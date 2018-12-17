Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Mgmt (APAM) by 2.26% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc sold 33,381 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.44 million shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $46.68M, down from 1.47M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Artisan Partners Asset Mgmt for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $23.17. About 242,380 shares traded. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) has declined 37.87% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.87% the S&P500. Some Historical APAM News: 17/04/2018 – Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. to Announce 1Q18 Results on May 1, 2018; 01/05/2018 – ARTISAN 1Q REV. $212M, EST. $212.0M; 08/03/2018 Artisan Partners Wins CAMRADATA Asset View Awards; 07/05/2018 – ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC APAM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $31; 20/03/2018 – ARTISAN PARTNERS HOLDS 5.01% OF GBL AS OF MARCH 14; 11/04/2018 – PANALPINA SHAREHOLDER ARTISAN CRITICIZES COMPANY LEADERSHIP: HZ; 10/04/2018 – ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC – ARTISAN FUNDS AND ARTISAN GLOBAL FUNDS ACCOUNTED FOR $57.9 BLN OF TOTAL AUM AS OF MARCH 31; 10/04/2018 – ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT MARCH AUM $114.8B; 26/04/2018 – ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MGMT DECLARES QTRLY DIV; 09/05/2018 – ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT APRIL AUM $115.5B

Grs Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Sun Cmntys Inc (SUI) by 41.08% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grs Advisors Llc sold 39,379 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.52% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 56,471 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.73M, down from 95,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Sun Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.39% or $2.57 during the last trading session, reaching $104.93. About 203,806 shares traded. Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) has risen 13.63% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical SUI News: 23/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.56 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N SEES FY 2018 CORE FFO SHR $4.48 TO $4.58; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities Sees 2Q EPS 24c-EPS 28c; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities Sees 2Q Core FFO Per Shr to Be in the Range of $1.03 to $1.06; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities 1Q EPS 38c; 06/03/2018 REG-Sun Communities, Inc. Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividends; 22/04/2018 – DJ Sun Communities Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SUI); 26/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES FILES AMENDED ATM OFFERING FOR UP TO $400M SHRS; 06/03/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES DECLARES 1Q DIVIDEND 71C/SHR VS 67C, EST. 71C; 23/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC – TOTAL PORTFOLIO OCCUPANCY WAS 95.8 PCT AT MARCH 31, 2018 VS 95.9 PCT AT MARCH 31, 2017

Grs Advisors Llc, which manages about $164.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 84,900 shares to 183,802 shares, valued at $6.38M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Analysts await Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) to report earnings on February, 20 after the close. They expect $1.04 EPS, up 6.12% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.98 per share. SUI’s profit will be $92.65 million for 25.22 P/E if the $1.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by Sun Communities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.96% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Viveve prices common stock offering; shares down 16% premarket – Seeking Alpha” on December 07, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Sun Communities, Inc. Announces Dates for Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on November 30, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Sun Communities, Inc. Declares Fourth Quarter 2018 Dividends – GlobeNewswire” on November 27, 2018. More interesting news about Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Financial Sector Update for 12/14/2018: DOTA, SUI, REXR – Nasdaq” published on December 14, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Sun Communities’ (SUI) CEO Gary Shiffman on Q2 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2018.

Among 6 analysts covering Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Sun Communities had 25 analyst reports since August 12, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, July 14 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Friday, August 24. Evercore upgraded the shares of SUI in report on Monday, December 4 to “Outperform” rating. The stock of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) earned “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, October 23. Robert W. Baird upgraded Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) on Wednesday, March 30 to “Outperform” rating. As per Tuesday, January 9, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. As per Monday, July 30, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The stock of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) earned “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Friday, September 8. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, April 24 by Robert W. Baird. RBC Capital Markets initiated Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) on Thursday, June 1 with “Outperform” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.74 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.39, from 1.35 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 28 investors sold SUI shares while 67 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 77.42 million shares or 5.96% more from 73.07 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bb&T Corp invested in 0.01% or 2,823 shares. Bartlett & Lc has 650 shares. Citigroup Inc owns 0.01% invested in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) for 79,534 shares. Blackrock Incorporated holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) for 6.39 million shares. First Mercantile Co stated it has 0.05% in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Strs Ohio stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Liability Corporation, Illinois-based fund reported 15,800 shares. Schwab Charles Inv Management has invested 0.07% in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Vident Inv Advisory Lc holds 8,249 shares. Shelton Mgmt reported 3,390 shares stake. Phocas Fincl Corporation owns 10,086 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. 9,440 were accumulated by Veritable L P. Security Cap Rech Inc has invested 0.87% in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Ent Financial Corporation reported 400 shares. Georgia-based Advisory Serv Network Ltd has invested 0% in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI).

Since September 28, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $368,148 activity. 1,200 Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) shares with value of $119,940 were sold by LEWIS CLUNET R.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.14B and $9.68B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Trinseo Sa (NYSE:TSE) by 116,571 shares to 314,513 shares, valued at $24.63 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Us Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) by 251,839 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.59 million shares, and has risen its stake in Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC).

Among 9 analysts covering Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM), 2 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 22% are positive. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc had 54 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Citigroup on Thursday, February 11 to “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Tuesday, October 27. The firm has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Tuesday, August 1. As per Tuesday, October 10, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. On Monday, January 11 the stock rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Neutral”. The rating was upgraded by Sidoti to “Buy” on Friday, August 4. The firm has “Hold” rating by Jefferies given on Wednesday, June 28. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 7 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, November 1 by Citigroup. Goldman Sachs downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) on Tuesday, October 27 to “Neutral” rating.

Analysts await Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 9.09% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.66 per share. APAM’s profit will be $55.41M for 8.05 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.86% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.02, from 1.06 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 21 investors sold APAM shares while 62 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 47.34 million shares or 1.07% more from 46.84 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Nomura Asset Mgmt Communication Ltd owns 12,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Brandywine Global Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.05% in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM). Magnetar Fincl Ltd Co owns 9,642 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Howe & Rusling invested in 0% or 81 shares. New York-based M&T Bankshares has invested 0% in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM). Ameritas Inc owns 3,911 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mgmt Gru Limited Liability Corp holds 11,050 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt invested in 0% or 8,300 shares. Channing Capital Management Ltd Liability stated it has 2.18M shares or 2.54% of all its holdings. State Street reported 1.03 million shares stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% of its portfolio in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) for 13,213 shares. Jpmorgan Chase has 45,782 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 136,699 shares. Comml Bank Of America De accumulated 476,790 shares or 0% of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.04% or 5.49M shares.

More notable recent Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2017 Results – GlobeNewswire” on February 06, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Artisan Partners Asset Management (APAM) CEO Eric Colson on Q2 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Announces Offering of Class A Common Stock – GlobeNewswire” on February 22, 2018. More interesting news about Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Artisan Partners Asset Management, Gamco Investors, Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Waddell & Reed Financial, AmpliPhi Biosciences, and Limbach â€” Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results – Nasdaq” published on November 23, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. to Announce 2Q18 Results on July 31, 2018 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 17, 2018.