S Muoio & Company decreased its stake in Phibro Animal Health Corp (PAHC) by 44.75% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Muoio & Company sold 11,610 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,336 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $615,000, down from 25,946 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Muoio & Company who had been investing in Phibro Animal Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $32.78. About 58,345 shares traded. Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC) has risen 1.26% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.26% the S&P500. Some Historical PAHC News: 02/04/2018 – Thornburg Value Adds Starbucks, Exits Phibro Animal; 07/05/2018 – PHIBRO ANIMAL HEALTH CORP – CO IS NOT MODIFYING ITS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 AS PRESENTED IN CO’S FEBRUARY 5, 2018 PRESS RELEASE; 07/05/2018 – Phibro Animal Health Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 07/05/2018 – PHIBRO ANIMAL HEALTH CORP QTRLY DILUTED EPS OF $0.49; 03/04/2018 – Phibro Animal Health Corporation to Host Webcast and Conference Call on March 2018 Quarterly Financial Results; 07/05/2018 – Phibro Animal Health 3Q EPS 49c; 14/03/2018 Phibro Animal Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc. (HAIN) by 18.07% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eidelman Virant Capital bought 12,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 78,400 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.13 million, up from 66,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital who had been investing in Hain Celestial Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 8.89% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $16.81. About 2.08M shares traded or 31.44% up from the average. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has declined 53.09% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.09% the S&P500. Some Historical HAIN News: 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Sees FY18 Sales $2.434B-$2.503B; 08/03/2018 Hain Celestial Features 75 Exciting New Products at Expo West 2018; 15/05/2018 – Hain Celestial at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Alba Botanica® Do Good, Do Beautiful Grant Program Announces Winners; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Sees FY18 Adjusted EBITDA $250M-$360M; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP INC – EXPECTS TO COMPLETE DIVESTITURE OF HAIN PURE PROTEIN DURING FIRST HALF OF FISCAL 2019; 08/05/2018 – Pain From Toys `R’ Us Liquidation Spreads to Hain Celestial; 15/03/2018 – Join Celestial Seasonings 8th Annual B Strong Ride; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q EPS 12c; 01/05/2018 – Hain Celestial’s Founder Weighs Sale

Eidelman Virant Capital, which manages about $285.00 million and $204.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11,225 shares to 22,564 shares, valued at $5.09M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Telephone & Data Sys Inc (NYSE:TDS) by 77,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,850 shares, and cut its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP).

Analysts await Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC) to report earnings on February, 4. They expect $0.43 EPS, down 2.27% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.44 per share. PAHC’s profit will be $17.37 million for 19.06 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Phibro Animal Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.26% EPS growth.

S Muoio & Company, which manages about $129.83 million and $226.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vectren Corporation (NYSE:VVC) by 7,000 shares to 40,900 shares, valued at $2.92M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Russell 2000 (IWM) by 200,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 300,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Andeavor.

