Sheets Smith Wealth Management decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 16.33% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sheets Smith Wealth Management sold 2,306 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.87% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 11,819 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.63M, down from 14,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $347.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.71% or $3.6 during the last trading session, reaching $129.4. About 28.11 million shares traded or 247.17% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 3.75% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 23/05/2018 – JURY ALSO SAID J&J RESPONSIBLE FOR 67% OF PLAINTIFF’S AWARD; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN interim president and chief executive officer, to address the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference in New York on May 31; 17/04/2018 – Dominic Caruso Says Johnson & Johnson Is Still Planning for Strong 2018 (Video); 29/05/2018 – #3 Genmab takes a hit after J&J sounds retreat on cancer combos, as patient deaths force researches to scrap trials; 17/04/2018 – JNJ: PHARMA SEGMENT IS DRIVING UPBEAT OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 12/04/2018 – Janssen: INVOKANA Improved Renal Outcomes in People With Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus; 05/04/2018 – J&J, lmerys must pay $37 mln in case over talc cancer risks -jury; 19/03/2018 – ASTRA:FARXIGA STUDY MET PRIMARY,SECONDARY EFFICACY ENDPOINTS; 11/03/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Significantly Reduces the Risk of Heart Failure-Related Outcomes in Type 2 Diabetes Patients at Risk; 06/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in Barclays Global Healthcare Conference

Hrt Financial Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 42.25% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hrt Financial Llc sold 10,833 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,809 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $720,000, down from 25,642 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hrt Financial Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.51% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $44.67. About 17.59 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 25.29% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 01/05/2018 – Permira to Buy Cisco’s Service-Provider Video Software Unit; 11/05/2018 – Cisco Systems is pulling all online ads from YouTube due to fears of the ads appearing on sensitive content on the platform; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems: Elliott, Martinez Will Serve as Executive Officers; 26/04/2018 – Cisco CEO meets IT minister, discusses electronics mfg, digital health; 23/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS IT SUSPECTS RUSSIAN GOV’T BEHIND HACKING CAMPAIGN AND WARNS IT MAY BE PLANNING ANOTHER ATTACK ON UKRAINE; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Brings Visibility and Insights to lT’s Biggest Blind Spot: The WAN; 29/03/2018 – Exclusive: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco; 22/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Moving Too Slowly to Recurring Revenue, Says BMO — Barron’s Blog; 12/04/2018 – Cisco and ISARA Collaborate on a Proof of Concept of the World’s First Digital Certificate Compatible with Both Classic and; 19/03/2018 – Light Reading: Verizon, Cisco Lab Test ‘Information-Centric Networking’

Sheets Smith Wealth Management, which manages about $700.54M and $483.23M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8,746 shares to 50,986 shares, valued at $11.51 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 12,585 shares in the quarter, for a total of 130,064 shares, and has risen its stake in Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP).

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 selling transactions for $79.94 million activity. $5.77 million worth of stock was sold by Duato Joaquin on Wednesday, November 7. Another trade for 3,643 shares valued at $536,638 was sold by Kapusta Ronald A. Shares for $24.41 million were sold by Fasolo Peter on Monday, December 3. 30,943 shares were sold by Sneed Michael E, worth $4.41 million on Friday, November 23.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 43 investors sold JNJ shares while 748 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 719 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 7.91% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. First Hawaiian Retail Bank has 0.39% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 53,899 shares. Franklin Street Advsrs Inc Nc holds 81,063 shares. Minnesota-based Tealwood Asset Mgmt has invested 1.65% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Fincl reported 703 shares. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Com invested in 0.11% or 762,100 shares. Qci Asset Mngmt stated it has 146,135 shares. Fidelity National Financial has 58,480 shares. Concorde Asset Management Ltd invested in 7,314 shares or 0.99% of the stock. Edgewood Management Ltd Llc reported 34,121 shares. Windward Cap Management Co Ca invested in 98,699 shares or 1.7% of the stock. Co Of Toledo Na Oh holds 1.04% or 29,461 shares in its portfolio. Stellar Limited Liability invested in 27,604 shares or 2.45% of the stock. Bowling Port Mngmt Lc holds 0.6% or 31,049 shares. Aull & Monroe Inv Mngmt Corp reported 3.55% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Liability Com owns 16,794 shares.

Among 25 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 12 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 48% are positive. Johnson & Johnson had 108 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Tuesday, June 14 with “Hold” rating. On Wednesday, October 18 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs on Wednesday, September 20 to “Sell”. The rating was upgraded by Wells Fargo to “Buy” on Monday, October 9. Jefferies maintained the shares of JNJ in report on Tuesday, September 13 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Tuesday, November 29 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, April 18 by Stifel Nicolaus. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, April 18 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by Jefferies given on Friday, July 14. As per Wednesday, August 2, the company rating was maintained by BTIG Research.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $1.95 earnings per share, up 12.07% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.74 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.23B for 16.59 P/E if the $1.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.88% negative EPS growth.

Since June 22, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 10 insider sales for $28.93 million activity. 25,000 shares were sold by WEST STEVEN M, worth $1.20M. Kramer Kelly A. sold $3.30 million worth of stock. 35,000 shares valued at $1.51 million were sold by Goeckeler David on Friday, June 22. BHATT PRAT also sold $1.52M worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) shares. Shares for $10.28M were sold by Robbins Charles. On Friday, November 23 the insider CHANDLER MARK D sold $196,324.

Among 39 analysts covering Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO), 28 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 72% are positive. Cisco Systems Inc. had 183 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Hold” on Wednesday, June 28. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of CSCO in report on Thursday, May 19 with “Underperform” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 14 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bernstein given on Thursday, June 29. The rating was initiated by Suntrust Robinson with “Buy” on Tuesday, November 24. J.P. Morgan maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Wednesday, June 21 with “Hold” rating. J.P. Morgan initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, May 3 report. Goldman Sachs maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, August 18 report. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Thursday, November 15. The company was maintained on Monday, February 26 by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 53 investors sold CSCO shares while 728 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 525 raised stakes. 3.15 billion shares or 3.12% less from 3.26 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Greatmark Invest Ptnrs Inc owns 3.77% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 246,383 shares. Park Avenue Limited Liability Co reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Woodmont Counsel Limited Com owns 33,275 shares. 42,260 were reported by Fund Evaluation Ltd Com. Andra Ap invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Gulf Commercial Bank (Uk) reported 1.58M shares. Green Square Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 1.31% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Jarislowsky Fraser accumulated 53,520 shares. Washington Tru accumulated 226,049 shares. Lafayette Investments holds 0.07% or 4,229 shares. Stelac Advisory Lc accumulated 74,248 shares. The Delaware-based Cypress Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 3.23% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Bkd Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.6% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 1.27M are owned by Blair William Il. Tiger Mngmt Lc holds 2.54% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 520,800 shares.

Hrt Financial Llc, which manages about $641.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 5,170 shares to 9,358 shares, valued at $564,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (FXI) by 116,151 shares in the quarter, for a total of 191,863 shares, and has risen its stake in Direxion Shs Etf Tr.

