Legg Mason Asset Management Japan decreased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 42.71% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan sold 8,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.52% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 11,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $774,000, down from 19,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.48% or $2.67 during the last trading session, reaching $74.25. About 4.20M shares traded or 15.22% up from the average. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has declined 8.86% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.86% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 21/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Gets Georgia Public Service Commission OK to Buy Scana; 31/05/2018 – DOMINION RAISES SURRY 1 REACTOR TO 5% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 28/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Dominion Energy Rtgs Unafctd By Equity Issuance; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY- EXPECTS TO PRODUCE RESULTS THAT ARE ABOVE MIDPOINT OF REAFFIRMED FY 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $3.80 TO $4.25 PER SHARE; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – EVALUATING OPTIONS, COMMITTED TO WORKING WITH AGENCY TO ADDRESS CONCERNS RAISED BY COURT’S ORDER; 23/04/2018 – DOMINION CUTS SURRY 1 NUCLEAR REACTOR TO 0% POWER FROM 87%: NRC; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy to Pursue Divestiture of Non-Core Assets Which Could Include Interest in Blue Racer Midstream; 16/03/2018 – Gail India proposes 7 U.S. LNG cargo swaps from Cove Point facility; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – “REMAIN CONFIDENT IN PROJECT APPROVALS AND ATLANTIC COAST PIPELINE WILL CONTINUE TO MOVE FORWARD WITH CONSTRUCTION AS SCHEDULED”; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Announces Credit Improvement Initiatives

Hanson Mcclain Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 28.68% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanson Mcclain Inc bought 4,134 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.87% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 18,550 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.56 million, up from 14,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanson Mcclain Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $342.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.09% or $5.44 during the last trading session, reaching $127.56. About 25.34M shares traded or 212.90% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 3.75% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 20/03/2018 – J&J CFO Dominic Caruso to retire, names Joseph Wolk as replacement; 26/04/2018 – FUJIREBIO SAYS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICALS TO DEVELOP & COMMERCIALIZE AMYLOID; 16/03/2018 – J&J – TRANSACTION WAS CONTEMPLATED IN COMPANY’S GUIDANCE PROVIDED ON JANUARY 23, 2018; 19/05/2018 – J.J. Watt Offers to Pay for Funerals of Santa Fe School Shooting Victims; 10/04/2018 – Biotech group Genmab aims to own bigger share of new drug pipeline; 11/03/2018 – JANSSEN: INVOKANA SIG CUTS RISK HEART FAILURE-RELATED OUTCOMES; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS, WORLDWIDE SALES INCREASED 4.3% IN QTR; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns B2 CFR to LifeScan Global Corporation; 12/04/2018 – JNJ: INVOKANA IMPROVED RENAL OUTCOMES IN TYPE 2 DIABETES; 18/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Amgen migraine drug costs less than expected; J&J halts development on Alzheimer’s drug

Analysts await Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) to report earnings on February, 4. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 3.30% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.91 per share. D’s profit will be $617.05 million for 19.75 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual EPS reported by Dominion Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.26% negative EPS growth.

