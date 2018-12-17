Glovista Investments Llc increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 53.57% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glovista Investments Llc bought 57,558 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 165,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.29M, up from 107,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glovista Investments Llc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $185.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $36.28. About 5.83 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has declined 6.61% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.61% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 20/04/2018 – Weak guidance from a top Apple supplier Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, and the likely knock-on effect to 3-D sensing technology maker AMS, suggests Apple is not buying components for the iPhone X; 30/04/2018 – Synopsys and TSMC Collaborate to Deliver DesignWare Foundation IP for Ultra-Low Power TSMC 22-nm Processes; 15/05/2018 – SAMSUNG ELEC TO ANNOUNCE A NEW CLIENT FOR ITS EXYNOS CHIPSETS IN H1 2019 – EXEC; 09/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$1.06 BLN; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS EXPECTS HPC SEGMENT TO GROW BY CLOSE TO 40 PCT IN NEXT 5 YRS VS LAST YEAR’S FORECAST OF 25 PCT; 02/05/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC’s Nanjing plant starts shipment of 12-inch wafers to Bitmain; 09/04/2018 – ASML: Arms Dealer in Epic Battle of Taiwan Semi vs. Samsung, Says Credit Suisse — Barron’s Blog; 19/04/2018 – TSMC is the world’s largest semiconductor foundry company and manufactures chips for Apple and its component suppliers; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Tsmc’s Rating To Aa3; Outlook Stable; 30/04/2018 – TSMC Certifies Synopsys Design Platform for High-performance 7-nm FinFET Plus Technology

Gagnon Securities Llc increased its stake in Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (LL) by 66.47% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Securities Llc bought 387,155 shares as the company’s stock declined 37.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 969,632 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $15.02 million, up from 582,477 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Securities Llc who had been investing in Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $293.36M market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $10.25. About 487,798 shares traded. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) has declined 64.23% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.23% the S&P500. Some Historical LL News: 01/05/2018 – LUMBER LIQUIDATORS 1Q LOSS/SHR 7C, EST. LOSS/SHR 3C; 16/03/2018 – LUMBER LIQUIDATORS HOLDINGS INC LL.N : LOOP CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $22; 01/05/2018 – Lumber Liquidators 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 01/05/2018 – LUMBER LIQUIDATORS REAFFIRMS FY 2018 OUTLOOK; 21/03/2018 – LUMBER LIQUIDATORS – ON MARCH 15, ENTERED SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH PLAINTIFFS CONSISTENT WITH TERMS OF MOU RELATED TO OCT 23 LITIGATIONS; 16/03/2018 LUMBER LIQUIDATORS HOLDINGS INC LL.N : LOOP CAPITAL RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 01/05/2018 – Lumber Liquidators Sees FY Total Rev Growth Mid-to-Upper Single Digits; 19/04/2018 – DJ Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LL); 29/03/2018 – Lumber Liquidators: Marco Pescara, Chief Merchandising and Marketing Officer, Resigns to Pursue Other Opportunities; 21/03/2018 – LUMBER LIQUIDATORS-TO PROVIDE $36 MLN TO SETTLE CLAIMS BROUGHT ON BEHALF OF BUYERS OF CO’S CHINESE-MANUFACTURED LAMINATE FLOORING SOLD BETWEEN 2009-2015

Glovista Investments Llc, which manages about $940.85 million and $384.56 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc (TUR) by 92,200 shares to 48,150 shares, valued at $1.15 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCIT) by 11,608 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,813 shares, and cut its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

More notable recent Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “NAR: TSMC close to IBM chip order – Seeking Alpha” on November 19, 2018, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “CLSA Downgrades Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (2330:TT) (TSM) to Outperform – StreetInsider.com” published on November 30, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “How Much Should You Pay for Advanced Micro Devices Stock? – Investorplace.com” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Can Old-School Chip Stocks Like INTC Be Better Than NVDA Stock? – Investorplace.com” published on November 21, 2018 as well as Twst.com‘s news article titled: “Port Capital Best Small Cap Stock Portfolio Picks for 2019 – The Wall Street Transcript” with publication date: December 03, 2018.

Among 8 analysts covering Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had 19 analyst reports since August 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) earned “Hold” rating by HSBC on Wednesday, June 21. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, January 18 by Susquehanna. Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock to “Equal-Weight” rating in Monday, November 27 report. J.P. Morgan upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) on Tuesday, October 10 to “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, December 11 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Hold” rating by Susquehanna given on Tuesday, March 13. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs on Monday, January 22 to “Buy”. The stock of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) earned “Hold” rating by HSBC on Thursday, October 13. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Susquehanna on Tuesday, October 4. HSBC upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Tuesday, January 16 report.

Among 17 analysts covering Lumber Liquidators Holdings (NYSE:LL), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 35% are positive. Lumber Liquidators Holdings had 46 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) earned “Neutral” rating by Longbow on Friday, August 24. The firm has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer given on Friday, August 18. The stock has “Buy” rating by Wedbush on Wednesday, October 25. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, August 1 by Credit Suisse. The rating was upgraded by Oppenheimer on Friday, May 19 to “Outperform”. The rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, December 17 to “Sell”. The stock of Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, June 14 by Jefferies. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) on Wednesday, May 2 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, August 4 with “Equal Weight”. The stock has “Hold” rating by Piper Jaffray on Tuesday, October 31.

More notable recent Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Like Dividends? I Bet You’ll Love These 2 Stocks – The Motley Fool” on November 18, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Don’t More Pot Stocks List on the NYSE or Nasdaq? – Motley Fool” published on November 27, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Endo International Drops Ahead Of ’60 Minutes’ Opioid Segment – Yahoo Finance” on December 14, 2018. More interesting news about Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “5 Things That Defined Aurora Cannabis’ 2018 – The Motley Fool” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s The Price I’ll Start Buying Boeing – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 30, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.42, from 1.4 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 31 investors sold LL shares while 32 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 21.48 million shares or 1.21% less from 21.75 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Parametric Port Associates Ltd invested in 55,714 shares or 0% of the stock. Bluecrest Mngmt Ltd has 0.01% invested in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL). Gp One Trading Lp has invested 0.01% in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL). 10,520 are owned by Balyasny Asset Limited Company. Pnc Financial Inc holds 0% or 208 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer & holds 0.01% or 17,889 shares in its portfolio. Voya Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) for 11,259 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested 0% of its portfolio in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL). Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 0.17% in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) or 303,114 shares. Thompson Inv Management Inc owns 278,546 shares. Secor Cap Advisors Lp holds 0.05% or 28,204 shares in its portfolio. Schwab Charles Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 329,538 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 9,038 shares. Huntington Commercial Bank stated it has 1 shares. Art Advisors Lc owns 75,174 shares.