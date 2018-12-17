Hillcrest Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Ramco (RPT) by 25% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillcrest Asset Management Llc bought 124,839 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 624,132 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.49M, up from 499,293 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ramco for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.63% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $13.42. About 816,250 shares traded or 18.14% up from the average. RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) has declined 1.40% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.40% the S&P500. Some Historical RPT News: 08/05/2018 – RAMCO SYSTEMS LTD RMCS.NS SAYS UNIT GETS FIVE YEAR MULTI-MILLION DOLLAR PAYROLL MANAGED SERVICES DEAL; 28/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Ramco Systems for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 24/05/2018 – RAMCO INDUSTRIES LTD RAMC.NS – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 0.50 RUPEES PER SHARE; 23/05/2018 – INDIA’S RAMCO CEMENTS LTD TRCE.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 1.09 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 1.34 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 24/05/2018 – RAMCO INDUSTRIES LTD RAMC.NS – QTRLY EXCEPTIONAL ITEM WAS 126.5 MLN RUPEES; 12/04/2018 – Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust Selects Brian Harper as Its Next Pres and CEO; 28/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Ramco Systems for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 12/04/2018 – Ramco-Gershenson Names New Chief Executive; 03/05/2018 – Ramco-Gershenson 1Q Rev $62.7M; 24/05/2018 – RAMCO INDUSTRIES LTD RAMC.NS – MARCH QTR INCOME FROM OPS 2.17 BLN RUPEES VS 2.01 BLN RUPEES YR AGO

Wallace Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Graham Hldgs Co (GHC) by 8.73% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallace Capital Management Inc bought 9,747 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.70% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 121,343 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $70.29M, up from 111,596 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Graham Hldgs Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $9.61 during the last trading session, reaching $645.49. About 18,545 shares traded. Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC) has risen 14.74% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.74% the S&P500. Some Historical GHC News: 02/05/2018 – Graham Holdings 1Q Adj EPS $9.04; 21/05/2018 – GRAHAM HOLDINGS – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS, WITH CASH ON HAND, TO REDEEM $400 MLN OF EXISTING 7.250% NOTES DUE 2019; 02/05/2018 – Graham Holdings 1Q Television Broadcasting Revenue $108.8M; 21/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Graham Holdings’ Sr Unscd Nts ‘BB+’ (Rcvy: ‘3’); 05/03/2018 Purdue University Receives HLC Approval for Purdue Global; 22/03/2018 – Kaplan Closes Transaction with Purdue for the Assets of Kaplan University; 14/05/2018 – Kaplan Educational Foundation Honors Daniel R. Porterfield for Commitment to Inclusivity and Student Success; 04/05/2018 – KAPLAN INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION, WHICH CLOSED TODAY, WERE NOT RELEASED; 30/05/2018 – GRAHAM HOLDINGS – AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT EXTENDS MATURITY OF REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY TO MAY 30, 2023 – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – GRAHAM HOLDINGS CO – PRICING OF $400 MLN IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ITS SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026

Wallace Capital Management Inc, which manages about $662.24M and $786.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cable One Inc by 1,774 shares to 71,822 shares, valued at $63.46 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in White Mtns Ins Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) by 1,473 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 82,453 shares, and cut its stake in Seritage Growth Pptys.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.26, from 1.38 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 20 investors sold RPT shares while 49 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 85.61 million shares or 4.41% more from 82.00 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. State Street Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT). Magnetar Financial Ltd Liability stated it has 0% in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT). Frontier Cap Limited Liability Com, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 847,534 shares. Cibc Ww Markets Incorporated owns 245,537 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Td Asset Inc owns 86,800 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. The California-based Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0% in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT). Clearbridge Invs Ltd Company stated it has 455,723 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 9 shares. Illinois-based Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has invested 0% in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT). Sorin Capital Mgmt Limited Com holds 7.44% or 1.11M shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Raymond James & Assocs has 0.01% invested in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT). Illinois-based Wolverine Asset Management Limited Com has invested 0.01% in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT). Barclays Plc accumulated 0% or 196,100 shares. Shell Asset Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) for 61,418 shares. Amp Investors Limited reported 21,334 shares.

Among 12 analysts covering Ramco-Gershenson (NYSE:RPT), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Ramco-Gershenson had 29 analyst reports since November 2, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird downgraded the shares of RPT in report on Tuesday, July 19 to “Neutral” rating. The stock of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Monday, July 24. On Monday, August 28 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”. The stock of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) earned “Hold” rating by Raymond James on Tuesday, December 12. As per Monday, June 12, the company rating was downgraded by Raymond James. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, February 27. The stock of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) earned “Neutral” rating by BTIG Research on Thursday, November 2. The rating was maintained by Wunderlich on Friday, August 5 with “Buy”. Jefferies maintained RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) on Thursday, April 12 with “Hold” rating. On Thursday, August 3 the stock rating was maintained by Boenning & Scattergood with “Sell”.