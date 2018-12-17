First Pacific Advisors Llc increased its stake in Servicemaster Global Hldgs Inc (SERV) by 38.36% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Pacific Advisors Llc bought 15,795 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.97% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 56,969 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.53M, up from 41,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Pacific Advisors Llc who had been investing in Servicemaster Global Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.33% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $37.13. About 1.25M shares traded. ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) has risen 21.59% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SERV News: 01/05/2018 – SERVICEMASTER 1Q ADJ EPS 44C, EST. 41C; 03/05/2018 – SERVICEMASTER GLOBAL HOLDINGS INC – TIBBENS IS A FORMER CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF LYFT; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global 1Q Net $40M; 01/05/2018 – SERVICEMASTER SEES FY REV. $3.09B TO $3.12B, EST. $3.06B; 05/04/2018 – Terminix Releases Top 25 Termite Cities List; 03/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Appoints Rex Tibbens as Pres and CEO of American Home Shield; 26/03/2018 – ServiceMaster: Steve Hochhauser Will Serve as Interim Pres of Amer Home Shield; 26/03/2018 – ServiceMaster Global: Spin-off Continues to Be on Track to Be Completed in 3Q; 22/03/2018 Terminix to Host National Hiring Day Event on March 24; 30/03/2018 – ServiceMaster: Terminix Closes Its Transaction With Copesan Services, Inc

Hengehold Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 1.57% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hengehold Capital Management Llc sold 4,572 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.93% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 286,202 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $23.82 million, down from 290,774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hengehold Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $231.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.00% or $3.87 during the last trading session, reaching $92.77. About 12.20M shares traded or 16.46% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 3.25% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.25% the S&P500.

Among 14 analysts covering ServiceMaster (NYSE:SERV), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. ServiceMaster had 44 analyst reports since August 5, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, November 3, the company rating was maintained by Nomura. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of SERV in report on Monday, October 15 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock of ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, November 20 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, October 23. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Wednesday, January 31. The firm has “Hold” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Tuesday, October 31. The stock of ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, May 2. The rating was initiated by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, September 19 with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley downgraded ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) on Tuesday, October 2 to “Equal-Weight” rating. On Thursday, April 20 the stock rating was initiated by JP Morgan with “Overweight”.

First Pacific Advisors Llc, which manages about $28.26 billion and $13.81 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 4.52M shares to 15.06 million shares, valued at $443.74M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sm Energy Company (NYSE:SM) by 845,851 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.18 million shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).

Among 25 analysts covering Proctor & Gamble (NYSE:PG), 10 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Proctor & Gamble had 105 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) earned “Buy” rating by B. Riley & Co on Wednesday, October 26. The firm has “Hold” rating by TheStreet given on Tuesday, August 4. Morgan Stanley maintained The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Tuesday, October 23 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, April 20 with “Equal-Weight”. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, July 19 by UBS. As per Thursday, July 14, the company rating was upgraded by UBS. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) earned “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, August 1. Argus Research downgraded the shares of PG in report on Friday, April 20 to “Hold” rating. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) earned “Hold” rating by SunTrust on Tuesday, January 23. Johnson Rice upgraded The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Friday, August 26 to “Buy” rating.

Since August 13, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 58 sales for $98.11 million activity. TASTAD CAROLYN M also sold $1.83 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Wednesday, November 28. $233,719 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by Moeller Jon R. Posada Juan Fernando also sold $252,509 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares. 5,402 shares valued at $451,186 were sold by Majoras Deborah P on Wednesday, August 22. Shares for $183,582 were sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima on Wednesday, August 22. The insider Skoufalos Ioannis sold $393,473.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 1.68% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.19 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.01 billion for 19.17 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.04% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 37 investors sold PG shares while 756 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.41 billion shares or 1.36% less from 1.43 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Adirondack Trust owns 1.79% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 31,882 shares. Mcgowan Group Inc Asset Mngmt stated it has 5,729 shares. Hallmark Capital accumulated 29,967 shares. Griffin Asset Management invested in 0.98% or 79,925 shares. Tower Bridge Advsrs has 0% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Sprucegrove Inv Mngmt Limited stated it has 0.95% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Petrus Tru Lta holds 1.35% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 73,628 shares. Hartford Investment Management reported 0.83% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Oarsman invested in 0.46% or 13,692 shares. Argent Capital Mgmt Lc owns 115,511 shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. Cooke And Bieler Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 2,788 shares. North Amer has 33,756 shares. Miles Cap Incorporated owns 2,584 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Shapiro Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 3,381 shares. Mcf Advisors Limited Liability Co, Kentucky-based fund reported 30,280 shares.

Hengehold Capital Management Llc, which manages about $470.50 million and $397.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,056 shares to 20,574 shares, valued at $2.84M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 26,812 shares in the quarter, for a total of 210,592 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T.