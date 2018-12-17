Hmi Capital Llc decreased its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (APO) by 4.96% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hmi Capital Llc sold 230,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.05% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.40 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $152.12M, down from 4.63 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hmi Capital Llc who had been investing in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $24.08. About 1.59M shares traded or 39.08% up from the average. Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) has declined 17.42% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.42% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 23/05/2018 – APOLLO PIPES LTD AOLL.BO – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 744 MLN RUPEES VS 706.7 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 11/04/2018 – FIRSTGROUP PLC FGP.L – RECEIVED A PRELIMINARY AND HIGHLY CONDITIONAL INDICATIVE PROPOSAL FROM APOLLO MANAGEMENT IX L.P; 20/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: REFILE-Apollo, Blackstone are the only remaining bidders for Cirsa; 08/03/2018 – APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT – TO USE NET PROCEEDS & CASH ON HAND TO REPAY OUTSTANDING TERM LOAN FACILITY UNDER EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 02/05/2018 – Apollo’s Fresh Market Is Said to Post 40% Decline in 4Q Ebitda; 21/03/2018 – BLACK: APOLLO HAS ABOUT 100 PEOPLE IN PE, 200 PEOPLE IN CREDIT; 10/05/2018 – APOLLO TYRES CLEARS PVT PLACEMENT OF DEBENTURES UP TO INR15B; 04/05/2018 – APOLLO TYRES TO CONSIDER SEEKING HOLDERS NOD FOR DEBENTURE SALE; 03/05/2018 – Apollo Swings to Loss On Slide in Investment Income; 20/04/2018 – PRIVATE-EQUITY FIRM APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT IS PREPARING TO TAKE DIAMOND RESORTS PUBLIC IN THE COMING MONTHS – WSJ, CITING

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 21.25% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc bought 23,694 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.07% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 135,174 shares of the television services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $15.81M, up from 111,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $164.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $110.58. About 6.06 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 6.27% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.27% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 29/03/2018 – ITALIA INDEPENDENT GROUP SPA IINT.Ml – HAS SIGNED LICENSE AGREEMENT TO MAKE DISNEY, MARVEL AND LUCAS FILM THEMED GLASSES; 29/05/2018 – ABC cancels TV’s ‘Roseanne’ hours after star’s racist ‘ape’ tweet; 14/03/2018 – Disney Names Kevin Mayer Chairman of Direct-to-Consumer and International Segment; 30/05/2018 – DISNEY STAR JENNA ORTEGA UNITES WITH LATINO COMMISSION ON AIDS AS YOUTH AMBASSADOR; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Iger Extension Essential to Ability to Maximize Long-Term Value From 21st Centurty Fox Deal; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS OFFER IS NOW BINDING AND WELL ON ITS WAY TO REGULATORY APPROVAL; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – DISNEY-BRANDED DTC STREAMING SERVICE TO BE EXCLUSIVE HOME FOR SUBSCRIPTION VIDEO-ON-DEMAND VIEWING; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Bus of high schoolers returning from Disney World crashes; 25/05/2018 – Disney Slashes Forecast for `Solo’ as Early Ticket Sales Sag; 13/03/2018 – For Disney, the answer appears to be over the top content (OTT), an option it announced as it pulled its movies and shows from Netflix last year

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 sales for $25.03 million activity. $106,500 worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) shares were sold by WOODFORD BRENT. BRAVERMAN ALAN N also sold $15.05M worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Wednesday, July 11. Parker Mary Jayne also sold $3.44 million worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) shares.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Imperial Capital Upgrades Disney (NYSE:DIS) On ‘Distinct’ 2020 Catalysts – Benzinga” on November 27, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Disney Just Gave Google a Big Advertising Win – The Motley Fool” published on November 30, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Eyes On Cyber Monday, Argentina And Mars – Seeking Alpha” on November 24, 2018. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Disney World Has the Next Few Years on Lock – The Motley Fool” published on November 18, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Must-See Stock Charts for Wednesday: TGT, KSS and TSLA – Investorplace.com” with publication date: November 20, 2018.

Among 40 analysts covering The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS), 25 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. The Walt Disney Company had 166 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $130 target in Monday, August 3 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse given on Monday, July 24. Bernstein maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Friday, April 7 with “Market Perform” rating. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, January 31 by Loop Capital. The rating was maintained by Topeka Capital Markets with “Buy” on Wednesday, May 11. As per Tuesday, August 25, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. FBR Capital maintained the stock with “Mkt Perform” rating in Friday, April 7 report. The rating was maintained by Argus Research on Monday, November 9 with “Buy”. As per Friday, January 15, the company rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 31 by Loop Capital.

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.26B and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VXF) by 2,739 shares to 357,436 shares, valued at $43.83M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 12,040 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 120,056 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 1.23 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 61 investors sold DIS shares while 549 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 890.89 million shares or 8.78% less from 976.63 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. St Johns Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.33% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 15,183 shares. 31,389 were reported by Ferguson Wellman Capital Mgmt Inc. Novare Capital Ltd Company, North Carolina-based fund reported 6,993 shares. Vision Cap Mgmt Inc invested in 1.53% or 48,398 shares. The Alabama-based Eagle Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.73% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Massmutual Com Fsb Adv owns 3,867 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ami Inv reported 1.9% stake. Heritage Wealth Advisors reported 23,088 shares. Sprucegrove Invest Limited holds 1.26% or 167,400 shares in its portfolio. Rbo And Co Limited Liability Co reported 97,969 shares or 2.74% of all its holdings. Front Barnett Associate Lc reported 58,592 shares or 1.03% of all its holdings. Rowland Inv Counsel Adv invested in 0% or 1,248 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 492,563 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. 83,053 were reported by 1St Source Financial Bank. Tx reported 260,200 shares.

Analysts await Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $0.45 earnings per share, down 63.11% or $0.77 from last year’s $1.22 per share. APO’s profit will be $181.83M for 13.38 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.81 actual earnings per share reported by Apollo Global Management, LLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -44.44% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.28, from 0.83 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 19 investors sold APO shares while 46 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 139.67 million shares or 0.86% less from 140.88 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Tci Wealth Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Endeavour Advisors holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) for 85,116 shares. Ancora Advisors owns 4,512 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Stifel Financial Corp holds 20,638 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 6,020 are owned by Pinnacle Liability. Aviance Prns has invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Gsa Capital Prns Llp owns 44,536 shares. Lonestar Ltd holds 1.84% or 300,000 shares in its portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement, a California-based fund reported 17.66M shares. Assetmark, California-based fund reported 365 shares. Tiger Global Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 5.64% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Royal Comml Bank Of Canada owns 97,636 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 20,693 were accumulated by Raymond James Serv Inc. 2.95M are held by Citigroup. 1832 Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 1.19M shares.

Among 16 analysts covering Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Apollo Global Management had 72 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of APO in report on Friday, September 21 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Friday, January 8. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, September 4 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer on Friday, July 14. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, March 11 report. Jefferies initiated it with “Hold” rating and $19 target in Thursday, December 10 report. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Friday, May 4. Jefferies maintained the shares of APO in report on Thursday, January 11 with “Buy” rating. As per Monday, October 26, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The stock has “Buy” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods on Wednesday, April 11.

More notable recent Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Bloomberg: Johnson Controls power solutions auction down to four suitors – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apollo Global Management: Tax Reform Is A Potential Catalyst – Seeking Alpha” published on January 16, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Apollo Global is said to be lead bidder for Arconic: Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” on December 03, 2018. More interesting news about Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – The Motley Fool” published on October 08, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “FT: Athene interested in GE long-term care insurance assets – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 27, 2018.