Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 27.77% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company sold 12,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,030 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.78M, down from 45,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $787.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.21% or $3.4 during the last trading session, reaching $102.63. About 31.85 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/05/2018 – Terrestrial Energy Names McMaster University Research Chair in Nuclear Safety Analysis John Luxat to Advisory Board; 29/03/2018 – ORANGE SAYS IN PARTNERSHIP WITH MICROSOFT AI SCHOOL; 14/03/2018 – Terrestrial Energy Signs Fuel Testing Contract with European Commission Joint Research Centre; 17/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CORP: 34 COS. STAND UP FOR CYBERSECURITY WITH A TECH; 17/04/2018 – Mary Jo Foley: Some more Microsoft reorg moves — more teams moving under JoeB, sources say:; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IT’S HARD TO FIND ACQUISITIONS THAT WOULD BE ACCRETIVE TO APPLE; 27/04/2018 – DIGIMARC CORP – ANNOUNCED A NEW 15-YEAR PARTNERSHIP WITH MICROSOFT; 27/03/2018 – MICROSOFT BLOG: DATA ACCESS ISSUE IN AZURE, OMS PORTAL RESOLVED; 21/05/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft Azure Cloud Wins Intelligence Agency Deal; 28/03/2018 – MICROSOFT WINS COURT CASE AGAINST DANISH TAX AUTHORITY

Glynn Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) by 19.88% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glynn Capital Management Llc sold 53,504 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.12% with the market. The hedge fund held 215,608 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $23.47 million, down from 269,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glynn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Veeva Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.83% or $5.33 during the last trading session, reaching $86.06. About 918,154 shares traded. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 62.15% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 62.15% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 20/03/2018 – Veeva to Establish Major Regional Office in Columbus, Ohio; 08/03/2018 – Veeva Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – Nuvolo Names Veeva Systems Executive Dan Goldsmith to Board of Directors; 30/05/2018 – New Veeva Vault Training Provides Life Sciences a Modern Cloud Application for Effective Role-based Training; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 31C; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS INC VEEV.N SEES FY 2019 NON-GAAP SHR $1.36 TO $1.38; 15/05/2018 – Veeva Introduces Next-Generation Commercial Data Warehouse for Life Sciences; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Veeva; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q Net $44.3M; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA 1Q REV. $195.5M, EST. $189.1M

Analysts await Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) to report earnings on February, 26. They expect $0.30 earnings per share, up 76.47% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.17 per share. VEEV’s profit will be $43.59M for 71.72 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Veeva Systems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.

Glynn Capital Management Llc, which manages about $659.77M and $497.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Halliburton Co. (NYSE:HAL) by 15,313 shares to 35,313 shares, valued at $1.43 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since June 21, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 31 selling transactions for $30.75 million activity. Shares for $942,047 were sold by Ritter Gordon on Thursday, December 6. MATEO ALAN also sold $71,236 worth of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) shares. Shares for $136,750 were sold by Lequient Frederic. Shares for $129,711 were sold by Zuppas Eleni Nitsa on Saturday, September 1. On Wednesday, December 12 Cabral Timothy S sold $2.31M worth of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) or 25,000 shares. SEKHRI PAUL J sold $91,660 worth of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) on Monday, June 25.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.48 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.31, from 1.79 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 20 investors sold VEEV shares while 116 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 104.55 million shares or 0.67% more from 103.85 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 3,968 shares. Vantage Invest Partners Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.49% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). 48,720 are owned by Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Co. Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1,000 shares stake. 62,309 were accumulated by Td Asset Mngmt Incorporated. Yorktown Mgmt And Research Communications Incorporated has invested 0.12% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Liability accumulated 25,100 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Tudor Inv Et Al invested in 0.07% or 24,656 shares. Strategic Advisors Ltd Liability Corp owns 8,368 shares. Kames Cap Public Limited Company stated it has 103,859 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Jupiter Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.06% or 19,996 shares in its portfolio. Optimum Advisors stated it has 0% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Bank Of Hawaii holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) for 1,865 shares. Mirador Cap Prtnrs Lp invested 0.23% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV).

Among 18 analysts covering Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 61% are positive.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 13.54% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MSFT’s profit will be $8.37B for 23.54 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.39% negative EPS growth.

Among 38 analysts covering Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 33 investors sold MSFT shares while 981 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 681 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 0.60% less from 5.31 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. The Illinois-based Hedeker Wealth Ltd Liability Corp has invested 3.88% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Mckinley Cap Limited Liability Company Delaware reported 3.62% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Condor Capital Mgmt has invested 1.08% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 45,161 were reported by Churchill Mngmt. Telemus Limited Liability holds 1.49% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 174,851 shares. Excalibur Management Corp accumulated 40,883 shares. First Bancorporation Trust Of Newtown holds 2.26% or 74,468 shares. Marvin & Palmer Assocs Inc, Delaware-based fund reported 51,710 shares. 38,831 were accumulated by Triangle Secs Wealth Mngmt. Westchester Capital owns 100,123 shares or 4.54% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Notis has 3.04% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Umb Comml Bank N A Mo stated it has 1.85% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Geode Cap Management Ltd Llc invested 2.99% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Boston Common Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 223,488 shares or 3.17% of the stock. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac holds 5.3% or 249,161 shares in its portfolio.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company, which manages about $2.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 9,370 shares to 23,350 shares, valued at $3.23M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Msci Eafe Growth (EFG) by 41,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 163,689 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr (XLF).