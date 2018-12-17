Intrepid Capital Management Inc increased Consolidated Tomoka Ld Co Com (CTO) stake by 18.33% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Intrepid Capital Management Inc acquired 14,484 shares as Consolidated Tomoka Ld Co Com (CTO)’s stock declined 6.83%. The Intrepid Capital Management Inc holds 93,482 shares with $5.82M value, up from 78,998 last quarter. Consolidated Tomoka Ld Co Com now has $293.12 million valuation. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $53.13. About 11,818 shares traded or 33.60% up from the average. Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (NYSEMKT:CTO) has declined 8.35% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.35% the S&P500. Some Historical CTO News: 15/03/2018 – Consolidated-Tomoka Files Definitive Proxy Materials and Mails Letter to Hldrs; 16/04/2018 – GLASS LEWIS RECOMMENDS CTO HLDRS VOTE FOR DIRECTOR NOMINEES; 16/04/2018 – Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis Recommends Consolidated-Tomoka Shareholders Vote “FOR” All Seven of the Company’s Director Nominees; 22/04/2018 – DJ Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTO); 10/04/2018 – Consolidated-Tomoka Releases Investor Presentation and Mails Letter to Shareholders Highlighting Proven Track Record of Delivering Shareholder Value; 19/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED TOMOKA HOLDER WINTERGREEN: ISS REPORT ‘MISLEADING’; 15/03/2018 Consolidated-Tomoka Files Definitive Proxy Materials and Mails Letter to Shareholders; 17/04/2018 – Consolidated-Tomoka 1Q EPS $1.96; 15/03/2018 – Consolidated-Tomoka: Two of Wintergreen Nominees Have ‘Significant Conflict’; 17/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED-TOMOKA LAND – BOOK VALUE PER SHARE INCREASED TO $34.86 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, AN INCREASE OF $1.88 PER SHARE, OR ABOUT 6% VS YEAR-END 2017

Hsbc Holdings Plc increased Baidu Inc (BIDU) stake by 694.57% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Hsbc Holdings Plc acquired 946,693 shares as Baidu Inc (BIDU)’s stock declined 16.10%. The Hsbc Holdings Plc holds 1.08M shares with $247.66 million value, up from 136,300 last quarter. Baidu Inc now has $60.53B valuation. The stock decreased 2.20% or $3.9 during the last trading session, reaching $173.64. About 1.71M shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 23.09% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.09% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 21/05/2018 – Baidu in Definitive Agreements With Certain Investors Relating to Divestiture of Global Ad and Tools Business; 09/05/2018 – Brightwire: Baidu customized ads, content services managers quit; 22/03/2018 – Baidu Announces Pricing of US$1.5 Billion Notes Offering; 01/05/2018 – Alibaba, Tencent and Baidu turn sights on short video; 18/05/2018 – Baidu: Haifeng Wang Has Been Promoted to Senior Vice Pres and General Manager of Baidu’s AI Group; 26/04/2018 – Baidu 1Q EPS $2.98; 29/04/2018 – Baidu: Du Xiaoman Will Raise Approximately $1.9B; 19/03/2018 – Chinese video streaming service provider iQiyi Inc, a unit of search engine giant Baidu Inc , has launched an initial public offering in New York worth up to $2.4 billion, seeking to expand its range of content; 21/05/2018 – BAIDU INC – UPON COMPLETION OF TRANSACTION, GLOBAL DU BUSINESS IS EXPECTED TO BE DECONSOLIDATED FROM BAIDU’S CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS; 29/04/2018 – Du Xiaoman Will Operate Independently From Baidu and Will Enter Into Business Cooperation Arrangements With Baidu

Among 5 analysts covering Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Baidu had 5 analyst reports since July 9, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Neutral” on Thursday, November 1. The stock of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Monday, July 9. The company was upgraded on Monday, July 9 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Thursday, November 1 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, October 29.