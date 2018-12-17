Egerton Capital Uk Llp increased its stake in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (CP) by 0.25% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Egerton Capital Uk Llp bought 7,056 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.25% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.80 million shares of the railroads company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $593.40 million, up from 2.79 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Egerton Capital Uk Llp who had been investing in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $181.66. About 793,431 shares traded or 9.64% up from the average. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) has risen 7.44% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CP News: 18/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD – HAS RECEIVED 72-HOUR STRIKE NOTICE FROM TCRC & IBEW OF THEIR RESPECTIVE PLANS TO STRIKE; 29/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD CP.TO – TENTATIVE AGREEMENT ENSURES THAT IBEW EMPLOYEES REMAIN ON JOB AND PASSENGER OPERATIONS ARE NOT IMPACTED; 16/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC: VOTING WILL NOW BEGIN ON MAY 18; 18/04/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway 1Q Net C$348M; 30/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific workers strike, putting industries in disarray; 29/05/2018 – Strike at Canadian Pacific Railway Brings Shipments to a Halt; 16/03/2018 – Canadian Pacific announces filing of Proxy Circular; 30/05/2018 – Teamsters members go on strike at Canadian Pacific; 25/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD – TO DATE, NO NOTICE OF WORK STOPPAGE HAS BEEN ISSUED; 20/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC SAYS PACT AVERTS POTENTIAL WORK STOPPAGE

Hgk Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Lear Corp. (LEA) by 22.43% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hgk Asset Management Inc bought 10,965 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 59,848 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.68M, up from 48,883 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hgk Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Lear Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $120.62. About 462,712 shares traded. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 29.53% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.53% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 23/05/2018 – Indiewire: Norman Lear Developing Hip-Hop Animated Kids Series for Nickelodeon; 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q Adj EPS $5.10; 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q EPS $5.16; 26/04/2018 – Lear Sees FY Sales $21.8B-$22B; 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q Net Income Rose 16%; Company Raises 2018 Outlook; 06/04/2018 – IAC GROUP RECEIVES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT FROM GAMUT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT; 23/04/2018 – UNIFOR DELIVERS STRIKE MANDATE TO FCAU SUPPLIER LEAR AJAX; 26/04/2018 – LEAR CORP SEES FULL YEAR 2018 PRETAX OPERATIONAL RESTRUCTURING COSTS ARE ESTIMATED TO BE $70 MLN; 23/04/2018 – DJ Lear Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEA); 14/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS LEAR’S RATINGS, SR UNSECURED AT Baa3; OUTLOOK

Among 28 analysts covering Canadian Pacific (NYSE:CP), 19 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 68% are positive. Canadian Pacific had 85 analyst reports since September 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 8 by Credit Suisse. Morgan Stanley maintained Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) on Tuesday, July 25 with “Overweight” rating. The stock has “Underperform” rating by CLSA on Thursday, May 19. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, August 30 by Cowen & Co. Cowen & Co maintained Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) on Friday, September 29 with “Buy” rating. Barclays Capital maintained Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) rating on Monday, April 11. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $142 target. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) rating on Thursday, July 19. Stifel Nicolaus has “Hold” rating and $207 target. As per Thursday, April 19, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The stock of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, July 19. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, October 21 by TD Securities.

Egerton Capital Uk Llp, which manages about $14.07 billion and $13.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1.23 million shares to 1.52M shares, valued at $404.60 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 347,306 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 647,981 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Charles Corp New (NYSE:SCHW).

Among 21 analysts covering Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA), 14 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Lear Corporation had 92 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Tuesday, April 17 with “Buy”. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, October 2 report. The stock of Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) earned “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, October 26. As per Thursday, October 26, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. As per Monday, June 25, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, January 4 by Evercore. The rating was downgraded by Bank of America on Tuesday, June 21 to “Neutral”. Goldman Sachs upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $195 target in Thursday, October 11 report. The company was upgraded on Thursday, October 26 by RBC Capital Markets. Bank of America downgraded the stock to “Underperform” rating in Wednesday, November 9 report.

Hgk Asset Management Inc, which manages about $4.73 billion and $562.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 16,579 shares to 208,432 shares, valued at $12.94 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Archer Daniels Midl (NYSE:ADM) by 43,078 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,338 shares, and cut its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA).

Since September 10, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $119,156 activity. Bott Richard Harold had sold 789 shares worth $106,618 on Friday, November 16.