Verity & Verity Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 16.57% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity & Verity Llc sold 20,976 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 105,628 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.08M, down from 126,604 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity & Verity Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $790.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.91% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $102.94. About 23.42 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/05/2018 – Secrets to Landing a Job in Pharmaceutical or Medical Device Companies Are Revealed in New Guide; 17/04/2018 – MSFT, GOOG, TWTR and 1 more: British Prime Minister Theresa May and French President Emmanuel Macron announced a joint campaign that proposes putting legal liability and possible fines on companies for failing to control the presence of jihadist content on their platforms. v; 09/03/2018 – Ignition Partners Adds Former Microsoft CIO Jim DuBois and Former Amazon Executive and Datasphere CEO Satbir Khanuja as Venture Advisors; 10/04/2018 – Atrio Systems Announces Rebranding to NuSoft Solutions; 15/03/2018 – BlackRock Names Microsoft Executive Margaret Johnson to Board; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Net $7.42B; 09/05/2018 – Alphabet, Apple and Microsoft will be part of government drone pilots, but Amazon was left out; 05/03/2018 – Frame Launches High-performance Virtual Desktop Service on Microsoft Azure Government; 11/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft delays planned April 10 release of next major Windows 10 update, called Version 1803, after findin; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EARNINGS CALL ENDS

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc increased its stake in Celestica Inc (CLS) by 0.42% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc bought 86,125 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.76% with the market. The institutional investor held 20.57M shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $222.68M, up from 20.49M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc who had been investing in Celestica Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $9. About 112,022 shares traded. Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) has declined 6.35% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.35% the S&P500. Some Historical CLS News: 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys New 2.5% Position in Celestica; 04/04/2018 – Celestica Completes Acquisition Of Atrenne Integrated Solutions; 27/04/2018 – CELESTICA INC QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS (NON-IFRS) $0.24 PER SHARE; 17/05/2018 – Celestica Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Celestica Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Celestica 1Q EPS 10c; 15/05/2018 – Lakewood Capital Management Buys New 2.9% Position in Celestica

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 33 investors sold MSFT shares while 981 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 681 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 0.60% less from 5.31 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Norris Perne And French Llp Mi has 4.11% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 274,361 shares. Clean Yield Group Incorporated holds 1.45% or 31,889 shares. Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation invested in 1.96% or 4.16M shares. Burke Herbert Fincl Bank Tru holds 2.95% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 30,400 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv has 4.46M shares for 2.14% of their portfolio. Kistler invested in 0.67% or 14,225 shares. Moreover, Weik Cap Management has 5.41% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Capital Investors accumulated 108.97 million shares. Aqr Limited Co reported 16.83 million shares. Harvey Investment Commerce Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 18,059 shares or 0.36% of the stock. California-based Scharf Invs Ltd Llc has invested 6.89% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Marketfield Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 3.28% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 89,044 shares. Navellier & Associate Inc reported 17,340 shares. Paragon Management Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 121,761 shares. Security Bancorporation Of Sioux City Iowa Ia holds 2.46% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 24,378 shares.

Verity & Verity Llc, which manages about $217.83 million and $414.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 25,664 shares to 251,415 shares, valued at $11.08M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 18,231 shares in the quarter, for a total of 97,727 shares, and has risen its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 10 selling transactions for $54.07 million activity. Capossela Christopher C sold $6.43 million worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Friday, September 7. $2.15M worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) was sold by BROD FRANK H on Wednesday, October 31. Hogan Kathleen T had sold 40,000 shares worth $4.45M. 203,418 shares valued at $21.70 million were sold by Nadella Satya on Friday, October 26.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 13.54% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MSFT’s profit will be $8.37B for 23.61 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.39% negative EPS growth.

Among 38 analysts covering Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Microsoft Corporation had 216 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, January 29, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Buy” rating and $84.0 target in Tuesday, September 26 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, April 27 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 19 with “Buy”. Citigroup maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Friday, July 21. Citigroup has “Sell” rating and $74 target. The company was maintained on Thursday, January 25 by JP Morgan. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Buy” on Wednesday, August 23. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, January 25 by BMO Capital Markets. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $95.0 target in Friday, January 26 report. Wunderlich maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Wednesday, July 22 with “Hold” rating.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy ETF Inflows: IVW, MSFT, AAPL, V – Nasdaq” on December 06, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Looks Like a Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” published on December 11, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 12/14/2018: SHOP, INFY, QCOM, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on December 14, 2018. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 12/11/2018: SEAC, CAMP, LPTH, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on December 11, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours Most Active for Dec 12, 2018 : FE, QQQ, INTC, CZR, SRE, GE, CTL, F, MSFT, T, CMCSA, AMAT – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 12, 2018.

More recent Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Celestica to acquire Impakt Holdings, LLC – Seeking Alpha” on October 10, 2018. Also Globenewswire.com published the news titled: “Celestica Announces TSX Acceptance of Previously Announced Normal Course Issuer Bid – GlobeNewswire” on December 14, 2018. Investorideas.com‘s news article titled: “Investor Ideas Potcasts #Cannabis News and Stocks on the Move: (NYSE: $ACB) (TSX: $ACB) (TSXV: $VFF.V) (CSE: $CROP.C) (TSX: $WEED.TO) (NYSE: $CGC) (CSE: $VGW.C) – InvestorIdeas.com” with publication date: December 13, 2018 was also an interesting one.