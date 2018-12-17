E&G Advisors Lp increased its stake in Cigna Corporation (CI) by 71.88% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. E&G Advisors Lp bought 2,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.58% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 5,500 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.15 million, up from 3,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. E&G Advisors Lp who had been investing in Cigna Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.47% or $5.08 during the last trading session, reaching $200.29. About 2.10M shares traded. Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) has risen 0.04% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.04% the S&P500. Some Historical CI News: 06/03/2018 – Sarah Townsend: Exclusive: Cigna projects 30% annual growth in Middle East after Zurich takeover; 13/03/2018 – A.M. Best Places Credit Ratings of Cigna Corporation and Its Insurance Subsidiaries Under Review With Negative Implications; 08/03/2018 – CIGNA CEO SAYS CONVERSATIONS ON DEAL STARTED IN 4Q: CNBC; 13/03/2018 – Bank fee potential slashed as Trump ends Broadcom’s Qualcomm takeover; 12/03/2018 – WeissLaw LLP Investigates Express Scripts Holding Co. Acquisition; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna’s announced move to buy Express Scripts may have just narrowed Amazon’s entry into the health-care space; 08/03/2018 – Cigna Agrees to Buy Express Scripts (Video); 21/05/2018 – Priority Health announces new agreement with Cigna Payer Solutions; 08/03/2018 – NCPA Statement on Cigna’s Bid to Acquire Express Scripts; 08/03/2018 – CIGNA CORP – DEAL WITH EXPRESS SCRIPTS EXPECTED TO PROVIDE ANNUAL REVENUE GROWTH OF 6 PCT TO 8 PCT

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 10.23% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company bought 2,052 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.81% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,102 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.68 million, up from 20,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $135.14. About 1.33M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has declined 6.00% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 09/03/2018 – North American Above-the-neck Personal Protective Equipment Market Forecast to 2022 – 3M and Honeywell Likely to Continue to Dominate – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.95, EST. $1.90; BOOSTS FORECAST; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS THE MORE SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON THE COMPANY IS THE SECONDARY EFFECT FROM THE PRICE INFLATION ON NONIMPORTED STEEL AND ALUMINUM – CONF CALL; 14/05/2018 – INDIA’S HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 583.7 MLN RUPEES VS 218.6 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 14/05/2018 – Q Malik Fulton: With Big Oil After Resource Maximization, Honeywell’s Automation Boss Eyes Fresh Opportunities In an; 16/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Honeywell Automation India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL – APPOINTED MICHAEL NEFKENS AS PRESIDENT AND CEO OF ITS HOMES BUSINESS, EFFECTIVE MAY 14; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell profit rises 8.4 percent; 18/05/2018 – GS Acquisition Holdings CEO is Former Honeywell CEO David Cote; 08/05/2018 – Algeria’s Sonatrach To Produce Cleaner-Burning Transportation Fuels Using Honeywell Technologies

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for HON, IGCC, FIT and SYF: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” on November 26, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: APOG TGTX ALNY ACHC JT HON DY ALGN RYAAY MGI: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines – GlobeNewswire” published on November 23, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Honeywell shifts global HQ to Charlotte – Seeking Alpha” on December 01, 2018. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Gov. Cooper on Honeywell HQ, tech jobs and Carolina Panthers – Charlotte Business Journal” published on December 03, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Crash Protection For Honeywell – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 30, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.07, from 1.13 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 46 investors sold HON shares while 489 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 442 raised stakes. 484.04 million shares or 5.69% less from 513.23 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Patten Grp Inc holds 0.66% or 10,338 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Lc holds 12,356 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Windsor Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.37% or 4,899 shares. Creative Planning reported 88,041 shares. Leavell, a Alabama-based fund reported 43,481 shares. Tru Of Toledo Na Oh invested 0.56% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Wells Fargo Company Mn holds 5.16 million shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Park National Corporation Oh holds 0.05% or 5,575 shares in its portfolio. Boys Arnold Company Incorporated has 0.12% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 5,196 shares. Chicago Equity Partners Ltd Llc has invested 0.19% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). 218,998 were accumulated by Hbk Lp. Nomura Asset Management Ltd reported 1.23% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Aviva Public Limited stated it has 869,298 shares or 0.79% of all its holdings. First Bankshares reported 0.58% stake. Strategy Asset Managers Lc holds 69,303 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Among 22 analysts covering Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON), 18 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 82% are positive. Honeywell International Inc. had 110 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Thursday, August 30. As per Friday, August 25, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $150.0 target in Tuesday, September 12 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, August 16 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 5 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Friday, July 21 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, July 12 by Deutsche Bank. The stock has “Hold” rating by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, July 25. The stock of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, January 19 by Stifel Nicolaus. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Monday, April 24 report.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $561.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 6,578 shares to 11,200 shares, valued at $563,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 5,525 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 101,775 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon (NYSE:XOM).

Since July 27, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 sales for $8.19 million activity. Another trade for 9,996 shares valued at $1.59 million was sold by Kapur Vimal. The insider Mikkilineni Krishna sold $4.06M. $590,923 worth of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) shares were sold by DAVIS D SCOTT.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.14, from 1.12 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold CI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 217.73 million shares or 4.89% more from 207.58 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Dodge Cox reported 1.44% stake. Fort Limited Partnership reported 42,698 shares. Pillar Pacific Capital Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 0.07% or 3,060 shares. South State reported 2,151 shares. Proshare Ltd Liability Company reported 34,055 shares. Evercore Wealth Limited Com holds 2,724 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Llc owns 0.04% invested in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) for 6,006 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Of America holds 0.02% in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) or 686 shares. Cognios Cap Ltd Llc holds 9,974 shares. Gam Holding Ag holds 0.15% in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) or 19,918 shares. Raymond James Fin Svcs Advisors reported 30,233 shares. Professional Advisory holds 0.06% in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) or 1,525 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 72,528 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) for 7,564 shares. 10,000 were reported by Williams Jones Associate Ltd Liability Corp.

Among 23 analysts covering CIGNA (NYSE:CI), 20 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 87% are positive. CIGNA had 75 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Sector Perform” on Monday, November 9. The stock of Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) earned “Hold” rating by Goldman Sachs on Wednesday, January 3. The stock of Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) earned “Buy” rating by Sterne Agee CRT on Monday, July 27. As per Thursday, November 2, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. The stock of Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, February 2 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley initiated Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) on Wednesday, June 7 with “Overweight” rating. Stifel Nicolaus initiated the shares of CI in report on Tuesday, June 28 with “Buy” rating. On Tuesday, October 10 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, June 22 report. The rating was maintained by UBS on Monday, June 5 with “Buy”.

More notable recent Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – November 26, 2018 – Seeking Alpha” on November 26, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Health insurers/healthcare providers in the red premarket after court ruling on Obamacare – Seeking Alpha” published on December 17, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “California regulator blesses Cigna – Express Scripts tie-up – Seeking Alpha” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cigna, Express Scripts extend merger termination date – Seeking Alpha” published on November 21, 2018 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “Leon Cooperman Buys 3 Stocks as Omega Closes to Outside Investors – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: November 29, 2018.

Since September 14, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $5.16 million activity. Sadler Jason D sold 21,189 shares worth $4.51 million. $605,253 worth of Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) was sold by Triplett Michael W.