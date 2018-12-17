Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc increased Jabil Inc (JBL) stake by 11.89% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc acquired 124,294 shares as Jabil Inc (JBL)’s stock declined 21.55%. The Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc holds 1.17M shares with $31.68M value, up from 1.05 million last quarter. Jabil Inc now has $3.44B valuation. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $21.75. About 879,266 shares traded. Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) has declined 16.63% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JBL News: 24/04/2018 – HP 3D Printing Drives Distributed Design, Manufacturing and Supply Chain Transformation With Jabil and Forecast 3D; 22/03/2018 – GoPro and Jabil Announce Global Technology and Equipment License; 23/04/2018 – NCR CORP – DEAL PROVIDES FOR NCR TO OBTAIN MANUFACTURING SERVICES FROM JABIL FOR NCR’S AUTOMATED TELLER MACHINES, SELF-SERVICE CHECKOUT SOLUTIONS; 15/03/2018 – Jabil Sees 3Q EPS 12c-EPS 38c; 22/03/2018 – Baylin Technologies: Agreement Will Expand Production to Jabil’s Ops in Guadalajara, Mexico; 15/05/2018 – Jabil Speeds Digital Transformations with Supply Chain Intelligence, Enhanced Procurement Solutions and New Radius Digital Strategy Practice; 15/03/2018 – Jabil Targeting Adjusted EPS of About $2.60 for Fiscal Yea; 30/05/2018 – JABIL INC – UNIT JABIL PACKAGING SOLUTIONS JOINED AMAZON DASH REPLENISHMENT SERVICE (DRS) SOLUTION PROVIDERS PROGRAM; 24/04/2018 – Chief Financial Officer Forbes Alexander to Retire; 22/03/2018 – BAYLIN TECHNOLOGIES SIGNS MANUFACTURING SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH JABIL

Credit Agricole S A decreased Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) stake by 48.15% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Credit Agricole S A sold 168,509 shares as Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA)’s stock declined 3.15%. The Credit Agricole S A holds 181,491 shares with $29.90M value, down from 350,000 last quarter. Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd now has $372.01B valuation. The stock decreased 2.92% or $4.36 during the last trading session, reaching $144.64. About 7.68M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 13.21% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 12/03/2018 – IKang Healthcare: Yunfeng and Alibaba Are in Discussions With Certain Significant Holders Regarding Potential Support; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q-End Annual Active Consumers on China Retail Marketplaces 552M; 09/04/2018 – Alibaba Invests in Chinese Facial-Recognition Startup; 01/04/2018 – Alibaba to Acquire Full Ownership of China Online Delivery Platform Ele.me; 09/04/2018 – ALIBABA’S MA TO ABANDON U.S. JOB VOW IF TIE WORSENS: CHINA NEWS; 04/04/2018 – Tencent and Alibaba share the same strategy: Invest in the most promising online and mobile services that emerge in China; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba Leads a $1.38 Billion Investment in Delivery Giant ZTO; 30/04/2018 – BABA’S JOE TSAI CONCLUDES SPEAKING; 10/04/2018 – JACK MA’S ANT FINANCIAL TO RAISE $9 BLN; FUNDING COULD VALUE THE FINANCIAL TECHNOLOGY FIRM AT CLOSE TO $150 BILLION – WSJ, CITING; 02/04/2018 – ALIBABA BUYS ELE.ME IN DEAL THAT IMPLIES $9.5B ENTERPRISE VALUE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.19, from 0.91 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 25 investors sold JBL shares while 121 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 140.22 million shares or 5.51% less from 148.41 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Signaturefd Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL). 80,058 were accumulated by Price T Rowe Md. Diligent Invsts Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.16% in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL). Systematic Management Lp accumulated 0.03% or 48,425 shares. 59,941 are held by Tudor Invest Et Al. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 29,064 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Comerica Fincl Bank invested in 140,617 shares. Quantitative Mngmt Ltd Company has 13,100 shares. Natl Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation invested 0.01% in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL). Axa reported 290,800 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt LP has 247,511 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. 306,101 were reported by New York State Teachers Retirement. Prudential Financial invested in 0.06% or 1.44M shares. C M Bidwell Associate holds 0% or 94 shares. Royal London Asset Limited reported 0% stake.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 sales for $2.97 million activity. 13,915 shares were sold by PETERS WILLIAM E, worth $375,578 on Monday, October 1. Shares for $541,222 were sold by Parimbelli Alessandro on Thursday, October 4. MONDELLO MARK T had sold 30,000 shares worth $900,150.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc decreased El Paso Electric Co (NYSE:EE) stake by 47,044 shares to 1.99M valued at $114.04M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) stake by 8,310 shares and now owns 64,855 shares. Yum China Hldng Inc was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Jabil (NYSE:JBL), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Jabil had 2 analyst reports since November 12, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Wednesday, November 14. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs on Monday, November 12 to “Neutral”.

Among 13 analysts covering Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Alibaba Group Holding had 19 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) earned “Buy” rating by M Partners on Tuesday, November 13. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $225 target in Monday, August 27 report. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Friday, August 24. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Monday, November 26. On Thursday, December 13 the stock rating was reinitiated by Mizuho with “Buy”. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 16 by Raymond James. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 24 by Nomura. The firm has “Buy” rating by Argus Research given on Friday, August 24. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, August 24 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. As per Friday, August 24, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan.

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.41 EPS, up 5.22% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.34 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.63B for 25.65 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 39.60% EPS growth.

Credit Agricole S A increased Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) stake by 1,800 shares to 8,070 valued at $2.79M in 2018Q3. It also upped Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Corp (NYSE:BAH) stake by 50,142 shares and now owns 84,142 shares. Ameriprise Finl Inc (NYSE:AMP) was raised too.