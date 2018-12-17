Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp increased its stake in Gtt Communications Inc (GTT) by 197.54% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp bought 240,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.23% with the market. The hedge fund held 362,400 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $15.73 million, up from 121,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp who had been investing in Gtt Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.64% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $27.1. About 526,664 shares traded. GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) has declined 20.90% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.90% the S&P500. Some Historical GTT News: 16/05/2018 – GTT Wins 2018 Leading Lights Award for Best Deal Maker; 12/04/2018 – REG-GTT : REVENUES OF €64.2 MILLION FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018; 21/03/2018 – GTT: GTT NOTIFIED FOR THE DESIGN OF LNG TANKS OF TWO NEW LNG CARRIERS; 26/04/2018 – REG-GTT : Notice regarding availability of explanatory documentation related to the combined shareholders’ meeting to be held on May 17, 2018; 26/03/2018 – Aleph and Crestview to Invest $175 Million in GTT as Part of Interoute Acquisition; 12/04/2018 – GTT 1Q REV. EU64.2M; 26/04/2018 – GTT Announces Earnings Call for First Quarter 2018; 12/04/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – AT MARCH 31, 2018, THE ORDER BOOK COMPRISED 83 UNITS; 26/04/2018 – GTT’S B2 CORPORATE FAMILY RATING UNCHANGED BY MOODY’S; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Gtt’s Senior Secured Bank Credit Facilities To B2 From B1

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc increased its stake in Lowe’s Cos Inc (LOW) by 150% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc bought 3,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $632,000, up from 2,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc who had been investing in Lowe’s Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.78% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $90.76. About 2.85M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 6.94% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 16/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH – HAS BEEN SELECTED AS PRIMARY SUPPLIER OF RESIDENTIAL WATER TREATMENT PRODUCTS FOR ALL LOWE’S U.S. HOME IMPROVEMENT STORES; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Sees FY EPS $5.40-EPS $5.50; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: 4Q GDP COULD BE SLIGHTLY WEAKER, DOESN’T CHANGE OUTLOOK; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S – PROLONGED UNFAVORABLE WEATHER ACROSS GEOGRAPHIES LED TO DELAYED SPRING SELLING SEASON WHICH IMPACTED RESULTS IN OUTDOOR CATEGORIES IN QTR; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Expects to Add About 10 Home-Improvement, Hardware Stores in FY18; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS TAX DISCUSSION IMPORTANT BUT NOT THE ONLY FACTOR IN INVESTMENT; 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: Intensified Trade Tensions a Threat to Global Growth; 17/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan Expands Beta Strategies Team with Hire of Alistair Lowe; 05/03/2018 – LOWE’S TO WEBCAST PRESENTATION FROM UBS GLOBAL CONSUMER & RETAI; 11/05/2018 – Investigation Relating to 401(k) Plan of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Announced by Stull, Stull & Brody

More important recent GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “GTT to Participate in December 2018 Conferences – Business Wire” on November 27, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “GTT -13% on swing to Q2 loss – Seeking Alpha”, Businesswire.com published: “DITCO Selects GTT for Transatlantic Wavelength Services – Business Wire” on December 04, 2018. More interesting news about GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Rowan Companies plc (RDC) Hedge Funds Are Snapping Up – Yahoo News” with publication date: December 10, 2018.

Among 12 analysts covering GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 92% are positive. GTT Communications had 27 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, March 28 the stock rating was maintained by William Blair with “Buy”. The stock of GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, October 25 by Jefferies. Pacific Crest maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $31 target in Friday, August 7 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer given on Thursday, April 12. The rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Buy” on Friday, November 3. KeyBanc Capital Markets downgraded GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) on Thursday, January 18 to “Sector Weight” rating. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy” on Thursday, August 3. The stock of GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 1 by SunTrust. Cowen & Co maintained GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) on Wednesday, October 18 with “Buy” rating. As per Wednesday, December 6, the company rating was maintained by SunTrust.

Since August 24, 2018, it had 2 buys, and 1 insider sale for $893,828 activity. Shares for $880,200 were bought by ROGERS BRIAN C. The insider WARDELL LISA W bought $29,407.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.06, from 0.76 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 31 investors sold LOW shares while 504 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 571.05 million shares or 1.78% less from 581.37 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. First Mercantile Tru stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Meiji Yasuda Life Insur Communication has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Ftb stated it has 778 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. 18,076 were accumulated by Cipher Cap L P. Regions Corp stated it has 130,054 shares. Founders Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 10,198 shares. Karpus Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 1,800 shares. Trustco Bancshares N Y invested in 1.1% or 8,887 shares. Moreover, Comml Bank Of Mellon Corp has 0.22% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 7.41M shares. Dana Advsr has 14,085 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas accumulated 123,788 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Moreover, Destination Wealth Management has 0.01% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Tennessee-based Mastrapasqua Asset has invested 0.5% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Markel Corporation, a Virginia-based fund reported 570,000 shares. Prudential Public Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 97,218 shares.

More notable recent Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “Mogu’s stock falls in NYSE debut after IPO priced at low end of expected range – MarketWatch” on December 06, 2018, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “Spectrum Brands stock plunges toward 5-year low, paces NYSE decliners – MarketWatch” published on November 19, 2018, Cnbc.com published: “Dow dives about 500 points to its lowest close since May – CNBC” on December 14, 2018. More interesting news about Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “What Loweâ€™s Wants Investors to Know – The Motley Fool” published on November 27, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Under Renovation: Please Excuse Lowe’s Appearance – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 21, 2018.