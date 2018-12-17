Godsey & Gibb Associates increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 6.1% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought 15,995 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.90% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 278,155 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.85M, up from 262,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $206.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $48.62. About 7.16 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 7.56% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.56% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 30/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Company Recommends Shareholders Reject Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corp; 07/03/2018 – New York Post: Coca-Cola is getting boozy for the first time in 125 years; 21/04/2018 – DJ Coca-Cola Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KO); 06/03/2018 – After Unanimous Strike Authorization Vote by Local 174 Swire Checkers, Hundreds of Swire Coca-Cola Employees at Four Teamster L; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CFO: EXPECT FULL YEAR EPS TO BE DRIVEN BY 2H; 30/05/2018 – Ben Shanley, Senior Vice President, National Foodservice Operations at Coca-Cola North America, Receives IFMA’s Distinguished F; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CFO: ON TRACK TO DO TOTAL $3.8B OF COST CUTS BY 2019; 08/03/2018 – ABcann Retains VIRTUE as Agency of Record; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO QTRLY ORGANIC REVENUES (NON-GAAP) GREW 5%; 09/03/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees Canada Transaction Closing in Second Half of 2018

Holowesko Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 41.54% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Holowesko Partners Ltd sold 442,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.87% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 622,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $85.94M, down from 1.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $342.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.07% or $5.41 during the last trading session, reaching $127.59. About 23.56 million shares traded or 190.97% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 3.75% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 03/04/2018 – Malaysia Eyewear Market Analysis & Outlook 2011-2021 – Key Players are Luxottica, Johnson & Johnson and Hoya Corp – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE PHARMACEUTICAL SALES $9,844 MLN VS $8,245 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 16/03/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON ANNOUNCES BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY TO ACQUIRE LIFESCAN, INC; 25/05/2018 – J&J JURY FAILS TO REACH VERDICT IN CANCER SUIT TIED TO TALC; 17/04/2018 – J&J – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NET EARNINGS INCLUDED AFTER-TAX INTANGIBLE AMORTIZATION EXPENSE OF APPROXIMATELY $1.0 BLN; 06/03/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly Expand Heart Failure Program for Jardiance With New Exercise Capacity Trials; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds AT&T, Exits Celgene, Cuts J&J; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXPECTS SUPPLY CHAIN ACTIONS WILL INCLUDE EXPANDING USE OF STRATEGIC COLLABORATIONS; 16/03/2018 – J&J REPORTS BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY TO BUY LIFESCAN,; 17/04/2018 – J&J INCREASED SALES & REAFFIRMS EPS GUIDANCE

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.08, from 0.74 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 44 investors sold KO shares while 618 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 424 raised stakes. 2.69 billion shares or 0.38% less from 2.70 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hedeker Wealth Lc reported 1.5% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Stonebridge Capital Management accumulated 149,122 shares. Founders Fincl Lc has 10,197 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Limited Com accumulated 4,500 shares. King Wealth has invested 0.13% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Lsv Asset Management invested 0% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Windsor Mgmt Ltd Liability Company owns 36,267 shares or 0.76% of their US portfolio. Dorsey And Whitney Tru Co Ltd has 12,349 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Cooke & Bieler Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Valicenti Advisory Ser holds 0.23% or 11,290 shares in its portfolio. Diligent Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 28,994 shares or 0.73% of its portfolio. Provident Management owns 22,000 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. 58,186 are held by Old Point Tru & Financial Svcs N A. Moreover, Serv Automobile Association has 0.35% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). New England Professional Planning Gru Inc reported 0.58% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Since July 25, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 13 insider sales for $22.51 million activity. The insider MANN JENNIFER K sold 15,100 shares worth $761,040. CRESPO FRANCISCO sold 54,200 shares worth $2.63M. On Friday, November 9 MARK LARRY M sold $3.74 million worth of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) or 75,538 shares. 25,000 shares valued at $1.20 million were sold by RIVERA ALFREDO on Monday, November 5. Shares for $411,000 were sold by DINKINS JAMES L on Wednesday, October 24. SMITH BRIAN JOHN also sold $2.06 million worth of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) on Wednesday, October 31.

Godsey & Gibb Associates, which manages about $634.16 million and $626.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3,290 shares to 85,395 shares, valued at $17.69M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alliant Energy Corp (NYSE:LNT) by 7,425 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 271,999 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Among 23 analysts covering Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Coca-Cola had 83 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, October 6, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. The company was maintained on Tuesday, September 5 by Jefferies. The company was maintained on Tuesday, June 20 by Jefferies. Goldman Sachs downgraded the shares of KO in report on Monday, January 9 to “Sell” rating. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, November 10 with “Buy”. On Thursday, April 21 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. The stock of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, June 29 by Goldman Sachs. The stock of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) earned “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, March 23. The stock of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, January 4 by Jefferies. On Monday, October 23 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 43 investors sold JNJ shares while 748 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 719 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 7.91% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. D L Carlson Grp Incorporated invested 1.87% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) Sa reported 0.11% stake. Cadence National Bank & Trust Na holds 2.96% or 56,387 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise Inc has 1.14% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 18.13 million shares. Dock Street Asset Mgmt owns 1,766 shares. Tekla Cap Ltd Liability Co stated it has 996,968 shares or 5% of all its holdings. Bluefin Trading Ltd Liability invested in 11,401 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership holds 255,957 shares. 37,493 are owned by New England Rech & Mgmt Incorporated. Liberty Mutual Gru Asset accumulated 107,211 shares. Patten & Patten Incorporated Tn accumulated 1.22% or 89,444 shares. Capital Intl Limited Ca holds 0.07% or 1,600 shares. Camarda Fincl Advsr Limited Liability Company, Florida-based fund reported 2,575 shares. Mathes Company reported 2.05% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Johnson Finance Group Incorporated stated it has 0.81% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Among 25 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 12 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 48% are positive. Johnson & Johnson had 108 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, August 31 by BMO Capital Markets. Jefferies maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Friday, June 16 with “Hold” rating. The company was downgraded on Monday, August 31 by Vetr. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, October 7 by RBC Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Friday, July 14 by Jefferies. The rating was initiated by Societe Generale on Wednesday, April 6 with “Hold”. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Tuesday, July 18. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 19 by UBS. Jefferies maintained it with “Hold” rating and $145.0 target in Tuesday, August 15 report. The rating was maintained by BTIG Research with “Sell” on Tuesday, January 23.

Holowesko Partners Ltd, which manages about $4.09 billion and $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 252,000 shares to 2.36 million shares, valued at $61.53 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Yum China Hldgs Inc by 531,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.56M shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

