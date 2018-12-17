West Oak Capital Llc increased its stake in Corning Inc (GLW) by 0.03% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Oak Capital Llc bought 13 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 49,990 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.76 billion, up from 49,977 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Oak Capital Llc who had been investing in Corning Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $31.42. About 1.83M shares traded. Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has risen 0.09% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GLW News: 15/05/2018 – Corning Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 22/04/2018 – DJ Corning Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GLW); 13/03/2018 – CAFC: PPC BROADBAND, INC. v. CORNING OPTICAL COMMUNICATIONS [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1347 – 2018-03-13; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC QTRLY CORE SHR $0.31; 26/04/2018 – REG-Corning Declares Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – IN DISPLAY TECHNOLOGIES FOR FULL-YEAR 2018, EXPECTS CORNING’S VOLUME TO GROW FASTER THAN MARKET; 27/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Corning’s Yen-Denominated Sr Unscd Nts ‘BBB+’; 01/05/2018 – Corning at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 24/04/2018 – Corning Expects 2018 LCD Glass Market Volume Growth to Be in the Mid-Single-Digit Percentages; 06/03/2018 – CORNING INC – AUO WILL RENT ROOF SPACE FROM CO, SELL ELECTRICITY GENERATED BY SOLAR PANELS TO TAIWAN POWER CO

Black Creek Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Grifols S A (GRFS) by 21.05% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Creek Investment Management Inc bought 477,571 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.76% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.75 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $58.69 million, up from 2.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Grifols S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $18.79. About 234,529 shares traded. Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) has declined 13.56% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.56% the S&P500. Some Historical GRFS News: 20/03/2018 – Grifols to Buy Germany’s Haema for EUR220 Million; 04/05/2018 – GRIFOLS SCREENING TEST FOR HIV, HEPATITIS WINS FDA APPROVAL; 13/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for B Communications, Student Transportation, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Grifols; 25/05/2018 – GRIFOLS GRLS.MC – TO PAY GROSS DIVIDEND OF 0.204 EUR/SHR AGAINST FY 2017; 25/04/2018 – Alkahest Announces Initiation of Phase 2 Clinical Trial of GRF6019 in Alzheimer’s Disease; 20/03/2018 – GRIFOLS GRLS.MC SAYS REACHES DEAL WITH ATON GMBH TO BUY 100 PCT OF HAEMA AG FOR 220 MLN EUROS ON A DEBT FREE BASIS; 22/03/2018 – GRIFOLS GRLS.MC SAYS CONCLUDES EXPERIMENTAL PHASE OF AMBAR, A CLINICAL TRIAL ON ALZHEIMER’S DISEASE; 10/05/2018 – BOYA BIO-PHARMACEUTICAL 300294.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH GRIFOLS S.A. TO SET UP BLOOD PLASMA STATIONS WITH INITIAL INVESTMENT AT ABOUT 50 MLN EUROS; 05/04/2018 – Aradigm Announces the EMA Has Completed Its Validation of the MAA Submission; 05/03/2018 – GRIFOLS – IN 2018, GRIFOLS WILL CONTINUE EXPANSION OF ITS CAPACITY IN ITS INDUSTRIAL COMPLEX IN BARCELONA

Among 20 analysts covering Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW), 7 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 35% are positive. Corning Incorporated had 55 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, October 25 by Citigroup. As per Tuesday, May 30, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. On Tuesday, January 24 the stock rating was upgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral”. As per Monday, June 20, the company rating was initiated by Citigroup. Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Thursday, May 31 report. Citigroup upgraded the shares of GLW in report on Monday, April 3 to “Neutral” rating. The rating was upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy” on Friday, September 14. Guggenheim maintained Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) rating on Tuesday, October 24. Guggenheim has “Buy” rating and $35.0 target. On Wednesday, October 24 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The stock has “Sell” rating by Drexel Hamilton on Friday, June 10.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 8 insider sales for $3.60 million activity. 1,000 shares were sold by Pambianchi Christine M, worth $33,655 on Thursday, August 30. 4,430 shares were sold by RIEMAN DEBORAH, worth $143,071 on Friday, November 16. Musser Eric S had sold 18,225 shares worth $609,626 on Monday, August 27. 12,577 shares valued at $395,851 were sold by STEVERSON LEWIS A on Monday, November 26. The insider McRae Lawrence D sold 30,667 shares worth $1.11 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.12, from 0.7 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 34 investors sold GLW shares while 312 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 536.85 million shares or 3.23% less from 554.76 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Ltd Co has 88,750 shares. Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.03% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys invested in 66,471 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Brinker Cap invested in 0.06% or 46,812 shares. Ameriprise Fincl stated it has 0.13% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Smithfield Trust owns 5,612 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 13.17M are held by Hotchkis And Wiley Llc. Polaris Greystone Financial Group Inc Limited Liability Co has 1.81% invested in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Fmr Ltd Llc owns 3.68M shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Sun Life Fincl accumulated 2,224 shares. Heritage Wealth, Virginia-based fund reported 5,959 shares. Steinberg Asset Mgmt has 0.21% invested in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) for 42,885 shares. 1.58M were accumulated by Shufro Rose & Ltd Liability. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.19% or 937,000 shares in its portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund owns 2.47 million shares for 0.1% of their portfolio.

West Oak Capital Llc, which manages about $281.18M and $173.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intl Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) by 80 shares to 10,198 shares, valued at $1.54 billion in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 144 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,316 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Etf.

Black Creek Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.97B and $3.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 201,500 shares to 620,500 shares, valued at $44.02 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schein Henry Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 57,096 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.60 million shares, and cut its stake in Criteo S A (NASDAQ:CRTO).