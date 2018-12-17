Gamecredits (GAME) plunges -3.27% on December 16-17

It was bad day for Gamecredits (GAME), as it declined by $-0.00183179360000001 or -3.27%, touching $0.0542014642. Global Cryptocoin Analysts believe that Gamecredits (GAME) is looking for the $0.05962161062 goal. According to 9 analysts could reach $0.0936363317399099. The highest price was $0.0566220486 and lowest of $0.0529584614 for December 16-17. The open was $0.0560332578. It last traded at Poloniex exchange.

For a month, Gamecredits (GAME) tokens went down -42.00% from $0.09345 for coin. For 100 days GAME is down -71.38% from $0.1894. It traded at $1.06 200 days ago. Gamecredits (GAME) has 69.84 million coins mined with the market cap $3.79M. It has 84.00 million coins in circulation. It was founded on 01/06/2015. The Crypto GAME has PoW proof type and operates under Scrypt algorithm.

GameCredits is a game driven Cryptocurrency, created to facilitate in-game transactions and monetization.