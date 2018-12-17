Signature Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Potlatchdeltic Corporation (PCH) by 209.48% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signature Financial Management Inc bought 145,027 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.55% with the market. The hedge fund held 214,259 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.77M, up from 69,232 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signature Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Potlatchdeltic Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.65% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $32.25. About 544,708 shares traded. PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) has declined 25.36% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.36% the S&P500. Some Historical PCH News: 07/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP PCH.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERPERFORM; 11/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC TERMINATED CONTROLLER STEPHANIE A. BRADY; 03/04/2018 – PotlatchDeltic Scheduled to Release First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 3rd; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Potlatchdeltic’s Notes To Baa3, Outlook Stable; 10/04/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC SR UNSEC RTG RAISED TO Baa3 FROM Ba1 BY MOODY’S; 03/05/2018 – PotlatchDeltic 1Q EPS 29c; 28/03/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC SAYS UNDER AMENDMENT TERMS, LENDERS AGREED TO EXTEND $100 MLN ADDITIONAL TERM LOANS TO BORROWERS – SEC FILING; 11/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP – TRANSFERRED DUTIES OF PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER TO JERALD W. RICHARDS, VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 03/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP – ON TRACK WITH $50 MLN IN AFTER-TAX ANNUAL CASH SYNERGY RUN RATE IN YEAR TWO; ACHIEVED $30 MLN RUN RATE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 11/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC SAYS ON MAY 7, CO TERMINATED STEPHANIE A. BRADY, CONTROLLER AND PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER – SEC FILING

Grs Advisors Llc increased its stake in Rexford Indl Rlty Inc (REXR) by 15.4% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grs Advisors Llc bought 42,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.08% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 319,818 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.22 million, up from 277,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Rexford Indl Rlty Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.77% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $30.55. About 617,963 shares traded. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) has risen 5.29% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.29% the S&P500. Some Historical REXR News: 08/04/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY INC REXR.N : CAPITAL ONE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30; 10/04/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY – ACQUISITIONS WERE FUNDED USING CASH ON HAND, CO’S EXISTING LINE OF CREDIT, RE-INVESTMENT OF DISPOSITION PROCEEDS; 19/03/2018 – Rexford Industrial Realty: Aquisition Funded Through Cash on Hand and Line of Credit Draw; 19/04/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY- ON APRIL 17, BOARD OF CO EXPANDED BOARD BY ONE SEAT AND ELECTED DIANA J. INGRAM AS A DIRECTOR – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – Rexford Industrial Realty 1Q EPS 15c; 01/05/2018 – Rexford Industrial Realty Sees FY18 EPS 22c-EPS 25c; 24/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Enzo Biochem, The Hackett Group, Rexford Industrial Realty, Green Plains, United C; 14/05/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY INC REXR.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $30; 01/05/2018 – Rexford Industrial Sees FY18 Core FFO/Shr $1.02-$1.05; 24/05/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY INC – ACQUISITIONS WERE FUNDED THROUGH A COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND AND USE OF REXFORD INDUSTRIAL’S EXISTING LINE OF CREDIT

Among 8 analysts covering Potlatch (NASDAQ:PCH), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. Potlatch had 31 analyst reports since September 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) earned “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, July 19. RBC Capital Markets downgraded the shares of PCH in report on Wednesday, April 19 to “Sector Perform” rating. The stock of PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, July 27 by DA Davidson. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, October 31. On Tuesday, November 22 the stock rating was downgraded by Bank of America to “Underperform”. The stock has “Underperform” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, October 25. The rating was upgraded by Zacks to “Hold” on Monday, September 7. BMO Capital Markets maintained PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) on Monday, February 12 with “Hold” rating. As per Monday, January 8, the company rating was upgraded by Raymond James. RBC Capital Markets maintained PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) rating on Friday, October 6. RBC Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $47.0 target.

More notable recent PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Look Under The Hood: IJK Has 15% Upside – Nasdaq” on November 29, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Relative Strength Alert For PotlatchDeltic – Nasdaq” published on September 26, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “What Intel’s Internet of Things Chief Wants You to Know About His Business – Nasdaq” on November 20, 2018. More interesting news about PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “PotlatchDeltic Corporation’s Investment Grade Rating Upgraded to BBB- by Standard & Poor’s – GlobeNewswire” published on July 09, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “PotlatchDeltic Board Declares Distribution on Common Stock – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 09, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.31, from 0.88 in 2018Q2.

More notable recent Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) news were published by: Stockhouse.com which released: “Rexford Industrial Acquires Two Industrial Properties For $43.5 Million – Stockhouse” on December 03, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR) Q2 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 03, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR) Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on October 31, 2018. More interesting news about Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Rexford Industrial Realty: This 5.875% Preferred Stock Started Trading On The NYSE – Seeking Alpha” published on November 19, 2017 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR) Q1 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 02, 2018.

Among 12 analysts covering Rexford Industrial (NYSE:REXR), 4 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Rexford Industrial had 37 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus initiated the shares of REXR in report on Wednesday, December 16 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Hudson Square Research on Monday, May 16. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Monday, October 16. On Tuesday, September 26 the stock rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral”. The stock of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) earned “Hold” rating by Wunderlich on Monday, May 16. As per Wednesday, August 1, the company rating was upgraded by Capital One. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, June 29 by DA Davidson. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and $3200 target in Friday, June 23 report. The stock of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) earned “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, December 15. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, July 24 by Jefferies.

Grs Advisors Llc, which manages about $164.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Corepoint Lodging Inc by 133,231 shares to 170,339 shares, valued at $3.31 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.79 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 1.75 in 2018Q2.