Hexavest Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Os;S En (XOM) by 24.96% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hexavest Inc bought 380,674 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.91 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $162.05 million, up from 1.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hexavest Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp Os;S En for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $313.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $74.04. About 14.55 million shares traded or 7.75% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 7.28% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.28% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 15/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – ALBERS RETIREMENT IS EFFECTIVE APRIL 1, 2018; 13/03/2018 – Exxon and biotech group bet on producing algae-based fuel; 04/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Is a Bet On the Future of Oil — Barrons.com; 09/04/2018 – L&T Technology Services Wins Multi-Million Dollar Digitalization Contract from ExxonMobil Exploration Company; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Punished for Departing From Big Oil’s Austerity Hymnal; 30/04/2018 – Facebook, Google and Netflix pay a higher median salary than Exxon, Goldman Sachs or Verizon:; 21/03/2018 – Drillers give tepid response to record U.S. offshore lease sale; 25/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil Corporation Declares Second Quarter Dividend; 07/03/2018 – Houston Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Developer to invest $100M in revitalizing former Exxon campus; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – EXPECT 2025 DOWNSTREAM EARNINGS TO ABOUT DOUBLE FROM 2017 LEVEL

First Dallas Securities Inc decreased its stake in Encore Wire Corp (WIRE) by 43.16% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Dallas Securities Inc sold 17,275 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,753 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.14M, down from 40,028 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc who had been investing in Encore Wire Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $977.56M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $46.82. About 59,954 shares traded. Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) has declined 1.58% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.58% the S&P500. Some Historical WIRE News: 01/05/2018 – Encore Dermatology Inc. Announces the Launch of IMPOYZTM (clobetasol propionate) Cream, 0.025%, a Newly Formulated High-Potency; 27/03/2018 – REVA Announces First Implant of the Fantom Encore Bioresorbable Scaffold in Switzerland; 19/03/2018 – ENDOLOGIX INC – POSITIVE RESULTS FROM GLOBAL ENCORE ANALYSIS WITH POLYMER ENDOVASCULAR ANEURYSM REPAIR USING OVATION ABDOMINAL STENT GRAFT SYSTEMS; 15/03/2018 – MANTECH INTERNATIONAL – NAMED PRIME CONTRACTOR UNDER DEFENSE INFORMATION SYSTEMS AGENCY ENCORE lll IDIQ AWARDS PROGRAM; 21/05/2018 – Syndax Pharmaceuticals: Elucidating The Results Of The Phase 2 ENCORE 601 Trial; 17/05/2018 – Syndax Announces Updated Results from Phase 2 ENCORE 601 Trial of Entinostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab); 15/03/2018 – MANTECH INTERNATIONAL – ENCORE lll HAS A POTENTIAL VALUE OF $17.5 BLN OVER 10-YEAR SPAN OF PROGRAM; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Encore Medical, Lp- Altivate Anatomic(TM) INSTRUMENTATION, PEGGED GLENOID TRIAL, SIZE 50mm, REF 804-07-500 Product Us; 04/04/2018 – CONATUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ENCORE-NF FOR NASH FIBROSIS TOP-LINE RESULTS EXPECTED IN FIRST HALF OF 2019; 19/03/2018 – Endologix Reports Positive Results from Global ENCORE Analysis with Polymer Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) Using Ovation

Hexavest Inc, which manages about $16.29B and $7.81B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Federal Rlty Invt Tros;S En (NYSE:FRT) by 13,175 shares to 194,318 shares, valued at $24.58 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aes Corp (NYSE:AES) by 197,749 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.52 million shares, and cut its stake in Yamana Gold Inc En (NYSE:AUY).

Among 29 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 12 have Buy rating, 6 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. Exxon Mobil had 102 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) on Thursday, April 19 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, October 18 with “Underperform”. The stock has “Underperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Monday, May 2. The company was initiated on Friday, December 2 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, October 19 by Jefferies. UBS downgraded the shares of XOM in report on Thursday, January 19 to “Sell” rating. As per Thursday, July 6, the company rating was reinitiated by RBC Capital Markets. As per Thursday, October 5, the company rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, June 13. Jefferies maintained Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) on Monday, February 5 with “Hold” rating.

Analysts await Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) to report earnings on February, 19. They expect $0.73 earnings per share, down 3.95% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.76 per share. WIRE’s profit will be $15.24M for 16.03 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual earnings per share reported by Encore Wire Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.40% negative EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Encore Wire had 6 analyst reports since August 18, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was initiated by Singular Research on Tuesday, May 31 with “Buy”. On Wednesday, May 2 the stock rating was upgraded by DA Davidson to “Buy”. On Wednesday, December 6 the stock rating was upgraded by Sidoti to “Buy”.

