,766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.44% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $16.58. About 7.67 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has risen 20.92% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.92% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 09/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT 16% OF REVENUE; 10/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC CTL.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $18 FROM $17; 04/05/2018 – CenturyLink Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO Glen Post to Retire in May; 19/04/2018 – CenturyLink strengthens connections between Boys Town National Hotline and individuals seeking help; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – HAS REACHED AN AGREEMENT IN PRINCIPLE WITH ITS LENDERS ON AN AMENDMENT OF ITS BPIFAE SENIOR DEBT FACILITY; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Telecom and Utilities Adds CenturyLink; 27/04/2018 – Orlando Magic and CenturyLink Team Up to Recognize Students Through STEM All-Stars Program; 26/04/2018 – Globalstar Buyout Alert – National Securities Law Firm Seeks Higher Price for Globalstar Shareholders in Connection with Propos; 19/04/2018 – CenturyLink Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers

Cadian Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Radware Ltd (RDWR) by 35.24% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadian Capital Management Lp sold 1.28 million shares as the company’s stock declined 15.18% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.35 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $62.20M, down from 3.63 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadian Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Radware Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $22.62. About 73,545 shares traded. Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) has risen 13.32% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.32% the S&P500. Some Historical RDWR News: 02/05/2018 – Radware 1Q Rev $54.5M; 10/04/2018 – Radware Receives Multi Million Dollar Deal From a Leading Cloud Provider; 16/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for MacroGenics, Radware, Core-Mark Holding, Companhia de saneamento Basico Do; 12/03/2018 SD-WAN Market Leader Aryaka Unveils PASSPORT: Multi-Layered Security Platform and Ecosystem, Partners with Palo Alto Networks, Zscaler, and Radware; 16/04/2018 – Radware Joins the Cyber Threat Alliance; 23/04/2018 – F5 Networks, Inc. vs Radware Ltd. | FWD Entered | 04/23/2018; 02/05/2018 – Radware 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 09/05/2018 – Radware Expands Hybrid DDoS Protection for Cloud SaaS Leader to Protect Against Fast Growing Threat of Encrypted Attacks; 02/05/2018 – Radware Board Authorizes New 1-Yr Plan to Repurchase Up to $40M of Outstanding Ordinary Shrs; 02/05/2018 – RADWARE 1Q REV. $55M, EST. $54.1M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.22, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 39 investors sold CTL shares while 182 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 198 raised stakes. 785.39 million shares or 2.54% less from 805.85 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Parkside Bancshares And Trust, a Missouri-based fund reported 1,276 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 213,378 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Rampart Invest Mgmt Co Ltd Liability Co owns 378,604 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Elm Advsr Lc holds 16 shares. First Allied Advisory Svcs accumulated 78,330 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Element Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.35% stake. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Llc reported 28 shares. Temasek Holding (Private) Ltd holds 123.20M shares or 15.19% of its portfolio. Kbc Group Inc Nv reported 716,904 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Koshinski Asset Management holds 0.04% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 12,291 shares. 71,218 were accumulated by Wellington Shields Cap Mgmt Llc. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi accumulated 0.19% or 956,317 shares. Macquarie Grp Incorporated reported 36,800 shares. Norway-based Dnb Asset Management As has invested 0% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Swiss Financial Bank reported 3.10 million shares stake.

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company, which manages about $1.19B and $1.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (Put) (NYSE:MDT) by 100,124 shares to 144,300 shares, valued at $14.20 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS) by 112,953 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 257,058 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market Etf (SCHB).

Since August 13, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 3 sales for $7.76 million activity. $141,160 worth of stock was bought by CLONTZ STEVEN T on Tuesday, December 11. Trezise Scott sold $1.00 million worth of stock or 53,164 shares.

Cadian Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.56 billion and $2.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) by 203,357 shares to 1.17M shares, valued at $131.11 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Yandex N V (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 1.75 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.05M shares, and has risen its stake in Spotify Technology S A.

