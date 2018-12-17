Hs Management Partners Has Cut Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Stake By $6.17 Million; Trimas (TRS) Sentiment Is 1.3

Hs Management Partners Llc decreased Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) stake by 4.04% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Hs Management Partners Llc sold 21,870 shares as Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA)’s stock declined 12.19%. The Hs Management Partners Llc holds 519,530 shares with $146.57M value, down from 541,400 last quarter. Ulta Beauty Inc now has $14.45B valuation. The stock decreased 1.31% or $3.24 during the last trading session, reaching $243.61. About 461,374 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 13.32% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Sees 1Q EPS $2.43-EPS $2.48; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY: OKS NEW SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION OF $625M; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $375 MLN IN FISCAL 2018; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH IN 20 PERCENTAGE RANGE; 13/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP Is Investigating the Officers and Directors of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) on Behalf of Shareholders; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty to Open About 100 New Stores in 2018; 06/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Investors (ULTA); 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018; 21/03/2018 – RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Ulta Beauty, Inc; 15/03/2018 – Ulta’s growth muted by moderating make-up sales

Trimas Corp (TRS) investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q3 2018. It’s up 0.14, from 1.16 in 2018Q2. The ratio is more positive, as 69 institutional investors increased and opened new stock positions, while 53 sold and reduced their positions in Trimas Corp. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 44.21 million shares, up from 43.89 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Trimas Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 44 Increased: 49 New Position: 20.

Among 10 analysts covering Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Ulta Beauty had 15 analyst reports since June 19, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, August 24 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, October 11 by Morgan Stanley. UBS maintained Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) on Friday, August 31 with “Buy” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $280 target in Friday, December 7 report. On Friday, September 7 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. UBS maintained the shares of ULTA in report on Friday, December 7 with “Buy” rating. On Tuesday, September 4 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Monday, August 20 with “Outperform”. The stock of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, August 31. The firm has “Buy” rating by William O’Neil \u0026 Co given on Friday, November 9.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.17, from 1.23 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 55 investors sold ULTA shares while 182 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 157 raised stakes. 49.89 million shares or 2.73% less from 51.29 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.14% or 2,370 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Ltd Liability Partnership Ma accumulated 19,194 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Fifth Third Bancshares reported 708 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company has 3,967 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability Co holds 3,401 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Highland Lc accumulated 13,794 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Cleararc Cap owns 1,470 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 12 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Cim Inv Mangement Inc holds 0.13% or 1,308 shares. Signaturefd Llc reported 1,521 shares stake. Moreover, First Mercantile Tru has 0.05% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). State Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 0.01% stake. Granite Point Management Ltd Partnership invested 0.15% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Marsico Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.19% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $22.03 million activity. On Tuesday, September 11 Eck Dennis K sold $10.05M worth of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) or 35,000 shares. 2,000 shares were sold by Nagler Lorna, worth $552,383 on Thursday, September 6. Halligan Catherine Ann sold $36,313 worth of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) on Monday, September 17.

Analysts await TriMas Corporation (NASDAQ:TRS) to report earnings on February, 26. They expect $0.37 EPS, up 19.35% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.31 per share. TRS’s profit will be $16.96M for 18.62 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual EPS reported by TriMas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.92% negative EPS growth.

Skyline Asset Management Lp holds 2.27% of its portfolio in TriMas Corporation for 840,600 shares. Ami Investment Management Inc owns 111,200 shares or 1.75% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bernzott Capital Advisors has 1.38% invested in the company for 393,990 shares. The Texas-based Van Den Berg Management I Inc has invested 1.2% in the stock. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc, a Us-based fund reported 266,174 shares.

TriMas Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered products for commercial, industrial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.26 billion. It operates through four divisions: Packaging, Aerospace, Energy, and Engineered Components. It has a 20.39 P/E ratio. The Packaging segment offers steel and plastic closure caps, drum enclosures, and specialty plastic closures, as well as dispensing systems, such as foamers, pumps, and specialty sprayers under the Rieke, Arminak & Associates, Englass, Innovative Molding, and Stolz brands to store, transport, process, and dispense various products for industrial, food and beverage, health, beauty, and home markets.

The stock increased 1.07% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $27.56. About 65,652 shares traded. TriMas Corporation (TRS) has risen 3.07% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TRS News: 26/04/2018 – TRIMAS 1Q ADJ EPS 41C, EST. 38C; 11/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises TriMas Corp. Rating To ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; 07/05/2018 – TriMas at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – TRIMAS CORP – EXPECTS 2018 ORGANIC SALES WILL INCREASE ABOUT 3% COMPARED TO 2017; 12/04/2018 – TriMas Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 23/03/2018 – TriMas Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – TRIMAS SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.60 TO $1.75, EST. $1.67; 19/04/2018 – DJ TriMas Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRS); 26/04/2018 – TRIMAS REAFFIRMS FULL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK; 26/04/2018 – TriMas Reaffirms 2018 Outlook