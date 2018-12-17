Garde Capital Inc increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 16.35% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garde Capital Inc bought 5,969 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.14% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 42,485 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.87M, up from 36,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garde Capital Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $65.17. About 6.34 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 10.74% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 15/05/2018 – STARBUCKS CEO KEVIN JOHNSON SPEAKS ON CHINA PLANS IN INTERVIEW; 27/04/2018 – Starbucks CEO says Philadelphia arrests has not hurt sales in April; 26/04/2018 – JIM CHANOS SAYS HAS NO POSITION ON STARBUCKS – CNBC; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks ceo Kevin Johnson Unveils Innovation Strategy to Propel the Company’s Next Decade of Growth at Starbucks 2018 Annual; 19/04/2018 – NBC10 Philadelphia: #Breaking: @PhillyMayor issues statement of apology to 2 black men arrest at a Center City Starbucks.…; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks Announces New Standard for Global Pay Equity; 15/05/2018 – The Manifest Finds Starbucks Is User Favorite in Survey of Restaurant Loyalty Apps; 17/04/2018 – WPEC CBS12 News: BREAKING: Starbucks to close all stores nationwide to conduct racial-bias training; 18/04/2018 – Fake Starbucks coupons circulate online promising free coffee for black customers; 27/04/2018 – Starbucks CEO says Philadelphia arrests did not hurt sales in April

Whitnell & Co increased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 12.74% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitnell & Co bought 29,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.27% with the market. The institutional investor held 256,549 shares of the company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.58 million, up from 227,549 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitnell & Co who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.16% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $14.35. About 1.34M shares traded or 111.98% up from the average. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has declined 5.37% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.37% the S&P500.

Among 41 analysts covering Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX), 24 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 17 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Starbucks Corporation had 137 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Cowen & Co on Friday, April 13. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Wednesday, October 19. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of SBUX in report on Friday, July 28 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, October 10 by Cowen & Co. Barclays Capital maintained Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) rating on Friday, November 2. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $60 target. Deutsche Bank downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $64 target in Tuesday, April 12 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) rating on Tuesday, June 13. BMO Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $6700 target. The stock of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) earned “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Friday, November 3. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Friday, November 2. BTIG Research downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Wednesday, June 20 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.03, from 0.76 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 78 investors sold SBUX shares while 489 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 905.08 million shares or 2.60% less from 929.26 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Teacher Retirement Of Texas owns 0.14% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 355,491 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 0.09% or 4.08M shares in its portfolio. Viking Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 27,000 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. West Oak Capital Lc invested in 7,695 shares or 0% of the stock. Rand Wealth Lc, a California-based fund reported 35,400 shares. Brinker Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 108,483 shares. Consolidated Invest Group Inc Ltd stated it has 23,698 shares or 0.63% of all its holdings. Hrt Fincl Limited Co has invested 0.13% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Moreover, Capital Ww Investors has 0.16% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Liability stated it has 0.79% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). 300,000 were reported by Waddell & Reed Fincl Inc. Polaris Greystone Gp Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.01% or 1,880 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). First Midwest Comml Bank Tru Division accumulated 0.1% or 13,144 shares. Thornburg Invest Mgmt Inc accumulated 715,027 shares.

Garde Capital Inc, which manages about $500.62M and $594.68 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (TIP) by 23,919 shares to 8,739 shares, valued at $951,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHP) by 30,978 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,175 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO).

Since August 3, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 4 sales for $15.56 million activity. 99,166 shares were sold by ULLMAN MYRON E III, worth $5.46 million on Tuesday, September 11. 166,666 shares were sold by TERUEL JAVIER G, worth $8.78M on Friday, August 24.

