Greenleaf Trust decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 2.91% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenleaf Trust sold 1,820 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.75% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 60,812 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.59M, down from 62,632 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenleaf Trust who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.32% or $5.32 during the last trading session, reaching $154.81. About 465,294 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 37.86% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.86% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EW); 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY SHR $0.96; QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.22; QTRLY SALES $894.8 MLN, UP 1.3 PCT; 30/04/2018 – Edwards Granted CE Mark For First Transcatheter Tricuspid Therapy; 21/05/2018 – Edwards Announces Key Events For EuroPCR 2018; 23/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION vs Boston Scientific Scimed, Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/23/2018; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – 2018 ADJ SHR OUTLOOK RAISED TO $4.50 TO $4.70 FROM $4.43 TO $4.63; 01/05/2018 – Correction to Stock Symbol for Press Release: S&PGR Rates Edwards Lifesciences’ Sr Unsecured Debt ‘BBB-‘; 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims Invalid; 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims lnvalid; 22/03/2018 – Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve lmplantation (TAVI) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Edwards Lifesciences & Medtronic – ResearchAndMarkets

Alpine Associates Management Inc decreased its stake in Lasalle Hotel Pptys (LHO) by 52.63% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Associates Management Inc sold 967,888 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 871,187 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $30.13M, down from 1.84M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Lasalle Hotel Pptys for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $32.06. About 13.58 million shares traded or 518.66% up from the average. LaSalle Hotel Properties (NYSE:LHO) has 0.00% since December 17, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LHO News: 21/05/2018 – LaSalle (LHO) Alert: Johnson Fistel Investigates Proposed Sale of LaSalle Hotel Properties; Are LaSalle Shareholders Getting a Fair Price?; 10/05/2018 – LASALLE HOTEL PROPERTIES LHO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 28/03/2018 – LaSalle Hotel Expects to Satisfy Annual Distribution Requirements by Paying Special Dividend in Jan 2019; 28/03/2018 – LaSalle Hotel Properties Board of Trustees Confirms Unanimous Rejection of Unsolicited Proposal from Pebblebrook Hotel Trust; 21/05/2018 – Blackstone to buy LaSalle Hotel for $3.7 bln; 14/05/2018 – LASALLE HOTEL HLDR HG VORA REPORTS 9.1% STAKE; 17/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE IS SAID AMONG FIRMS WEIGHING OFFER FOR LASALLE REIT; 24/04/2018 – LASALLE WILL REVIEW PEBBLEBROOK’S REVISED PROPOSAL; 29/03/2018 – LASALLE HOTEL PROPERTIES LHO.N : BOENNING & SCATTERGOOD RAISES TO NEUTRAL; 21/05/2018 – ALERT: Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of LaSalle Hotel Properties

Among 30 analysts covering Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW), 19 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Edwards Lifesciences Corp had 125 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Northland Capital on Tuesday, November 8. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Monday, October 29 with “Sell”. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of EW in report on Thursday, October 26 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, October 26 with “Outperform”. As per Wednesday, July 27, the company rating was maintained by BTIG Research. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $155.0 target in Thursday, February 1 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $12400 target in Monday, July 10 report. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Cowen & Co on Friday, October 9. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 3 by Canaccord Genuity. RBC Capital Markets maintained Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) rating on Sunday, November 5. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $130.0 target.

Greenleaf Trust, which manages about $5.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) by 13,105 shares to 25,871 shares, valued at $1.13M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 1,107 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,672 shares, and has risen its stake in Lyondellbassel Industries (NYSE:LYB).

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.17 earnings per share, up 24.47% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.94 per share. EW’s profit will be $244.59 million for 33.08 P/E if the $1.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.35% EPS growth.

Alpine Associates Management Inc, which manages about $3.91B and $3.63B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amtrust Finl Svcs Inc (NASDAQ:AFSI) by 1.17 million shares to 2.86M shares, valued at $41.51 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in U S G Corp (NYSE:USG) by 869,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.44M shares, and has risen its stake in Mb Financial Inc New (NASDAQ:MBFI).

Analysts await LaSalle Hotel Properties (NYSE:LHO) to report earnings on February, 19. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.53 per share. LHO’s profit will be $55.27M for 16.03 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by LaSalle Hotel Properties for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.43% negative EPS growth.