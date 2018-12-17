Coca-cola Company (the (NYSE:KO) had an increase of 21.86% in short interest. KO’s SI was 32.06 million shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 21.86% from 26.31M shares previously. With 13.76M avg volume, 2 days are for Coca-cola Company (the (NYSE:KO)’s short sellers to cover KO’s short positions. The SI to Coca-cola Company (the’s float is 0.84%. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $48.74. About 6.33M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 7.56% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.56% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 07/03/2018 – news.com.au: Coca-Cola factory worker fired after `weeing into a tin’ on the job; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-Coca-Cola to launch alcoholic drink in Japan- FT; 10/05/2018 – Coca-Cola HBC Delivered 4.5% FX-neutral Rev Growth in 1Q; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Latin America Unit Case Volume Up 1%; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO KO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.10, REV VIEW $31.57 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Europe Unit Case Volume Up 4%; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS DUE TO REFORMULATIONS. PACKAGING CHANGES ABOUT 2/3 OF PORTFOLIO WILL NOT PAY U.K. SUGAR TAX; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES NET DEBT/ EBITDA AT LOWER THAN 1.5X FOR 2018-2020; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola beats expectations on top and bottom line; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s rates CCEP bonds A3; outlook stable

Granahan Investment Management Inc decreased Perficient (PRFT) stake by 23.54% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Granahan Investment Management Inc sold 42,427 shares as Perficient (PRFT)’s stock declined 22.50%. The Granahan Investment Management Inc holds 137,782 shares with $3.67 million value, down from 180,209 last quarter. Perficient now has $759.03 million valuation. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $22.88. About 98,642 shares traded. Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) has risen 25.75% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.75% the S&P500. Some Historical PRFT News: 01/05/2018 – Perficient 1Q Rev $120.9M; 24/05/2018 – Perficient Appoints Former Express Scripts CIO Gary Wimberly to Board of Directors; 23/03/2018 Perficient Digital to Showcase Digital Marketing Expertise at Adobe Summit 2018; 01/05/2018 – Perficient Sees 2Q Adj EPS 36c-Adj EPS 39c; 02/04/2018 – PERFICIENT – SOUTHPORT FOUNDERS JIM BUTZ AND STEVE THOMPSON AND PARTNER JOHN BAVIS JOIN CO IN KEY LEADERSHIP ROLES; 01/05/2018 – PRFT SEES FY REV. $485.0M TO $510.0M, EST. $492.0M (2 EST.); 01/05/2018 – Perficient 1Q EPS 15c; 18/04/2018 – Perficient to Showcase End-to-End Business Optimization Solutions During COLLABORATE 18; 01/05/2018 – PERFICIENT SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.44 TO $1.54, EST. $1.51 (2 EST.); 02/04/2018 – PERFICIENT BUYS SOUTHPORT SERVICES GROUP

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, makes and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company has market cap of $207.44 billion. The firm primarily offers sparkling beverages and still beverages. It has a 74.07 P/E ratio. The Company’s sparkling beverages include nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages with carbonation, such as carbonated energy drinks, and carbonated waters and flavored waters.

Since July 25, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 13 insider sales for $22.51 million activity. HAYS ED had sold 45,400 shares worth $2.25 million. Another trade for 56,000 shares valued at $2.60M was made by MURPHY JOHN on Wednesday, July 25. On Wednesday, October 31 SMITH BRIAN JOHN sold $2.06M worth of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) or 43,000 shares. On Monday, November 5 the insider RIVERA ALFREDO sold $1.20 million. $761,040 worth of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) was sold by MANN JENNIFER K. On Wednesday, October 31 the insider Perez Beatriz R sold $479,800. The insider MARK LARRY M sold 75,538 shares worth $3.74 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.08, from 0.74 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 44 investors sold The Coca-Cola Company shares while 618 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 424 raised stakes. 2.69 billion shares or 0.38% less from 2.70 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. First Fincl Bank And Com Of Newtown invested in 0.18% or 14,604 shares. Roof Eidam Maycock Adv has 5,796 shares. 169,244 are held by Kanawha Cap Mgmt Limited Company. Ingalls Snyder Ltd Company has 314,144 shares for 0.61% of their portfolio. Ipg Inv Advisors Ltd Com accumulated 7,950 shares or 0% of the stock. American Century Cos Inc owns 1.47M shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Zacks Mgmt reported 907,460 shares. Fincl Bank Of Hawaii reported 179,335 shares. 14,336 were accumulated by Wills Financial Grp Inc. Amer Natl Registered Advisor stated it has 0.67% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Invesco owns 25.17M shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. North Mgmt Corporation reported 0.04% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Private Advisor Grp Inc Limited Liability Company holds 243,968 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Allen Management Limited Com accumulated 84,813 shares. Private Ocean Limited Com reported 1,047 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Coca-Cola had 5 analyst reports since September 14, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, October 31. UBS downgraded the shares of KO in report on Thursday, December 13 to “Neutral” rating. Jefferies maintained it with “Hold” rating and $49 target in Wednesday, October 31 report. The stock of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, October 31 by Deutsche Bank.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $1.18 million activity. The insider DAVIS JEFFREY S sold $1.20M. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $25,160 was made by KACKLEY JAMES R on Tuesday, November 13.

Granahan Investment Management Inc increased Ceva (NASDAQ:CEVA) stake by 26,244 shares to 178,629 valued at $5.14 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Angi Home Services stake by 16,862 shares and now owns 29,968 shares. Insulet Corp (NASDAQ:PODD) was raised too.

Analysts await Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) to report earnings on March, 7. They expect $0.31 earnings per share, up 3.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.3 per share. PRFT’s profit will be $10.28 million for 18.45 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Perficient, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.13% negative EPS growth.