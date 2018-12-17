Icm Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Acco Brands Corp (ACCO) by 35.61% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icm Asset Management Inc bought 36,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 41.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 139,000 shares of the publishing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.57M, up from 102,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icm Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Acco Brands Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $694.52M market cap company. It closed at $6.76 lastly. It is down 45.02% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ACCO News: 03/04/2018 – ZoomEssence, Inc. Expands Culinary Innovation Naming Jeff Stopa Research Chef and Duncan Fader Vice President of Strategic Acco; 01/05/2018 – ACCO Brands 1Q Adj EPS 8c; 29/03/2018 – ACCO BRANDS STARTS QTR DIV PROGRAMME, WITH DIV OF $0.06/SHR; 22/03/2018 S&P REVISES ACCO BRANDS CORP. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 01/05/2018 – ACCO BRANDS SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.33 TO $1.37, EST. $1.35; 28/03/2018 – Acco Brands Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Crown, American Equity Investment Life Holding, Acco Brands, Synthetic Biologics, Unive; 16/05/2018 – Acco Brands Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades ACCO Brands To ‘BB’; Otlk Stable; 09/05/2018 – Foap Expands Service Offering: Adds Video Creation to its Popular Missions Technology Platform

Clark Estates Inc decreased its stake in Juniper Networks Inc (JNPR) by 18.78% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Estates Inc sold 29,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 128,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.84 million, down from 157,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Estates Inc who had been investing in Juniper Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $27.5. About 4.33 million shares traded. Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) has declined 2.85% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical JNPR News: 30/05/2018 – Inteleca Announces Launch of New eCommerce Platform Featuring Major Technology Brands Including Cisco, Juniper Networks, Extrem; 01/05/2018 – Juniper Networks 1Q Net $34.4M; 14/05/2018 – Juniper Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 01/05/2018 – Juniper Networks Sees 3Q Rev $1.175B; 13/03/2018 – Juniper Research: Digital Transformation & IoT to Drive Cybersecurity Spend to $134 Billion Annually by 2022; 01/05/2018 – Juniper Networks 1Q EPS 10c; 30/04/2018 – Juniper at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 30; 25/04/2018 – Juniper Networks Delivers the Only Multicloud-Ready Orchestration and Analytics Platform for any Cloud and any Workload across; 22/04/2018 – DJ Juniper Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JNPR); 29/05/2018 – Juniper Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow

Among 4 analysts covering Acco Brands (NYSE:ACCO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Acco Brands had 6 analyst reports since April 29, 2016 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE:ACCO) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, January 25 by BWS Financial. BWS Financial maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, April 7 report. The stock of ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE:ACCO) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, April 29 by Barrington Research. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 15 by Barrington. The stock of ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE:ACCO) earned “Hold” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, September 7.

Icm Asset Management Inc, which manages about $143.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solu (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 91,104 shares to 320,556 shares, valued at $4.74M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Among 36 analysts covering Juniper Networks Inc. (NYSE:JNPR), 9 have Buy rating, 8 Sell and 19 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Juniper Networks Inc. had 108 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 27 by Standpoint Research. The company was upgraded on Monday, January 22 by Oppenheimer. On Thursday, October 12 the stock rating was downgraded by Nomura to “Hold”. Instinet maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, April 7 report. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, July 27. The firm has “Buy” rating by Drexel Hamilton given on Friday, October 9. The stock of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) earned “Hold” rating by Piper Jaffray on Tuesday, July 25. The stock of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Wednesday, October 25. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, January 31 with “Hold”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Wednesday, November 16.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.01, from 0.92 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 31 investors sold JNPR shares while 137 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 305.23 million shares or 0.61% less from 307.11 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership has 0.19% invested in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) for 340,004 shares. Millennium Management Limited Liability Co holds 0.07% or 1.93 million shares. Gyroscope Mgmt Gru has invested 3.35% in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). 1.73M were accumulated by California Pub Employees Retirement Systems. California State Teachers Retirement accumulated 645,965 shares or 0.04% of the stock. D E Shaw & Com reported 1.81 million shares. Levin Strategies LP stated it has 81,878 shares. Asset Mgmt One Commerce Ltd stated it has 0.04% in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). First Republic Mgmt Inc reported 15,989 shares. Ls Investment Ltd Liability Corp invested in 15,298 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The holds 0.01% or 358,453 shares in its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc has invested 0.06% in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). Oak Assoc Oh owns 472,915 shares or 0.87% of their US portfolio. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.08% in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). Kwmg Lc invested in 0.62% or 80,874 shares.

Clark Estates Inc, which manages about $666.49 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 12,000 shares to 53,200 shares, valued at $3.11 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zagg Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) by 84,193 shares in the quarter, for a total of 225,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Deluxe Corp (NYSE:DLX).

Since August 22, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 sales for $4.71 million activity. Another trade for 113,039 shares valued at $3.36M was sold by Athreya Anand. Shares for $488,676 were sold by rahim rami.

Analysts await Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) to report earnings on January, 29. They expect $0.44 earnings per share, down 2.22% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.45 per share. JNPR’s profit will be $151.89 million for 15.63 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Juniper Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.32% EPS growth.