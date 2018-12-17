Peconic Partners Llc increased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 72.73% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.08% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 47,500 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.29M, up from 27,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $112.53. About 704,736 shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 5.82% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.82% the S&P500.

Federated Investors Inc decreased its stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (GLPI) by 18.35% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Federated Investors Inc sold 23,387 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 104,061 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.67M, down from 127,448 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Federated Investors Inc who had been investing in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $34.15. About 571,236 shares traded. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has declined 4.36% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.36% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPI News: 22/05/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES-AS PER AMENDMENT REVOLVER UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT WAS REPLACED,UPSIZED TO ABOUT UP TO $1.1 BLN OF R-1 REVOLVING COMMITMENTS; 30/04/2018 – Voya Global Real Estate Adds Gaming and Leisure; 14/05/2018 – Cbre Clarion Securities Buys 1.1% of Gaming and Leisure; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – INTENDS TO ENGAGE A FIRM TO CONDUCT A SEARCH FOR A NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props Says Clifford’s Retirement to Be Effective Aug 31; 05/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Aqua Metals, Audentes Therapeutics, Gaming and Leisure Properties, Mammoth Energy Servi; 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE – TO BUY REAL ESTATE ASSETS OF 6 CASINO PROPERTIES FROM TROPICANA ENTERTAINMENT FOR $1.21 BLN, EXCLUSIVE OF TAXES AND DEAL FEES; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC GLPI.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.05, REV VIEW $1.04 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/04/2018 – ICAHN ENTERPRISES LP – TRANSACTION IS NOT SUBJECT TO ANY FINANCING CONDITION; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure 1Q Profit Rises 3%; CFO To Retire

Federated Investors Inc, which manages about $42.88B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Corcept Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CORT) by 169,712 shares to 12.09 million shares, valued at $169.50 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (NYSE:FIS) by 8,837 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,138 shares, and has risen its stake in Mylan N V (NASDAQ:MYL).

Among 14 analysts covering Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI), 7 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Gaming and Leisure Properties had 38 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) rating on Tuesday, April 17. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $37 target. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, November 19 by Barclays Capital. Bank of America downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) on Thursday, December 15 to “Underperform” rating. Ladenburg initiated the shares of GLPI in report on Friday, June 2 with “Buy” rating. Bank of America maintained Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) rating on Tuesday, April 17. Bank of America has “Underperform” rating and $32 target. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Friday, July 28. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, January 11 by SunTrust. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Hold” rating and $3900 target in Thursday, July 27 report. Zacks downgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Tuesday, August 4 report. The stock of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, December 7 by Deutsche Bank.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.13, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 32 investors sold GLPI shares while 103 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 179.18 million shares or 0.56% less from 180.18 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Tarbox Family Office Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) for 68 shares. Macquarie Group Limited has 87,500 shares. Amp Invsts accumulated 0.02% or 103,095 shares. Georgia-based Advisory Svcs Network Limited Liability has invested 0% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Schwab Charles Investment reported 1.01 million shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability Com, a Illinois-based fund reported 1.20 million shares. Ascend Limited Company accumulated 824,612 shares. Bluecrest Capital Management invested in 0.02% or 19,510 shares. Raymond James Ser Advsr has invested 0.01% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Par Mngmt has 4.95 million shares for 2% of their portfolio. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Company holds 1.54M shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Barr E S holds 767,464 shares. Ent Service reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). State Street holds 0.01% or 4.23 million shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has invested 0.45% of its portfolio in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI).

More notable recent Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Icahn Enterprises LP Completes Sale of Federal-Mogul LLC and Tropicana Entertainment Inc. – Nasdaq” on October 01, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Bargain Hunters Take Note: Insider Cluster-Buying At GLPI – Nasdaq” published on November 21, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “GLPI Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average – Nasdaq” on December 03, 2018. More interesting news about Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Announces Chief Financial Officer Retirement – GlobeNewswire” published on April 25, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI) CEO Peter Carlino on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 01, 2018.

Analysts await Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $0.82 earnings per share, up 7.89% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.76 per share. GLPI’s profit will be $175.55M for 10.41 P/E if the $0.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.89% EPS growth.

Since November 5, 2018, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.05 million activity. Urdang E Scott bought 5,000 shares worth $171,350. HANDLER DAVID A also bought $368,500 worth of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) shares.

Since August 29, 2018, it had 2 insider buys, and 1 sale for $396,868 activity. 2,451 shares valued at $279,310 were sold by GARRISON ROBERT E II on Wednesday, August 29. Shares for $580,610 were bought by Melone Anthony J. on Tuesday, October 23.

Peconic Partners Llc, which manages about $661.53M and $396.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XOP) by 10,000 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $866,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Concho Res Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,010 shares, and cut its stake in Hi (NYSE:HCLP).

Among 21 analysts covering Crown Castle International Corp (NYSE:CCI), 14 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Crown Castle International Corp had 69 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 11 by Guggenheim. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $110 target in Tuesday, April 17 report. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, October 19. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, July 21 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Monday, October 23. The stock of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, July 22. The stock of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) earned “Hold” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, October 31. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, September 13 by Stifel Nicolaus. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 8 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Monday, July 10 with “Buy”.

More notable recent Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “KBW Announces Index Rebalancing for Fourth-Quarter 2018 – Nasdaq” on December 15, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Universal Health REIT declares $0.675 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on December 06, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Mortgage REITs log in a good day – Seeking Alpha” on November 29, 2018. More interesting news about Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “StereoVision Forms Florida C Corp Amalgamated Agricultural Properties Inc. (AAPI) for REIT Filing, Appoints Lorne Saltzman AAPI Chairman with Immediate Effect – GlobeNewswire” published on November 26, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “REITs: The Only Asset Class That Will Deliver Required Returns (Part II) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 03, 2018.