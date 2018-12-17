Hightower Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 22.81% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hightower Advisors Llc sold 104,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 355,043 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $28.40M, down from 459,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hightower Advisors Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $58.7. About 5.57 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 4.72% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 07/03/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Coverage Assumed by Credit Suisse at Outperform; 22/03/2018 – Incident News: Marathon Petroleum Co, Mississippi River MM140; 22/03/2018 – BOE: All MPC Members Agree Any Rate Future Increases Likely Of Gradual Pace, Limited Extent; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum 1Q Speedway Income From Ops $95; 10/05/2018 – TURKEY’S CENTRAL BANK NOT CONSIDERING INCREASING NUMBER OF MPC MEETINGS; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to buy Andeavor in $36bn deal; 04/04/2018 – NIGERIA MPC SAYS POLICY TIGHT ENOUGH TO REIN IN PRICE PRESSURES; 22/05/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND’S VLIEGHE SAYS NO MATERIAL DIFFERENCES BETWEEN HIS FORECAST FOR UK ECONOMIC GROWTH AND THE MPC’S COLLECTIVE VIEW; 23/05/2018 – FITCH UPGRADES GILBERT, AZ WATER RESOURCE MPC UTILITY SYSTEM; 29/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum will reportedly buy Andeavor for over $20 billion

Markston International Llc decreased its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) by 8.19% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markston International Llc sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,611 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.30 million, down from 36,611 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markston International Llc who had been investing in Rockwell Automation Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $3.67 during the last trading session, reaching $153.07. About 849,039 shares traded. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 16.70% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – SEES 2018 REPORTED SALES GROWTH 4.5 PCT TO 7.5 PCT; 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Wins EU Nod for $23 Billion Rockwell Deal; 11/04/2018 – Lucas Museum Comes Forward as Buyer of Rockwell Painting; 10/05/2018 – VP Schmitt Gifts 275 Of Rockwell Automation Inc; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INCREASING FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EPS VIEW; 14/05/2018 – ROCKWELL LAND CORP ROCK.PS – QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO EQUITY HOLDERS OF ROCKWELL LAND CORP 620 MLN PESOS VS 516 MLN PESOS; 16/03/2018 – UTX CEO: PORTFOLIO REVIEW TO BEGIN AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL CLOSE; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – “GROWTH WAS LED BY HEAVY INDUSTRIES, INCLUDING OIL AND GAS, MINING, METALS, AND SEMICONDUCTOR.”; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION 2Q ADJ EPS $1.89, EST. $1.82; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.70 TO $8.00

Since July 31, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 17 selling transactions for $9.66 million activity. $625,170 worth of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) was sold by Chand Sujeet. 177 shares valued at $29,685 were sold by Goris Patrick P. on Friday, December 7. $262,752 worth of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) was sold by Etzel Steven W. on Tuesday, July 31. 8,024 shares were sold by NOSBUSCH KEITH D, worth $1.41 million. On Friday, November 30 the insider Kulaszewicz Frank C sold $475,299. Schmitt Susan had sold 4,500 shares worth $787,596.

Markston International Llc, which manages about $1.63 billion and $932.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 2,288 shares to 38,850 shares, valued at $8.71 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Among 31 analysts covering Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK), 6 have Buy rating, 7 Sell and 18 Hold. Therefore 19% are positive. Rockwell Automation had 83 analyst reports since September 9, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) on Friday, April 28 with “Hold” rating. Oppenheimer maintained Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) on Thursday, July 27 with “Hold” rating. As per Monday, March 26, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, October 5 by Barclays Capital. Cowen & Co downgraded it to “Underperform” rating and $150 target in Monday, October 15 report. Wells Fargo upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, March 28 report. The rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Sell” on Monday, July 16. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) on Tuesday, April 3 with “Hold” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of ROK in report on Thursday, April 26 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Thursday, October 26 with “Hold”.

More notable recent Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Rockwell Automation +3.5% on guidance boost – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How A NASA Scientist Could Trigger The Next Cannabis Boom – Yahoo! Finance News” published on December 17, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) – Rockwell Automation Q4 Earnings Outlook – Benzinga” on November 06, 2018. More interesting news about Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Does ABB’s 4% Dividend Yield Make It a Stock to Buy Now? – The Motley Fool” published on December 11, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “How Far Could Rockwell Automation Fall? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 22, 2018.

Analysts await Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 1.53% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.96 per share. ROK’s profit will be $240.16M for 19.23 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.11 actual earnings per share reported by Rockwell Automation, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.69% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 41 investors sold ROK shares while 212 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 81.37 million shares or 5.20% less from 85.83 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Natixis reported 9,015 shares. Prudential Fincl accumulated 142,237 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Prelude Cap Limited Liability Co holds 250 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Stephens Invest Mgmt Group Inc Ltd Liability holds 0.42% or 121,301 shares in its portfolio. Norinchukin Bancshares The reported 15,841 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership has 0.13% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 80,028 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Cibc World Mkts Incorporated has invested 0% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Colorado-based Advsrs Asset Management Inc has invested 0.21% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Royal London Asset Limited reported 49,907 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Co accumulated 127,589 shares. Hanson And Doremus Invest Mngmt has 687 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Element Cap Limited invested 0.5% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Brinker Capital Inc stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Gofen & Glossberg Limited Liability Com Il stated it has 1,072 shares. Btim Corp owns 4,500 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.30, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 34 investors sold MPC shares while 306 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 289 raised stakes. 385.13 million shares or 7.58% more from 358.01 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Campbell Co Inv Adviser Limited Liability Company, Maryland-based fund reported 3,008 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.18% or 2.60 million shares. Prudential Fincl reported 1.49M shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Holdg Co reported 0.16% stake. Financial Svcs has invested 0.05% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Wellington Management Group Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 5.93 million shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Limited Liability Company, a Minnesota-based fund reported 14,077 shares. Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership invested 0.03% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Cullen Frost Bankers reported 5,320 shares. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Lc holds 0.02% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) or 3,081 shares. Sfmg Limited Company invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Cypress Management (Wy) holds 0% or 10 shares in its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Fund invested in 8,519 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Cls Investments Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Pitcairn Company reported 0.18% stake.

Analysts await Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.15 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.05 per share. MPC’s profit will be $794.48M for 12.76 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.70 actual EPS reported by Marathon Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.35% negative EPS growth.

Hightower Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.08 billion and $13.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 21,095 shares to 22,295 shares, valued at $1.36 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 3,162 shares in the quarter, for a total of 78,421 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IBMI).

Since November 19, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $155,500 activity.

More notable recent Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Analysts Talk Free Cash Flow, Acquisition Potential After Q2 Beat – Benzinga” on December 12, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “12 Billion Reasons to Pay Attention to 2020’s Global Fuel Standard – The Motley Fool” published on December 01, 2018, Streetinsider.com published: “Union rallies outside LyondellBasell refinery over labor talks – StreetInsider.com” on December 05, 2018. More interesting news about Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday – Benzinga” published on December 06, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 High-Yield Dividend Stocks Worth Buying Now – Investorplace.com” with publication date: November 29, 2018.

Among 22 analysts covering Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC), 18 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 82% are positive. Marathon Petroleum Corp had 102 analyst reports since August 10, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, February 1 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Friday, December 4 by Barclays Capital. Howard Weil maintained Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) rating on Friday, October 28. Howard Weil has “Sector Perform” rating and $47 target. Raymond James upgraded Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) on Monday, October 31 to “Strong Buy” rating. The stock of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, January 26 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, October 18 with “Buy”. PiperJaffray maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, May 25 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 4 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Wednesday, December 7. The firm has “Sell” rating by Wells Fargo given on Monday, February 5.