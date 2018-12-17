Genesis Asset Managers Llp increased its stake in 58.Com Inc (WUBA) by 11.73% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Genesis Asset Managers Llp bought 806,641 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 7.68M shares of the programming company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $565.61M, up from 6.88M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Genesis Asset Managers Llp who had been investing in 58.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $58.51. About 744,792 shares traded. 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) has declined 17.50% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.50% the S&P500. Some Historical WUBA News: 23/05/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N -QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS WERE RMB2.05 (US$0.33); 07/03/2018 – 58.COM 4Q REV. $423.1M, EST. $408.6M; 07/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS RMB2.78 (US$0.43); 23/05/2018 – Correct: 58.com 1Q Rev $393M; 10/05/2018 – finzine: $WUBA $MS Jeneration Capital Raising New $800 Million Fund, Sources Say via; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS RMB1.17 (US$0.19); 23/05/2018 – 58.COM 1Q REV. $393.0M, EST. $371.1M

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc decreased its stake in Chevron Corporation Com (CVX) by 1.91% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc sold 6,001 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 309,002 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $37.78 million, down from 315,003 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corporation Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $215.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $112.55. About 5.46M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.92% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.92% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – AN AVERAGE OF 98 PCT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED FOR 10 NOMINEES FOR ELECTION TO BOARD AT ANNUAL STOCKHOLDERS MEETING; 11/04/2018 – Oil major Total buys several assets located in Gulf of Mexico; 23/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 12/04/2018 – IENOVA SAYS CHEVRON UNIT MAY BUY 20% OF BC TERMINAL; 06/04/2018 – CHEVRON HAS REQUESTED EXTENSION OF CONTRACT TO OPERATE ROKAN BLOCK IN INDONESIA BEYOND 2021 -ENERGY MINISTRY OFFICIAL; 17/05/2018 – Hot Air: Can’t handle the truth? Actor walks out of “verbatim” play on Chevron shakedown; 17/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/17/2018 07:27 PM; 13/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $129 FROM $123; 12/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from U.S. biofuels law NEW YORK (Reuters) – Global; 07/03/2018 – Anonymous: Chevron in talks to sell minority stake in Kitimat LNG project

Genesis Asset Managers Llp, which manages about $36.75 billion and $3.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ultrapar Participacoes Sa (NYSE:UGP) by 109,485 shares to 2.86M shares, valued at $26.53M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Credicorp Ltd (NYSE:BAP) by 257,394 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 935,924 shares, and cut its stake in Embotelladora Andina Ads Rep B.

Among 16 analysts covering 58.com (NYSE:WUBA), 8 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. 58.com had 26 analyst reports since August 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Underperform” rating by CLSA given on Friday, November 11. Morgan Stanley upgraded the shares of WUBA in report on Tuesday, September 1 to “Overweight” rating. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Thursday, October 15 by Credit Agricole. The company was downgraded on Friday, November 11 by Brean Capital. The rating was initiated by CLSA with “Sell” on Thursday, October 15. The stock of 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, August 22. The rating was downgraded by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, December 14 to “Hold”. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, May 26 by CLSA. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Monday, March 12 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, October 5.

Another recent and important 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) news was published by Globenewswire.com which published an article titled: “Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Jazz Pharmaceuticals, 58, Encore Capital Group, Churchill Downs, Addus HomeCare, and Huntington Ingalls Industries â€” New Horizons, Emerging Trends, and Upcoming Developments – GlobeNewswire” on November 29, 2018.

Since September 13, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $2.82 million activity.

Among 37 analysts covering Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX), 28 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 76% are positive. Chevron Corporation had 131 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) earned “Sell” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, January 30. Wells Fargo upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $134.0 target in Tuesday, February 6 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, April 30. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, March 9 with “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Monday, October 12 with “Equal-Weight”. CLSA upgraded Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) on Tuesday, November 15 to “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, October 27 with “Sell”. Morgan Stanley maintained Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) rating on Wednesday, January 24. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $145 target. Goldman Sachs maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $96 target in Friday, March 18 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, July 28.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc, which manages about $3.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp Com (NYSE:LMT) by 1,025 shares to 11,475 shares, valued at $3.97M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Msci Emerging Mkts Etf (EEM) by 8,431 shares in the quarter, for a total of 147,781 shares, and has risen its stake in Ppl Corporation Com (NYSE:PPL).

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Chevron (CVX) option implied volatility bid as oil at low end of range – StreetInsider.com” on December 11, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: ExxonMobil Corporation vs. Chevron Corporation – The Motley Fool” published on December 16, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Reuters: Chevron granted waiver from U.S. biofuel laws at Utah plant – Seeking Alpha” on November 20, 2018. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chevron’s Gulf Of Mexico Growth Runway – Seeking Alpha” published on December 04, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Total S.A. – Key Takeaways From The Third Quarter 2018 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 26, 2018.