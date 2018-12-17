Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) had an increase of 36.91% in short interest. CNQ’s SI was 10.88M shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 36.91% from 7.95 million shares previously. With 3.69M avg volume, 3 days are for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)’s short sellers to cover CNQ’s short positions. The SI to Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s float is 0.91%. The stock decreased 2.58% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $24.97. About 1.57M shares traded. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) has declined 22.36% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.36% the S&P500. Some Historical CNQ News: 07/05/2018 – Canadian Natural Resources Limited Reports Voting Results at Annual General Meeting; 27/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Cheetah Mobile, AngloGold Ashanti, Canadian Natural Resources, BHP Billiton, Infos; 14/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES REPORTS NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 07/05/2018 – Shell to Sell Canadian Natural Resources Stake for $3.3 Billion; 08/05/2018 – SHELL RDSa.L – SELLS ITS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural 1Q Adj EPS C$0.71; 16/05/2018 – Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural 1Q Net C$583M; 07/05/2018 – Shell Sells Canadian Natural Resources Interest, Resulting in $3.3B Pretax Proceeds; 07/05/2018 – Shell Sells Its Interest In Canadian Natural Resources Limited

Greystone Managed Investments Inc increased Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) stake by 3.44% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Greystone Managed Investments Inc acquired 1,798 shares as Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH)’s stock rose 2.62%. The Greystone Managed Investments Inc holds 54,023 shares with $14.37M value, up from 52,225 last quarter. Unitedhealth Group Inc now has $251.98B valuation. The stock decreased 1.17% or $3.1 during the last trading session, reaching $261.92. About 2.62 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has risen 21.07% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 28/03/2018 – CNBC EXCLUSIVE: CNBC TRANSCRIPT: UNITEDHEALTH GROUP CEO DAVID WICHMANN SITS DOWN WITH CNBC’S JIM CRAMER ON “MAD MONEY” TONIGHT; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Names Sir Andrew Witty as Optum CEO Effective July 1; 22/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Inc. CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $12.40-Adj EPS $12.65; 02/04/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES HOLDINGS – ON MARCH 30, UNITED HEALTHCARE INSURANCE CO AND UNITED HEALTHCARE SERVICES FILED A COMPLAINT AGAINST UNITS; 28/03/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES SAYS ON MARCH 27, U.S. COURT ENTERED ORDER GRANTING THE MOTION TO DISMISS IN PART & DENYING THE MOTION IN PART – SEC FILING; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Earnings From Operations $4.05B; 13/03/2018 – Correct: DaVita Inc. Receives FTC, Not SEC, Request for Additional Information Regarding Asset Sale to UnitedHealth; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth names former GSK CEO Andrew Witty as Optum head

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids . The company has market cap of $30.30 billion. The firm offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). It has a 10.82 P/E ratio. The Company’s midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

Among 3 analysts covering Canadian Natural Res (NYSE:CNQ), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Canadian Natural Res had 5 analyst reports since September 20, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, September 20 the stock rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets to “Outperform”. As per Friday, December 7, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. Morgan Stanley maintained Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) rating on Friday, October 12. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $60 target. On Tuesday, November 20 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”.

Among 10 analysts covering UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. UnitedHealth Group had 15 analyst reports since June 21, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Monday, September 24. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, September 5. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, November 21 report. As per Monday, September 10, the company rating was downgraded by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Friday, October 12. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, June 21. RBC Capital Markets maintained UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on Wednesday, July 18 with “Outperform” rating. Citigroup maintained the shares of UNH in report on Wednesday, July 18 with “Buy” rating. As per Wednesday, October 3, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. On Wednesday, November 28 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.02, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 41 investors sold UNH shares while 499 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 787.07 million shares or 0.65% less from 792.19 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj holds 0.11% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 1,000 shares. Penobscot Invest Mgmt reported 16,932 shares. Trustmark Bancorporation Department accumulated 0.3% or 15,873 shares. Lingohr And Partner Asset Management Gmbh owns 24,700 shares. Dodge Cox holds 6.45M shares or 1.33% of its portfolio. Meritage Mgmt has invested 0.53% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Piedmont Invest Advsrs has 1.11% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 99,348 shares. Focused Lc holds 517,400 shares or 5.41% of its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Ins Trust Fund holds 18,181 shares or 1.07% of its portfolio. Country Club Trust Na holds 2,155 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Saturna Corporation accumulated 5,425 shares. Moreover, Spectrum Mgmt Grp has 0.28% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Shine Investment Advisory accumulated 1,779 shares. Callahan Lc holds 2.54% or 51,467 shares in its portfolio. 439 are owned by Valley National Advisers.

Since July 18, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 12 insider sales for $28.26 million activity. WILSON D ELLEN sold $4.07M worth of stock. WILENSKY GAIL R also sold $1.51M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on Wednesday, September 12. 20,000 shares valued at $5.27M were sold by BURKE RICHARD T on Wednesday, September 12. Another trade for 177 shares valued at $45,262 was made by Shine Kenneth Irwin on Wednesday, July 18. On Thursday, September 13 Nelson Steven H sold $2.16M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 8,142 shares. Shares for $1.32 million were sold by HOOPER MICHELE J on Thursday, September 13.

Greystone Managed Investments Inc decreased Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) stake by 3,500 shares to 79,464 valued at $10.14M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) stake by 2,663 shares and now owns 81,982 shares. Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) was reduced too.