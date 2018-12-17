Groesbeck Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in A T & T Inc (New) (T) by 52.94% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp sold 45,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 40,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.34M, down from 85,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp who had been investing in A T & T Inc (New) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $216.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $29.73. About 34.18M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 17.31% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.31% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 30/05/2018 – AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson said Sprint and T-Mobile will have “a tough hill to climb” to get their $26 billion merger approved by regulators; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-AU OPTRONICS 2409.TW (NOT ASUSTEK COMPUTER 2357.TW ) SAYS FEB SALES AT T$22.7 BLN; 20/04/2018 – CNET: DOJ investigating AT&T and Verizon for collusion; 30/04/2018 – Justice Department Urges Alternative Remedies in AT&T-Time Warner Merger; 26/03/2018 – AT&T Fights Government Concerns over Time Warner Deal (Correct); 22/03/2018 – DOJ Says Pay-TV Will Cost More If AT&T Buys Time Warner–Update; 07/03/2018 – AT&T Files for IPO of Latin America TV Business Vrio (Correct); 23/04/2018 – telecompetitor: EXCLUSIVE: AT&T, Verizon Outline FirstNet Interoperability Details; Rural Specifics Remain Light…; 07/03/2018 – AT&T Files For Potential IPO Of Minority Stake In DirecTV Latin America — MarketWatch; 30/04/2018 – ANTITRUST CHIEF SAYS AT&T’S TIME WARNER DEAL MIGHT BE ALLOWED

Quaker Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Range Res Corp (RRC) by 1.2% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quaker Capital Investments Llc bought 21,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.27% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.76 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $29.97 billion, up from 1.74M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quaker Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Range Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.17% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $11.25. About 10.57 million shares traded or 45.02% up from the average. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 17.18% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.18% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 30/04/2018 – Range Resources at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 06/03/2018 SILVER RANGE RESOURCES – SIGNIFICANTLY EXPANDED SIZE OF SOUTH KITIKMEOT GOLD PROJECT IN WESTERN NUNAVUT, HAS OPTIONED PROJECT TO AMAROQ GOLD CORP; 10/05/2018 – STELLIAM INTENDS TO VOTE AGAINST RANGE RESOURCES BOARD NOMINEES; 25/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES LTD – INFORMED BY OPERATOR OF AN INCIDENT AT PERLAK OILFIELD IN INDONESIA; 10/05/2018 – STELLIAM INVESTMENT – ALSO INDICATED INTENTION TO VOTE AGAINST ADVISORY VOTE TO APPROVE EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION IN LETTER TO DIRECTOR OF RANGE’S BOARD; 06/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES WILDHORSE CFR TO B2 POSITIVE, AFFIRMS CAA1 NOTES RATING; 27/03/2018 – ETP Mariner East liquids pipe spills more fluid in Pennsylvania; 25/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 46C, EST. 44C; 07/05/2018 – Range Resources Presenting at Conference May 15; 12/04/2018 – Range Announces Retirement of Executive Vice President and COO Ray N. Walker

More news for Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) were recently published by: Investorplace.com, which released: “Chesapeake Energy Stock Is Still a High-Reward, High-Risk Name – Investorplace.com” on December 14, 2018. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s article titled: “Is Range Resources Corp. (RRC) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds? – Yahoo! Finance News” and published on December 12, 2018 is yet another important article.

Among 46 analysts covering Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC), 24 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 19 Hold. Therefore 52% are positive. Range Resources Corp. had 160 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 26 by JP Morgan. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, October 5. The stock of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, November 13 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Friday, September 1. The stock of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, April 28 by Wells Fargo. The company was maintained on Friday, October 13 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, May 24. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co given on Sunday, August 20. The stock of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, October 23 by JP Morgan. On Thursday, April 7 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 37 investors sold RRC shares while 124 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 239.31 million shares or 1.82% less from 243.74 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Axa stated it has 0% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Bessemer Gru accumulated 1,039 shares. Arkansas-based Stephens Inc Ar has invested 0.03% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Capital Management Associate New York reported 0.97% stake. Fmr Limited Liability Company stated it has 78,443 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 530,349 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.01% or 172,855 shares. Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De stated it has 3.11 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc reported 0.01% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Essex Inv Management Co Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.12% or 62,107 shares. 1.08M were reported by Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Liability Company. Psagot Inv House Ltd stated it has 135,285 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Mackenzie Fincl has invested 0.14% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Brigade Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 877,500 shares. Palo owns 0.04% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 11,650 shares.

Quaker Capital Investments Llc, which manages about $309.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cnx Resources Corporation by 301,448 shares to 2.10 million shares, valued at $29.99 billion in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 insider sales for $213,737 activity. $7,197 worth of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) was bought by SailingStone Capital Partners LLC. Another trade for 3,829 shares valued at $67,161 was sold by Poole David P.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q3 2018. Its down 1.31, from 2.31 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 97 investors sold T shares while 673 reduced holdings. 133 funds opened positions while 634 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.17% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Washington Tru reported 452,445 shares stake. Timber Creek Cap Management Ltd owns 675 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cap Wealth Planning holds 1.19% or 51,830 shares. Howard Cap Mngmt holds 31,868 shares. Stephens Incorporated Ar invested in 1.21 million shares. Earnest Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 297,238 were reported by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. Moreover, Korea Corp has 0.72% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Wells Fargo Mn holds 60.89 million shares. 2.18 million were accumulated by Atalanta Sosnoff Limited Liability Company. Selway Asset Mgmt, a Idaho-based fund reported 33,448 shares. Northeast Finance Consultants stated it has 11,272 shares. Leisure holds 0.6% or 22,152 shares in its portfolio. Benin Management Corp reported 0.37% stake. Dana Invest reported 988,510 shares.

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 7.69% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.78 per share. T’s profit will be $6.11B for 8.85 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual EPS reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.67% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AT&T: Just Relax – Seeking Alpha” on November 26, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AT&T: Examining The Mountain Of Debt – Seeking Alpha” published on December 13, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “AT&T Is Worth Between $65 And $117 Right Now – Seeking Alpha” on December 04, 2018. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Why Tilray Stock Shouldnâ€™t Take the Heat for Aphriaâ€™s Problem – Investorplace.com” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Bloomberg.com‘s news article titled: “NYSE Needed Some Pretend Traders – Bloomberg” with publication date: December 14, 2018.