Greystone Managed Investments Inc decreased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) stake by 3.28% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Greystone Managed Investments Inc sold 5,272 shares as Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)’s stock declined 10.86%. The Greystone Managed Investments Inc holds 155,447 shares with $17.54M value, down from 160,719 last quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Co now has $331.36B valuation. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $99.66. About 11.48M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.12% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.12% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 05/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Dimon praises Trump’s deregulatory efforts in annual letter; 16/05/2018 – COMMERZBANK AG CBKG.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 11.5 FROM EUR 11; 08/03/2018 – JPMorgan’s Pinto Sees Possible 40% Equity Correction in 2-3 Yrs; 27/03/2018 – J.P. Morgan predicts the S&P 500 will rise by 13 percent through year-end 2018, citing valuation and improving fundamentals; 24/04/2018 – S&PGR Raises JP Morgan Chase Mortgage Op Assessment Ranking; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Sees 2018 Noninterest Revenue Growth About 7%, Market Dependent; 29/05/2018 – JPM INVESTING $500M MORE Y/Y IN CIB ON TECH, BREXIT, MIFID; 15/05/2018 – Live Nation Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – AMERICAN AIR CEO DOUG PARKER COMMENTS AT JPMORGAN CONFERENCE; 05/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chief James Dimon Likes the Bank’s Growth Prospects, Despite Risks

Among 2 analysts covering Orion Group Holdings (NYSE:ORN), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Orion Group Holdings had 3 analyst reports since August 7, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Friday, October 19 with “Hold”. FBR Capital maintained Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) rating on Tuesday, August 7. FBR Capital has “Buy” rating and $11 target. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, October 19 by FBR Capital. See Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) latest ratings:

19/10/2018 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Hold Old Target: $10 New Target: $8 Maintain

19/10/2018 Broker: FBR Capital Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

07/08/2018 Broker: FBR Capital Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $10 New Target: $11 Maintain

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 37 investors sold JPM shares while 755 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 1.12% less from 2.34 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. The Pennsylvania-based Alphaone Invest Ltd Llc has invested 1.46% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Renaissance Tech Ltd Llc invested 0.24% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Saturna reported 16,567 shares. Pinnacle Associates has 1.07% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 457,616 shares. Ftb holds 35,596 shares. Mcrae Cap holds 0.13% or 2,645 shares. Heritage Invsts Corporation holds 1.64% or 252,928 shares in its portfolio. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Argi Invest Services Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.09% or 13,869 shares in its portfolio. Garland Capital Management has invested 4.53% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Putnam Fl Invest Com owns 130,304 shares for 1.35% of their portfolio. Fincl Bank Of Hawaii has invested 0.76% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Middleton & Ma has invested 2.27% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Mackay Shields Llc stated it has 1.21M shares or 1.04% of all its holdings. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.07M shares.

Since July 23, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $3.38 million activity. Another trade for 1,150 shares valued at $125,281 was bought by HOBSON MELLODY L. 30,725 shares valued at $3.50M were sold by Smith Gordon on Monday, July 23.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on January, 11. They expect $2.24 EPS, up 27.27% or $0.48 from last year’s $1.76 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.45B for 11.12 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.34 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.27% negative EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. JPMorgan Chase had 5 analyst reports since July 16, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Monday, July 16. The stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, December 7 by Credit Suisse. DZ Bank upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Thursday, July 19 to “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Wednesday, September 26. The company was maintained on Monday, September 17 by Bank of America.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “JPMorgan Chase: Packing My Bags – Seeking Alpha” on December 12, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “JPMorgan Chase & Co. declares $0.80 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on December 11, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “JPMorgan Stock Faces Steeper Declines – Seeking Alpha” on December 04, 2018. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Did Berkshire Hathaway Buy JPMorgan Chase Stock? – The Motley Fool” published on November 18, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Goldman, JPMorgan, Citi among group backing Access Fintech startup – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 13, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.41 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.76, from 1.65 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 5 investors sold Orion Group Holdings, Inc. shares while 22 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 22.23 million shares or 8.19% more from 20.54 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Invesco Limited holds 0% or 743,681 shares in its portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager Lp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN). Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc holds 0% or 436 shares. Blackrock Inc holds 4.30M shares or 0% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Co has invested 0% in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN). Wedge Cap Mngmt L Ltd Partnership Nc has invested 0.01% in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN). Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0% in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN). Laurion Mgmt Limited Partnership accumulated 18,121 shares. Ameritas Invest Inc holds 0% or 2,350 shares. Dupont Management has 0.01% invested in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN). Northpointe Limited Liability reported 0.42% stake. Prudential Fincl owns 0% invested in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) for 47,148 shares. Pacific Mngmt Co stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN). Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 553 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 104,091 shares.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a specialty construction firm in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. The company has market cap of $125.43 million. It operates through two divisions, Heavy Civil Marine Construction and Commercial Concrete Construction. It has a 13.04 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s marine construction services include construction, restoration, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

More notable recent Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Orion Group Holdings Announces Preliminary Results for the Third Quarter – GlobeNewswire” on October 18, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Orion Group Holdings Inc, Announces a Contract Award of Approximately $13 million – GlobeNewswire” published on November 14, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (ORN) CEO Mark Stauffer on Q2 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2018. More interesting news about Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (ORN) CEO Mark Stauffer on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on October 18, 2018 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Orion Marine Group (ORN) Announces Contract Award of Approximately $97 million – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 11, 2018.