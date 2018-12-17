Torray Llc increased its stake in General Motors (GM) by 3.17% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Torray Llc bought 14,061 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.62% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 457,252 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $15.40 million, up from 443,191 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Torray Llc who had been investing in General Motors for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $34.99. About 4.60 million shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has declined 18.09% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 08/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive rating to SAIC-GMAC auto loan ABS in China: Rongteng 2018-1 Retail Auto Mortgage Loan Securitization; 18/04/2018 – Ohio Warn Notice: Warren/Trumbull Potential Number Affected- General Motors LLC – 06/18/2018; 20/04/2018 – GM KOREA’S LABOUR UNION WILL CONTINUE TALKS WITH MANAGEMENT BY MONDAY – UNION OFFICIAL; 20/04/2018 – GM KOREA SPOKESMAN SAYS BY PHONE; 13/04/2018 – Rep. Ryan: Congressman Tim Ryan Statement on GM Lordstown Announcement; 05/04/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC – LIUZHOU AAM WILL PRODUCE DRIVELINE TECHNOLOGY FOR SAIC-GM-WULING’S SUV AND MPV MODELS; 19/04/2018 – Opel CEO says German costs twice those of other plants; 28/03/2018 – GM KOREA TO ASK GM TO CUT INTEREST RATE ON LOANS MADE TO GM KOREA; 26/04/2018 – GM FINANCIAL QTR OPER LEASE ORIGINATIONS $5.7B VS $6.3B Y/Y; 26/04/2018 – General Motors reports earnings as it continues to shift its lineup from passenger cars to trucks and SUVs

Falcon Point Capital Llc decreased its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp. (DECK) by 7.88% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Point Capital Llc analyzed 5,134 shares as the company's stock rose 5.01% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 59,991 shares of the shoe manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.11M, down from 65,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Point Capital Llc who had been investing in Deckers Outdoor Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $3.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $119.77. About 267,199 shares traded. Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) has risen 63.46% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 63.46% the S&P500. Some Historical DECK News: 24/05/2018 – Deckers Outdoor Gives Strong Annual Guidance Following Quarterly Earnings Beat — Market Mover; 30/04/2018 – Deckers Brands Appoints William L. McComb to Board of Directors; 24/05/2018 – DECKERS OUTDOOR SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.20 TO $6.40, EST. $6.01; 14/04/2018 – UGG Hosts Kick-Off Brunch for Festival Season; 09/03/2018 – MARCATO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HAD PREVIOUSLY OWNED A SHARE STAKE OF 8.5 PCT IN DECKERS OUTDOOR CORP AS OF JAN 19; 29/03/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING HOKA ONE ONE Announces Collaboration with Engineered Garments to Create Special Edition Collection; 30/04/2018 – Deckers Outdoor: John G. Perenchio Has Resigned From the Board; 19/04/2018 – DJ Deckers Outdoor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DECK); 15/05/2018 – Marcato Adds Univar, Exits Deckers Outdoor, Buys More IAC: 13F; 08/03/2018 – UGG Celebrates International Women's Day with HERproject

Analysts await Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $5.24 EPS, up 5.43% or $0.27 from last year’s $4.97 per share. DECK’s profit will be $152.60 million for 5.71 P/E if the $5.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.38 actual EPS reported by Deckers Outdoor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 120.17% EPS growth.

Since October 31, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $821,972 activity. Stefano Caroti also sold $227,500 worth of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) on Thursday, November 1. Powers David had sold 1,500 shares worth $192,472 on Wednesday, October 31.

Falcon Point Capital Llc, which manages about $364.50 million and $465.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Saia Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 11,516 shares to 65,267 shares, valued at $4.99 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Retrophin I (NASDAQ:RTRX) by 32,148 shares in the quarter, for a total of 169,524 shares, and has risen its stake in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.02, from 0.75 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold DECK shares while 111 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 29.45 million shares or 10.11% less from 32.76 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Contravisory Invest Management has 2,025 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. First Midwest State Bank Trust Division has invested 0.07% in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested 0.02% in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP holds 0.08% or 1.83 million shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 54,638 shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability Corp reported 6,261 shares stake. Dorsey Wright & owns 1.13% invested in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) for 52,128 shares. Moreover, Alps Advsr has 0% invested in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) for 4,292 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Com invested in 5,906 shares. Moreover, Northern Tru Corp has 0.02% invested in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). Ny State Teachers Retirement holds 60,222 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Macquarie Group Ltd invested 0% in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). Signaturefd Ltd Com has invested 0% in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). Tiaa Cref Invest Management Lc owns 527,839 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Lourd Cap Ltd Liability invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK).

Torray Llc, which manages about $624.45M and $1.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike (NYSE:NKE) by 25,177 shares to 171,971 shares, valued at $14.57 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in O’reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 11,120 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,319 shares, and cut its stake in Sherwin (NYSE:SHW).

