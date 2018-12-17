Newport Asia Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) by 3.3% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newport Asia Llc bought 36,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.14M shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $188.45 million, up from 1.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newport Asia Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $370.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.37% or $5.02 during the last trading session, reaching $143.98. About 15.61M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 13.21% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 02/05/2018 – CITRON SEES ALIBABA REACHING $250; 15/03/2018 – Alibaba Cloud’s Indonesian Data Center Commences Operation; 20/04/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP LTD 1060.HK – UNIT ENTERED MARKETING COOPERATION FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIMAMA AND YOUKU TUDOU; 03/04/2018 – Paytm Mall grabs $2bn valuation with new Softbank/Alibaba investment; 17/04/2018 – Alibaba-Backed Prenetics Acquires UK-Based DNAFit, a Global Leader in Consumer Genetic Testing; 24/04/2018 – Early Backer of Alibaba Sees Trillion Dollar Value on User Data; 17/04/2018 – ALIBABA-BACKED PRENETICS BUYS UK-BASED DNAFIT, A GLOBAL LEADER; 09/04/2018 – Alibaba-Backed China Car Startup to Raise $2.7 Billion This Year; 10/04/2018 – Alibaba’s Jack Ma urges Trump and Xi to back away from trade war; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba reported a 61 percent increase in fourth-quarter revenue, beating analyst estimates

Grs Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Boston Properties Inc (BXP) by 12.75% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grs Advisors Llc sold 12,908 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 88,352 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.88 million, down from 101,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Boston Properties Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.53% or $5.69 during the last trading session, reaching $120.05. About 945,814 shares traded or 20.80% up from the average. Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) has risen 2.44% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical BXP News: 25/04/2018 – OWEN THOMAS, BOSTON PROPERTIES CEO, SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 23/04/2018 – Boston Properties Announces New 2025 Energy, Emissions and Water Intensity Reduction Goals in 2017 GRI-Aligned Sustainability Report; 25/04/2018 – Tony Wilbert: CoStar News Scoop: Boston Properties Bests Rivals With $616 Million Winning Bid for Santa Monica Business; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties Sees 2Q FFO $1.53/Shr-FFO $1.55/Shr; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES INC BXP.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $6.27 TO $6.36; 04/04/2018 – MFS Global Real Estate Fund Adds Boston Properties; 25/04/2018 – BXP CEO SAYS IN MIDST OF NEGOTIATING COMMITMENT ON 3 HUDSON BVD; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties to Pay $616 Million for Santa Monica Offices; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties Sees 2Q EPS 65c-EPS 67c; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES INC BXP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.88, REV VIEW $2.66 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Among 41 analysts covering Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), 39 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 95% are positive. The firm has "Overweight" rating given on Wednesday, August 31 by JP Morgan. Bank of America maintained the stock with "Buy" rating in Thursday, September 7 report. The firm earned "Buy" rating on Thursday, December 13 by Mizuho.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.12, from 0.95 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 31 investors sold BXP shares while 137 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 141.78 million shares or 0.33% less from 142.26 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Analysts await Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) to report earnings on January, 29. They expect $1.68 EPS, up 12.75% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.49 per share. BXP’s profit will be $287.69 million for 17.86 P/E if the $1.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual EPS reported by Boston Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

Among 24 analysts covering Boston Properties Inc. (NYSE:BXP), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 42% are positive. BMO Capital Markets maintained Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) rating on Monday, February 12. BMO Capital Markets has "Hold" rating and $130.0 target. The stock of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) earned "Outperform" rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, September 10.