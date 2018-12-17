Guardian Investment Management increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 56.14% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Investment Management bought 9,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,351 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.39 million, up from 16,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Investment Management who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $221.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $46.97. About 13.86 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.79% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.79% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 02/04/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Paul Christopher Sees Buying Opportunities in Tech (Video); 11/05/2018 – SEN. WARREN SAYS FED TO HOLD PUBLIC VOTE ON WELLS FARGO PLAN; 26/04/2018 – Gentex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 08/05/2018 – Gentex at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS INC EBS.N : WELLS FARGO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 08/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Actuant at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – Huntsman Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 07/05/2018 – MRC Global at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – Wells Fargo Pushed by Nuns to Address the Bank’s Ethical Lapses

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management increased its stake in Hudson Technologies Inc (HDSN) by 14.8% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management bought 377,478 shares as the company's stock declined 3.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.93M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.75 million, up from 2.55M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management who had been investing in Hudson Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.40M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.15% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1.23. About 298,605 shares traded. Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) has declined 69.95% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.95% the S&P500.

More notable recent Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Hudson Technologies' (HDSN) CEO Kevin Zugibe on Q1 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha" on May 09, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Hudson Technologies -30% after entering term loan credit extension – Seeking Alpha" published on October 16, 2018, Streetinsider.com published: "Hudson Technologies (HDSN) Receives Deficiency Letter From Nasdaq – StreetInsider.com" on August 16, 2018.

Since August 15, 2018, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $17,250 activity.

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management, which manages about $1.07 billion and $540.70 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM) by 108,374 shares to 53,550 shares, valued at $2.37 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in China Mobile Limited (Call) (NYSE:CHL) by 328,648 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,000 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Among 5 analysts covering Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.65 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.13, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 18 investors sold HDSN shares while 22 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 29.20 million shares or 9.01% less from 32.09 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Barclays Plc holds 0% in Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) or 5,397 shares. Optimum Investment accumulated 0% or 13,500 shares. Portolan Cap Mgmt Limited Com accumulated 179,906 shares. 91 are owned by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Rbf Cap Limited Com has invested 0.01% in Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN). Vanguard Grp Inc Inc Inc accumulated 1.60M shares or 0% of the stock. Jane Street Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Company reported 30,928 shares. Element Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 38,437 shares. Fil Limited reported 0% stake. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada reported 146,903 shares. Moreover, Group Inc One Trading Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN). State Street has 0% invested in Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN). Commercial Bank Of America Corporation De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN). Bard Assocs holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) for 583,300 shares. Automobile Association owns 769,298 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Among 39 analysts covering Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC), 18 have Buy rating, 7 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 46% are positive.

Since August 7, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $5.87 million activity.