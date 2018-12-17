Gagnon Securities Llc decreased its stake in Tile Shop Holdings Inc (TTS) by 60.9% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Securities Llc sold 95,977 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.63% with the market. The institutional investor held 61,624 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $441,000, down from 157,601 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Securities Llc who had been investing in Tile Shop Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $288.60M market cap company. The stock increased 2.43% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $5.47. About 254,212 shares traded. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) has declined 36.88% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.88% the S&P500. Some Historical TTS News: 19/04/2018 – TILE SHOP HOLDINGS INC – REITERATES ITS PREVIOUSLY COMMUNICATED ANNUAL OUTLOOK; 02/05/2018 – Fort Washington Invest Advisors Incorporated Buys Into Tile Shop; 19/04/2018 – Tile Shop Holdings 1Q Gross Margin 70.3%; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tile Shop Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TTS); 30/04/2018 – Recycled roofing tiles get a second life as stunning wall tiles with the Parkway collection; 14/03/2018 The Tile Shop debuts over 40 new vignettes at Franklin, TN location; 16/03/2018 – The Tile Shop introduces the Avenue and Décor collection of decorative, encaustic-look tiles; 03/04/2018 – West Allis, WI The Tile Shop gets a makeover with new vignettes, more design space and energy-efficient lighting; 21/05/2018 – Trendy, soft grey meets high-end marble with the Victoria Grey collection; 19/04/2018 – TILE SHOP REPORTS 1Q EPS $0.08

Rmb Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 12.51% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rmb Capital Management Llc bought 29,280 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.30% with the market. The hedge fund held 263,280 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $39.52M, up from 234,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rmb Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $290.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.50% or $3.38 during the last trading session, reaching $131.71. About 6.39 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 23.77% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.77% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – VISA 2Q EPS $1.11; 20/05/2018 – Russian Billionaire’s U.K. Visa Delayed Amid Diplomatic Tensions; 19/03/2018 – VFS Global Awarded Contracts to Provide Canadian Visa Application Centre Services in 78 Countries; 06/03/2018 – EU,TURKEY MAKE PROGRESS ON VISA LIBERALIZATION, WELT REPORTS; 25/04/2018 – Visa Sees Fiscal 2018 Net Revenue Growth Low Double Digits on Nominal Basis; 15/05/2018 – SAP Launches SAP® SuccessFactors® Visa and Permits Management Solution; 13/04/2018 – VFS Global Launches One-stop Visa Centres for Malaysia in Riyadh and Jeddah in KSA; 16/04/2018 – U.K. Retailers Kick Off Appeal Against Visa, Mastercard Fees; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Adj EPS $1.11; 22/03/2018 – Visa Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.82 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.36, from 1.46 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 9 investors sold TTS shares while 29 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 30.87 million shares or 3.76% less from 32.08 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement has 0.01% invested in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 18,199 shares or 0% of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny stated it has 0% in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS). Voya Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 14,617 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc, a Illinois-based fund reported 29,200 shares. State Teachers Retirement reported 12,502 shares. Diversified Inv Strategies Lc has 223,025 shares. Cap Fund Mngmt accumulated 11,400 shares. The Switzerland-based Swiss Comml Bank has invested 0% in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS). Granite Prtn Ltd Company holds 57,912 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS). Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 0% or 43,085 shares. Moreover, Federated Investors Pa has 0.01% invested in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS). Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Com, Illinois-based fund reported 41,121 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Communications The holds 30,594 shares.

Gagnon Securities Llc, which manages about $353.18 million and $435.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 45,966 shares to 70,165 shares, valued at $5.24M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:AOSL) by 52,459 shares in the quarter, for a total of 635,745 shares, and has risen its stake in Netgear Inc (NASDAQ:NTGR).

Among 10 analysts covering Tile Shop Hldgs (NASDAQ:TTS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Tile Shop Hldgs had 31 analyst reports since August 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 19 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, April 19 with “Hold”. The firm earned “Underperform” rating on Tuesday, October 3 by Telsey Advisory Group. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of TTS in report on Thursday, February 22 with “Neutral” rating. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, August 23 by Citigroup. The stock of Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) earned “Sell” rating by Zacks on Saturday, August 22. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of TTS in report on Tuesday, July 18 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Northland Capital on Wednesday, April 6. Loop Capital maintained the shares of TTS in report on Friday, October 13 with “Hold” rating. Piper Jaffray maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, July 18 report.

Since September 13, 2018, it had 9 insider buys, and 1 sale for $3.16 million activity. 32,004 shares were bought by KAMIN PETER H, worth $182,233. KRASNOW TODD also sold $242,500 worth of Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) shares.

Since November 2, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $16.70 million activity. Sheedy William M. sold $13.88 million worth of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) on Friday, November 2.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.05, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 33 investors sold V shares while 655 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 529 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 0.85% less from 1.56 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 4,611 were reported by Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Lc. Lourd Capital Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% or 6,614 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc holds 0.71% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 18.44 million shares. Bancshares reported 1.98% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Heritage Wealth Advsrs invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 49,253 were accumulated by Moors Cabot Incorporated. 1.01M were reported by Factory Mutual Insur Com. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Com stated it has 977,764 shares. Sfmg Ltd Liability Company reported 11,726 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Everence Mngmt Inc, Indiana-based fund reported 44,583 shares. 1,356 are owned by First Western Cap Management Communication. Victory Cap Mgmt invested in 0.27% or 879,958 shares. Pennsylvania-based Stillwater Capital Advisors Ltd Com has invested 4.73% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Security Savings Bank Of So Dak stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Fincl Consulate, Maryland-based fund reported 1,707 shares.

Among 44 analysts covering Visa Inc. (NYSE:V), 35 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Visa Inc. had 144 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Friday, June 23. Guggenheim upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Monday, December 5 report. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, October 25 by Guggenheim. The rating was maintained by Stephens on Friday, February 2 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Mizuho on Thursday, January 4 with “Buy”. As per Thursday, October 26, the company rating was maintained by Buckingham Research. The stock has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Friday, October 13. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $155 target in Tuesday, July 17 report. On Friday, February 2 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods on Tuesday, December 8.