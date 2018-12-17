Cabot Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) by 119.7% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot Wealth Management Inc bought 19,128 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 35,108 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.55 million, up from 15,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.21% or $2.66 during the last trading session, reaching $80.14. About 750,764 shares traded. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 17.23% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 09/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, REPORTS PRICING OF PUBLIC OFFERINGS OF; 16/05/2018 – FRISS Announced as New Solution Partner for Guidewire Software; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SEES 3Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 3.0C TO $0, EST. EPS 14.0C; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE 2Q REV. $163.8M, EST. $154.2M; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC SEES FISCAL 2018 NON GAAP SHR $0.98 – $1.04; 19/04/2018 – ConTe.it Implements Guidewire System for Underwriting, Policy Administration and Billing; 10/05/2018 – Guidewire Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC SEES FISCAL 2018 REVENUE $644.0 MLN – $650.0 MLN; 07/03/2018 – Southern Trust Insurance Company Selects Guidewire for Cloud-Based, All-in-One Solution; 02/05/2018 – Guidewire Named One of Highest-Rated Public Cloud Computing Companies to Work For

Fmr Llc increased its stake in Caseys Gen Stores Inc (CASY) by 42.34% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fmr Llc bought 61,289 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 206,029 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $26.60M, up from 144,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fmr Llc who had been investing in Caseys Gen Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $132.57. About 367,399 shares traded or 2.07% up from the average. Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) has declined 3.23% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CASY News: 20/03/2018 – Casey’s at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 10/04/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC – ELECTION OF JUDY SCHMELING AS A CLASS lll DIRECTOR, EFFECTIVE MARCH 29, 2018; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S GENERAL STORES NAMES H. LYNN HORAK CHAIRMAN; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores 3Q EPS $5.08; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Has Authorized a New $300 M Shr Repurchase Program Through Fiscal Yr 2020; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Names Donald Frieson, David Lenhardt and Allison Wing to Board; 10/04/2018 – Casey’s Appoints New Board Member; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S 3Q SAME STORE GALLONS +3.8%; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S GENERAL STORES REPORTS BOARD REFRESHMENT WITH APPOINTME; 07/03/2018 CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC – QTRLY SHR $5.08

Cabot Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $552.75M and $466.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SCPB) by 63,113 shares to 442,952 shares, valued at $13.37M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHO) by 28,174 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 153,958 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Since June 19, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 21 sales for $14.50 million activity. Another trade for 400 shares valued at $33,668 was sold by Conway Craig. Hung Priscilla also sold $12,206 worth of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) on Thursday, July 5. 1,004 shares were sold by Polelle Michael, worth $87,117. Shares for $397,566 were sold by Sherry Steven P. on Tuesday, June 19. $67,830 worth of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) was sold by DUBOIS GUY. On Tuesday, June 19 King James Winston sold $178,370 worth of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) or 1,922 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.23, from 1.19 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 19 investors sold GWRE shares while 76 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 80.52 million shares or 3.40% less from 83.35 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Gideon Capital Advsrs has 0.61% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). First Mercantile holds 2,292 shares. Twin Tree Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 7,805 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Regis Mngmt Com Llc reported 54,481 shares. Loomis Sayles And Communication Lp holds 0.1% or 503,192 shares in its portfolio. Mutual Of America Cap Llc accumulated 4,405 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.01% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Westfield Capital Management Limited Partnership has invested 0.41% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). 371,278 were accumulated by Frontier Cap Management Lc. 49,324 are held by Credit Suisse Ag. First Hawaiian Retail Bank invested in 935 shares or 0% of the stock. Sit Assoc, Minnesota-based fund reported 32,800 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Inc holds 0.02% or 651,306 shares. Moreover, Citigroup has 0% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 253,270 shares.

Among 15 analysts covering Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Guidewire Software had 47 analyst reports since September 1, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) on Wednesday, June 6 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 13 by Piper Jaffray. The firm has “Buy” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Tuesday, October 31. Piper Jaffray maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, September 7 report. The rating was initiated by Goldman Sachs with “Neutral” on Tuesday, October 4. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Neutral” on Friday, September 21. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, October 30. The stock of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) earned “Underperform” rating by Bank of America on Friday, September 16. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Buy” on Wednesday, August 23. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, June 2 with “Buy”.

Since June 18, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $1.74 million activity. $134,361 worth of Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) was sold by HANDLEY TERRY W on Monday, June 18. The insider Walljasper William J sold 7,000 shares worth $945,350. SUMMERS CINDI WEBB sold $210,048 worth of stock or 1,641 shares.

Among 14 analysts covering Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Casey’s General Stores had 69 analyst reports since August 18, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, March 9 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock has “Buy” rating by Zacks on Thursday, September 3. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold” on Friday, August 11. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Thursday, October 12. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold” on Friday, July 7. BMO Capital Markets upgraded the shares of CASY in report on Friday, September 11 to “Market Perform” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, June 20 by Jefferies. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of CASY in report on Monday, February 26 with “Hold” rating. Stephens maintained the shares of CASY in report on Thursday, March 8 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, December 12 by Raymond James.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.24, from 1 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 23 investors sold CASY shares while 104 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 31.91 million shares or 4.65% less from 33.47 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 24,553 are held by Stevens Cap Mngmt L P. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio owns 52,853 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Profund Advsr Lc stated it has 4,350 shares. Prescott Grp Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 10,000 shares stake. Trustmark Commercial Bank Tru Department reported 0.22% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Jane Street Group Lc has invested 0% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Hennessy Advisors has invested 1.15% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Gp Inc invested in 0.03% or 74,402 shares. Verition Fund Management Limited Company has 0.05% invested in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) for 10,851 shares. Jefferies Group Limited Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Virtu Financial holds 0% or 3,422 shares in its portfolio. Bluecrest Capital owns 2,840 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Com owns 72,334 shares. Moreover, Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0.08% invested in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). California Pub Employees Retirement System invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY).

Fmr Llc, which manages about $888.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Northern Tr Corp (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 1.91 million shares to 7.86 million shares, valued at $803.15M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ppg Inds Inc (NYSE:PPG) by 372,517 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 365,380 shares, and cut its stake in Douglas Emmett Inc (NYSE:DEI).

