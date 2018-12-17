Oak Associates Ltd decreased Synopsys Inc. (SNPS) stake by 12.31% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Oak Associates Ltd sold 24,075 shares as Synopsys Inc. (SNPS)’s stock declined 12.92%. The Oak Associates Ltd holds 171,497 shares with $16.91 million value, down from 195,572 last quarter. Synopsys Inc. now has $12.92B valuation. The stock decreased 1.22% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $86.58. About 341,320 shares traded. Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has declined 1.10% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SNPS News: 14/03/2018 – Synopsys and Industry Technologists to Address the Path to 2-nm SoC Design; 14/03/2018 – Synopsys’ John Rogers Named SPIE Fellow; 31/05/2018 – Synopsys to Showcase Its Software Integrity Platform at lnfosecurity Europe 2018; 21/03/2018 – SYNOPSYS INC – TERMS OF DEAL, WHICH IS NOT MATERIAL TO SYNOPSYS FINANCIALS, ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 13/03/2018 – Synopsys Releases Enhanced Photonic Integrated Circuit Design Automation; 23/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS INC SNPS.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.72, REV VIEW $2.94 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/03/2018 – Synopsys Advances Custom Platform to Accelerate Robust Custom Design; 30/05/2018 – Synopsys CFO Trac Pham to Speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Technology Conference; 30/04/2018 – Synopsys Digital and Custom Design Platform Certified for TSMC’s Most Advanced 5-nm Process Technology for Early Design Starts; 12/03/2018 – Latest RSoft Product Updates Include Powerful New Design Features for Photonic Integrated Circuits and Silicon Photonics

Horseman Capital Management Ltd increased Intel Corp (INTC) stake by 19.44% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Horseman Capital Management Ltd acquired 7,000 shares as Intel Corp (INTC)'s stock rose 1.97%. The Horseman Capital Management Ltd holds 43,000 shares with $2.03 million value, up from 36,000 last quarter. Intel Corp now has $218.11B valuation. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $47.79. About 9.58 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 9.59% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.59% the S&P500.

Since July 25, 2018, it had 2 buys, and 6 insider sales for $313,856 activity. Shares for $102,050 were sold by Rodgers Steven Ralph. The insider Shenoy Navin sold $226,100. $557 worth of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) shares were sold by McBride Kevin Thomas. Another trade for 5,117 shares valued at $247,155 was made by SWAN ROBERT HOLMES on Thursday, November 29.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 62 investors sold INTC shares while 728 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 557 raised stakes. 2.86 billion shares or 2.41% less from 2.93 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Chilton Cap Management Limited Liability Com holds 0.05% or 13,989 shares in its portfolio. Blb&B Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 2.24% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 380,407 shares. Amalgamated Savings Bank holds 0.68% or 581,654 shares in its portfolio. Violich Mgmt Incorporated reported 20,946 shares. Hays Advisory Lc holds 0.19% or 6,278 shares in its portfolio. E&G Advsrs Limited Partnership invested in 13,624 shares. Moreover, Broderick Brian C has 2.13% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 132,644 shares. Meritage Portfolio Mgmt holds 35,380 shares. Philadelphia Company accumulated 0.72% or 184,680 shares. Fcg Advsrs Lc owns 8,982 shares. 154,530 were reported by Osborne Management Limited Liability Corp. Castleark Mngmt Limited Com holds 2,200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Washington Trust National Bank reported 35,439 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Stonebridge has invested 3.51% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Glob Endowment Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.88% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC).

Horseman Capital Management Ltd decreased Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB) stake by 54,100 shares to 84,700 valued at $4.47 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Kemet Corp (NYSE:KEM) stake by 84,056 shares and now owns 62,000 shares. Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) was reduced too.

Among 24 analysts covering Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), 7 have Buy rating, 5 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 29% are positive. Intel had 34 analyst reports since June 18, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, July 27 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. On Monday, June 25 the stock rating was downgraded by Nomura to “Hold”. On Monday, August 13 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Market Perform”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, October 22 by Nomura. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, September 25 by Raymond James. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Friday, July 27. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, October 26. Morgan Stanley maintained Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) rating on Friday, July 27. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $56 target. The firm has “Underperform” rating by Bernstein given on Tuesday, June 26. The stock has “Buy” rating by DZ Bank on Tuesday, July 31.

Among 4 analysts covering Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Synopsys had 4 analyst reports since August 23, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral” on Tuesday, October 23. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of SNPS in report on Thursday, August 23 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was upgraded by Benchmark on Thursday, December 6 to “Buy”.

Oak Associates Ltd increased Teck Resources Limited Cl B (NYSE:TCK) stake by 15,350 shares to 131,524 valued at $3.17 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) stake by 13,016 shares and now owns 465,501 shares. Seagate Technology Plc (NASDAQ:STX) was raised too.