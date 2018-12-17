Stevens Capital Management Lp decreased Store Cap Corp (STOR) stake by 29.31% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Stevens Capital Management Lp sold 14,673 shares as Store Cap Corp (STOR)’s stock rose 5.78%. The Stevens Capital Management Lp holds 35,390 shares with $983,000 value, down from 50,063 last quarter. Store Cap Corp now has $6.34B valuation. The stock decreased 3.34% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $29.82. About 2.01M shares traded or 16.25% up from the average. STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) has risen 19.14% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.14% the S&P500. Some Historical STOR News: 08/03/2018 – Fitch Rates STORE Capital Corp’s Senior Notes Due 2028 ‘BBB’; 15/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL – PROCEEDS TO FUND PROPERTY ACQUISITIONS, REPAY INDEBTEDNESS OUTSTANDING UNDER CO’S UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates STORE Capital’s Prpsd Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 08/03/2018 STORE Capital Commences Public Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q FFO 42c/Shr; 03/05/2018 – STORE CAPITAL CORP – AFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE; 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO FUND PROPERTY ACQUISITIONS, REPAY INDEBTEDNESS OUTSTANDING UNDER UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A Baa2 Rating To Store Capital’s Senior Unsecured Notes; 20/04/2018 – DJ STORE Capital Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STOR); 15/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL REPORTS INAUGURAL PUBLIC ISSUANCE OF $350M NOTES

Company insider, Growth Biotech, major shareholder of Radius Health Inc acquired a total of 60,000 shares of the firm, based on an average price of $15.6 for every share. The acquisition was dated December 17, 2018 and was revealed in a Form 4 filed with the SEC. The Form 4 is freely available here. Growth Biotech now has in hand 6.65 million shares of the Company.

Among 3 analysts covering Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Radius Health has $59 highest and $47 lowest target. $52’s average target is 239.87% above currents $15.3 stock price. Radius Health had 4 analyst reports since July 23, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, July 25, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, October 11. The company was maintained on Friday, November 2 by JP Morgan. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, July 23 report.

Since July 25, 2018, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $7.31 million activity. BIOTECH GROWTH N V bought $1.18 million worth of stock.

Analysts await Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) to report earnings on March, 7. They expect $-1.27 earnings per share, up 20.13% or $0.32 from last year’s $-1.59 per share. After $-1.09 actual earnings per share reported by Radius Health, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.51% negative EPS growth.

Radius Health, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis, oncology, and endocrine diseases primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $696.75 million. The Company’s product candidates include Abaloparatide-SC, an injectable subcutaneous formulation of abaloparatide, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with postmenopausal osteoporosis; and Abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal patch for use as a short wear-time transdermal patch. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also involved in developing RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator/degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of postmenopausal vasomotor symptoms; and RAD140, a nonsteroidal selective androgen receptor modulator for the treatment of breast cancer.

Among 3 analysts covering STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. STORE Capital had 3 analyst reports since July 13, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, July 13 by Janney Capital. Stifel Nicolaus maintained STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) on Friday, July 13 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley upgraded STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) on Monday, October 1 to “Overweight” rating.

