Granahan Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Pacira Pharmaceuticals (PCRX) by 15.98% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granahan Investment Management Inc sold 30,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.07% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 158,036 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.77 million, down from 188,086 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Pacira Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.94% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $43.93. About 176,252 shares traded. Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) has risen 6.95% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.95% the S&P500. Some Historical PCRX News: 10/04/2018 – Pacira Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 06/04/2018 – FDA Posted Pacira Drug Approval Notice Earlier Friday; 15/05/2018 – Nexthera Capital Buys New 1.2% Position in Pacira; 20/04/2018 – Jennison Associates Buys New 1.3% Position in Pacira; 03/05/2018 – PACIRA 1Q REV. $74.6M, EST. $74.0M; 03/05/2018 – Pacira Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 26c; 06/04/2018 – PACIRA: FDA OKS EXPAREL AS NERVE BLOCK TO PRODUCE REG ANALGESIA; 06/04/2018 – Pacira Announces FDA Approval of Supplemental New Drug Application for EXPAREL® as a Nerve Block to Produce Regional Analgesia; 09/04/2018 – PACIRA PHARMACEUTICALS INC PCRX.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $31; 03/05/2018 – PACIRA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – REITERATED ITS FULL YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

Golub Group Llc increased its stake in Colfax Corp (CFX) by 2.06% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golub Group Llc bought 11,897 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 588,951 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $21.24M, up from 577,054 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golub Group Llc who had been investing in Colfax Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $20.72. About 624,663 shares traded. Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) has declined 37.76% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CFX News: 04/05/2018 – COLFAX CORP CFX.N : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Colfax; 21/04/2018 – DJ Colfax Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CFX); 03/05/2018 – Colfax 1Q EPS 22c; 21/05/2018 – Colfax at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 S&PGR Affms Colfax Corp. ‘BB+’ Rtg; Dbt Rtg Affmd; Otlk Stbl; 03/05/2018 – Colfax 1Q Adj EPS 48c; 18/04/2018 – DenverGov.org: Great West Colfax Cleanup to be held on May 19, 2018; 16/05/2018 – Colfax at Electrical Products Group Conference May 22

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.22, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 23 investors sold CFX shares while 63 reduced holdings.

Among 23 analysts covering Colfax (NYSE:CFX), 12 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 52% are positive.

Golub Group Llc, which manages about $1.01B and $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 1,238 shares to 578 shares, valued at $690,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since August 14, 2018, it had 3 insider buys, and 9 insider sales for $7.70 million activity. On Monday, November 19 the insider PACE GARY W bought $207,810. $74,148 worth of Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) was sold by Riker Lauren Bullaro. $44,611 worth of Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) was bought by Kronenfeld Mark A. on Tuesday, August 28. On Tuesday, August 14 Williams Kristen Marie sold $224,522 worth of Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) or 4,773 shares. 15,000 shares were sold by STACK DAVID M, worth $710,801 on Thursday, November 15.

Granahan Investment Management Inc, which manages about $3.81B and $1.84B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) by 111,377 shares to 855,743 shares, valued at $2.73M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.48, from 0.93 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 12 investors sold PCRX shares while 52 reduced holdings.

Among 23 analysts covering Pacira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCRX), 10 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive.