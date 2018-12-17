Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc decreased its stake in General Electric Corp (GE) by 37.87% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc sold 69,799 shares as the company’s stock declined 44.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 114,499 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.29 million, down from 184,298 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc who had been investing in General Electric Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $7.14. About 61.87M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 60.87% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 21/05/2018 – WABTEC AND GE TRANSPORTATION TO MERGE, CREATING GLOBAL LEADER FOR RAIL EQUIPMENT, SERVICES AND SOFTWARE; 21/05/2018 – GE TRANSPORTATION’S SANTANA: UNIT GROWING ACROSS BUSINESS LINES; 18/04/2018 – Regulators had ordered inspections of engine type that blew apart on Southwest plane; 20/04/2018 – General Electric is in discussions to sell its rail business to Wabtec, according to multiple reports Friday; 25/04/2018 – GE Sticks With KPMG as Auditor Despite Calls to End Relationship; 05/03/2018 – The worst may soon be over for General Electric shareholders, says longtime analyst Nick Heymann; 12/03/2018 – GE EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION DETAILED IN REGULATORY FILING; 23/05/2018 – GE CEO: REVIEWING PORTFOLIO IN A `DELIBERATE WAY’; 17/04/2018 – One dead after engine breaks apart on Southwest flight; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – OBTAINED FULL COMMITMENTS FOR $2.9 BLN BRIDGE FACILITY AND EXPECTS TO PUT IN PLACE PERMANENT DEBT FINANCING PRIOR TO DEAL CLOSING

Toth Financial Advisory Corp decreased its stake in Applied Optoelectronics Inc (AAOI) by 98.15% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toth Financial Advisory Corp sold 24,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 458 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11,000, down from 24,808 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp who had been investing in Applied Optoelectronics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $348.66 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $17.61. About 348,628 shares traded. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) has declined 49.18% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAOI News: 08/03/2018 – Applied Optoelectronics Showcases New Technology at OFC; 05/04/2018 – APPLIED OPTOELECTRONICS SAYS AMENDED CREDIT FACILITY INCREASES PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF THREE-YEAR LINE OF CREDIT FROM $50 MLN TO $60 MLN – SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 – Applied Optoelectronics Announces 200 Gbps PAM4 PIN Photodiode Array; 08/05/2018 – Applied Optoelectronics Sees 2Q Rev $75M-$81M; 08/05/2018 – Applied Optoelectronics 1Q EPS 11c; 08/05/2018 – Applied Optoelectronics Sees 2Q Adj EPS 39c-Adj EPS 52c; 06/03/2018 Applied Optoelectronics to Host Investor Session at OFC; 05/04/2018 – APPLIED OPTOELECTRONICS – ON MARCH 30, CO EXECUTED FIRST AMENDMENT TO LOAN AGREEMENT, AMONG OTHERS (COLLECTIVELY, THE AMENDED CREDIT FACILITY); 20/04/2018 – DJ Applied Optoelectronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AAOI); 08/05/2018 – Applied Optoelectronics 1Q Rev $65.2M

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, down 33.33% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.27 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.56B for 9.92 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual earnings per share reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.57% EPS growth.

Among 30 analysts covering General Electric Company (NYSE:GE), 12 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 15 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. General Electric Company had 122 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of GE in report on Monday, October 2 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Deutsche Bank downgraded General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Friday, May 12 to “Sell” rating. The stock of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, September 5 by UBS. As per Monday, August 7, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. As per Tuesday, November 14, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, April 27 by Stifel Nicolaus. As per Monday, April 24, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Friday, July 7. On Tuesday, July 26 the stock rating was maintained by Bernstein with “Market Perform”. Barclays Capital upgraded General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) rating on Monday, October 8. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $16 target.

Since July 24, 2018, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $5.27 million activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $94,800 was made by DIMITRIEF ALEXANDER on Tuesday, November 6. The insider DSOUZA FRANCISCO bought $499,200.

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc, which manages about $644.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2,312 shares to 29,752 shares, valued at $4.47M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 3,218 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,458 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl A.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.56 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 0.59 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 83 investors sold GE shares while 743 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 4.54 billion shares or 0.56% more from 4.51 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bath Savings Company reported 40,883 shares. Partnervest Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 61,502 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Independent Invsts has 80,626 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Two Sigma Ltd has invested 0% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Burgundy Asset owns 200,000 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Alpha Cubed Invests Ltd reported 107,129 shares. Oxbow Advsrs Ltd Liability invested 0.04% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). 295,000 are held by General Amer Invsts. 33,450 were reported by Adell Harriman And Carpenter. Lathrop Management has invested 1.38% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Signaturefd Limited Liability holds 0.08% or 69,599 shares. Edgar Lomax Va holds 1.72M shares. Zwj Invest Counsel Inc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 93,581 shares. Mackenzie Fin Corporation invested in 4.26 million shares. Wendell David Associates reported 42,047 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings.

Among 14 analysts covering Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI), 6 have Buy rating, 5 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Applied Optoelectronics had 50 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Northland Capital maintained the shares of AAOI in report on Thursday, February 22 with “Sell” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, September 19 by Cowen & Co. Northland Capital maintained Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) on Wednesday, September 20 with “Sell” rating. The stock of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, September 5 by Needham. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, December 7 by Cowen & Co. The stock has “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Friday, October 13. Rosenblatt initiated the shares of AAOI in report on Monday, June 11 with “Sell” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co given on Thursday, July 13. Craig Hallum downgraded the shares of AAOI in report on Thursday, February 22 to “Sell” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co given on Tuesday, June 20.

Toth Financial Advisory Corp, which manages about $319.42 million and $450.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Proshares Tr (TBT) by 10,872 shares to 11,572 shares, valued at $444,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 4,852 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,168 shares, and has risen its stake in Kellogg Co (NYSE:K).

Analysts await Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) to report earnings on February, 20. They expect $-0.16 earnings per share, down 120.25% or $0.95 from last year’s $0.79 per share.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.27, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 28 investors sold AAOI shares while 43 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 12.85 million shares or 7.01% less from 13.81 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 13,708 shares. Ledyard National Bank & Trust invested in 0% or 540 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has 170,403 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Alpine Woods Capital Invsts Lc stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI). Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI). Tower Cap Lc (Trc) has invested 0% in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI). Prelude Cap Mgmt Llc holds 6,162 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co reported 415,264 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Sector Pension Invest Board has invested 0% in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI). Trafelet Brokaw Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership owns 77,350 shares. State Common Retirement Fund reported 0% stake. 30,214 are owned by Jane Street Group Ltd Liability Co. Vanguard Gru holds 1.17M shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 40,150 shares. Ls Invest Advsr Limited Liability has 5,672 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.