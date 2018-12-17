Highvista Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Aetna Inc New (AET) by 1.95% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highvista Strategies Llc sold 1,800 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 90,309 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $18.32M, down from 92,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highvista Strategies Llc who had been investing in Aetna Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock 0.33% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $0. It is up 0.00% since December 17, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical AET News: 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders approve drugstore’s acquisition of health insurer; 27/03/2018 – TOM LINDQUIST TAPPED AS CEO OF ALLINA HEALTH AETNA JOINT VENTUR; 12/03/2018 – Surgery Partners: Cowhey Joins Surgery Partners From Aetna; 25/05/2018 – LABCORP TO BECOME A PFD NATIONAL LABORATORY FOR AETNA; 06/03/2018 – CVS STILL MAY BE CUT BY MOODY’S ON DEBT FOR AETNA DEAL; 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders will vote on deal Tuesday; 03/04/2018 – Aetna and Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health Launch Five-Year Well-Being Research Initiative; 06/03/2018 – CVS Issues $40B of Debt for Aetna Acquisition (Video); 13/04/2018 – CVS MinuteClinics hires a new chief medical officer in the midst of buying Aetna; 13/03/2018 – AETNA HOLDERS OVERWHELMINGLY APPROVE PURCHASE BY CVS HEALTH

Fruth Investment Management increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT) by 149.06% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fruth Investment Management bought 31,600 shares as the company's stock declined 7.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 52,800 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.23 million, up from 21,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fruth Investment Management who had been investing in Goodyear Tire & Rubber for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $20.68. About 1.52M shares traded. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) has declined 31.07% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.07% the S&P500.

Among 14 analysts covering Goodyear Tire (NASDAQ:GT), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Goodyear Tire had 46 analyst reports since October 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Jefferies to “Hold” on Friday, February 24. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, December 19 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, November 1 by Guggenheim. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, April 4 by Jefferies. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Monday, October 30. As per Wednesday, October 31, the company rating was maintained by Argus Research. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, November 22 by Berenberg. Jefferies maintained the shares of GT in report on Monday, August 7 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, April 26 by JP Morgan. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, April 19 by Guggenheim.

More notable recent The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "GT Gold Extends High-Grade Porphyry Mineralization to Surface at Saddle North – Nasdaq" on December 13, 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.06, from 0.92 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold GT shares while 134 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 194.35 million shares or 0.32% more from 193.72 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Susquehanna Intl Grp Llp stated it has 0.01% in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 21,430 shares. 990,389 were accumulated by Prudential Finance Inc. Gru One Trading Lp holds 0.02% or 107,960 shares. Point72 Asset Management Limited Partnership stated it has 0.03% in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Nomura Asset Mgmt Commerce has 0.01% invested in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Kennedy Mngmt owns 397,828 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Tci Wealth Advisors has 0% invested in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) for 11 shares. Nuwave Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 43 shares. Ubs Asset Americas invested 0% in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Fifth Third Bankshares, Ohio-based fund reported 1,620 shares. Parkside Bancorp owns 0% invested in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) for 205 shares. King Luther invested in 116,450 shares. Carroll Inc owns 0% invested in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) for 56 shares. Schroder Inv Grp reported 215,664 shares.

Highvista Strategies Llc, which manages about $3.88B and $214.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mobile Telesystems Pjsc (NYSE:MBT) by 50,100 shares to 65,500 shares, valued at $559,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.05, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 46 investors sold AET shares while 300 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 257.82 million shares or 2.48% less from 264.38 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Vanguard Grp Incorporated invested in 23.39 million shares. The Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.42% in Aetna Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AET). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas reported 1.67M shares or 0% of all its holdings. Alpine Management Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 100,300 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca holds 0.21% or 46,553 shares in its portfolio. Endurant Capital Management L P, California-based fund reported 23,017 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Mgmt accumulated 0.05% or 13,699 shares. Sio Mngmt Limited Company owns 60,444 shares for 4.21% of their portfolio. Northern Corp holds 0.19% in Aetna Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AET) or 3.75M shares. Schroder Invest holds 0% of its portfolio in Aetna Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AET) for 2,066 shares. Carret Asset Mgmt Lc has 2,655 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas stated it has 38,527 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board owns 492,398 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. 36,669 are owned by Hartford Investment Mgmt Company. Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership owns 15,340 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio.