Ruffer Llp increased its stake in Randgold Res Ltd (GOLD) by 487.64% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ruffer Llp bought 63,296 shares as the company’s stock rose 41.44% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 76,276 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.38M, up from 12,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ruffer Llp who had been investing in Randgold Res Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $85.01. About 698,738 shares traded. Randgold Resources Limited (NASDAQ:GOLD) has declined 4.27% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.27% the S&P500. Some Historical GOLD News: 19/04/2018 – Strike halts gold output at two Randgold mines in Mali – union; 29/03/2018 – RANDGOLD RESOURCES: MINING CODE PROPOSAL SUBMITTED TO DRC GOVT; 23/04/2018 – RANDGOLD: KIBALI PROJECT IS NOW COMPLETE; 15/03/2018 – Randgold Resources in Talks With DRC Gov; 03/05/2018 – Randgold Resources 1Q Production to Fall, But Will Meet 2018 Guidance; 10/05/2018 – RandGold Resources 1Q EPS 60c; 03/04/2018 – Randgold Resources Group Outlook for 2018 Remains Within Guidance; 10/05/2018 – RandGold Resources 1Q Pretax Pft $87.3M; 30/04/2018 – Randgold Resources: Tongon Impacted During 1Q Work Stoppages; 08/03/2018 – RANDGOLD RESOURCES LTD RRS.L SAYS CHIEF EXECUTIVE MARK BRISTOW SAID COMPANY WOULD START ITS ENGAGEMENT WITH GOVERNMENT REPRESENTATIVES NEXT WEEK

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Geospace Technologies Corporation (GEOS) by 375.91% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc bought 368,861 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.67% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 466,987 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.40 million, up from 98,126 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Geospace Technologies Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.05M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $13.9. About 30,815 shares traded. Geospace Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:GEOS) has declined 4.51% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.51% the S&P500. Some Historical GEOS News: 03/04/2018 – LEMELSON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC- CALLING GEOSPACE TECHNOLOGIES’ BOARD TO IMMEDIATELY EXPLORE A SALE OF THE COMPANY; 03/04/2018 – LEMELSON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC-CALLED FOR REPLACEMENT OF MANAGEMENT OF GEOSPACE TECHNOLOGIES, EXPLORATION OF STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES WITH INVESTMENT BANK; 23/05/2018 – GeoSpace Labs Ready to Save ONE20 ELD Fleets; 03/04/2018 Lemelson Capital Management, LLC Reports 8.4% Stake In Geospace Technologies; 07/05/2018 – Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP is Investigating Geospace Technologies Corporation (GEOS) on Behalf of its Shareholders; 03/05/2018 – Geospace Technologies 2Q Loss/Shr 36c; 03/05/2018 – GEOSPACE TECHNOLOGIES 2Q REV. $19.2M; 03/05/2018 – Geospace Technologies 2Q Loss $4.73M; 03/04/2018 – LEMELSON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC- CALLING FOR IMMEDIATE REMOVAL, FOR CAUSE, OF RICK WHEELER, CEO AND TOM MCENTIRE, CFO OF GEOSPACE TECHNOLOGIES; 03/05/2018 – Geospace Technologies 2Q Rev $19.2M

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.07 billion and $436.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Columbus Mckinnon N Y Com (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 8,200 shares to 88,177 shares, valued at $3.49M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 164,694 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,807 shares, and cut its stake in Red Lion Hotels Corp (NYSE:RLH).

