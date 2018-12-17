Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 40.13% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc bought 15,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.67% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 53,666 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.87 million, up from 38,296 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $55.94. About 7.58 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 15.57% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.57% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 01/05/2018 – Phone Scoop: Samsung Agrees to Preload Verizon Bloatware on Galaxy Phones: Samsung will install mobile apps from Verizon’s Oath; 20/04/2018 – VZ: DIFFERENCE OF OPINION ON DEVELOPMENT OF E-SIM STANDARDS; 27/03/2018 – RadioResource: Verizon to Launch Public-Safety Dedicated Core Thursday; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in this new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS, according to sources; 28/03/2018 – Verizon partner program evolves to better serve organizations around the globe; 20/04/2018 – Hartford Courant: AT&T and Verizon are under federal investigation for potential collusion; 06/03/2018 – Boston Bus Jrnl: Verizon’s Oath could anchor North Station office tower; 22/04/2018 – DJ Verizon Communications Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VZ); 21/04/2018 – AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon have international plans

Gabelli Funds Llc increased its stake in Lasalle Hotel Pptys Com Sh Ben (LHO) by 45.92% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Funds Llc bought 136,679 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 434,306 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $15.02M, up from 297,627 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Funds Llc who had been investing in Lasalle Hotel Pptys Com Sh Ben for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $32.06. About 13.58 million shares traded or 518.66% up from the average. LaSalle Hotel Properties (NYSE:LHO) has 0.00% since December 17, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LHO News: 02/04/2018 – NRC: NRC Names New Senior Resident Inspector at LaSalle Nuclear Power Plant; 28/03/2018 – REFILE-UPDATE 3-Pebblebrook ready to discuss buyout offer pricing for LaSalle Hotel; 02/04/2018 – HG Vora Capital Management, LLC Reports 7.1% Stake In LaSalle Hotel Properties; 21/03/2018 – ALGOLD RESOURCES LTD: ALGOLD NAMES BENOIT LA SALLE AS CEO; 21/05/2018 – Gillian Tan: Monday morning scoop: LaSalle Hotel Properties is being taken private by Blackstone for $4.8 billion incl. debt; 28/03/2018 – Pebblebrook offers to buy LaSalle Hotel Properties for over $3 bln; 16/04/2018 – LASALLE HOTEL PROPERTIES TO REVIEW REVISED PEBBLEBROOK PROPOSAL; 06/03/2018 LaSalle Solutions Renews Cisco Advanced Collaboration Architecture Specialization; 16/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Releases Letter to Board of LaSalle Hotel Properties, Revises Merger Proposal and Substantially Raises Offer Price; 17/04/2018 – LHO: LaSalle Hotel attracting intrest from bidders beyond Pebble

Among 35 analysts covering Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 20 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.21, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 40 investors sold VZ shares while 569 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 651 raised stakes. 2.57 billion shares or 0.19% more from 2.56 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mngmt Llc has invested 0.39% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Bender Robert And Associate invested in 4,684 shares or 0.11% of the stock. The Indiana-based First Merchants Corporation has invested 0.89% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Wunderlich Managemnt accumulated 21,354 shares. Perkins Coie Tru stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Carderock Cap Mgmt holds 3,811 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Skba Capital Ltd Com has 1.96% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 282,750 shares. Moreover, Institute For Wealth has 0.6% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Sandy Spring National Bank & Trust, Maryland-based fund reported 184,763 shares. Bbva Compass National Bank & Trust owns 65,082 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Weatherstone Mgmt has invested 0.18% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Dakota Wealth Mngmt reported 101,097 shares. Trexquant Ltd Partnership holds 0.42% or 105,015 shares in its portfolio. Northern Corporation invested 0.63% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Lord Abbett Com Ltd Llc reported 5.08 million shares.

Among 25 analysts covering LaSalle Hotel Properties (NYSE:LHO), 2 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 19 Hold. Therefore 8% are positive.