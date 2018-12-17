Impala Asset Management Llc increased Take (TTWO) stake by 26.16% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Impala Asset Management Llc acquired 151,096 shares as Take (TTWO)’s stock declined 18.52%. The Impala Asset Management Llc holds 728,706 shares with $100.55M value, up from 577,610 last quarter. Take now has $11.85 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $104.08. About 899,161 shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has declined 1.22% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.22% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees FY EPS $1.53-EPS $1.80; 17/05/2018 – TAKE TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC TTWO.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $132 FROM $126; 24/04/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: Wait for Take Two’s earnings before buying; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q Net $62M-Net $74M; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Macy’s goes for two quarters of sales growth in a row; 28/05/2018 – INDIA’S LARSEN AND TOUBRO EXEC SAYS PRIVATE SECTOR ORDER FLOW WILL STILL TAKE TWO YEARS TO COME IN FULL FORM; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q Rev $450.3M; 08/05/2018 – Take-Two Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 22/04/2018 – DJ Take-Two Interactive Software Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TTWO); 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q EPS 77c

Neuberger Berman Group Llc increased Lennar Corp (LEN) stake by 0.63% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Neuberger Berman Group Llc acquired 40,065 shares as Lennar Corp (LEN)’s stock declined 18.88%. The Neuberger Berman Group Llc holds 6.39M shares with $298.49 million value, up from 6.35M last quarter. Lennar Corp now has $13.04B valuation. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $40.38. About 1.87 million shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 33.37% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.37% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 19/03/2018 Moody’s Withdraws Ratings on CalAtlantic Group, Inc; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q New Orders $3.4B, Up 38%; 05/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Ignore dated UBS research alert on Lennar Corp; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Rick Beckwitt Also Elected to Board of Directors; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q-End Homebuilding Cash, Cash Equivalents $734M; 06/04/2018 – Fitch: Lennar Announces Potential Sale of Rialto Capital Advisors, LLC; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR 1Q NEW ORDERS +30%, EST. +18.9%; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR 1Q ADJ EPS $1.11; 23/05/2018 – Lennar also offers 90 days of Amazon tech services with the purchase of one of its new smart homes; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Sells Alexa’s Smart-Home Technology in Lennar Model Homes

More notable recent Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Homebuilders erase morning losses after Powell blinks – Seeking Alpha” on November 28, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Is Home Depot Stock the Best Housing Play? – Investorplace.com” published on December 11, 2018, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “2 Homebuilding Stocks That Could Get Hammered Next Month – Schaeffers Research” on November 21, 2018. More interesting news about Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Lennar Corporation â€“ LEN – GlobeNewswire” published on December 10, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Even If the Economy Doesnâ€™t Turn, Square Stock Still Has a Problem – Investorplace.com” with publication date: November 29, 2018.

Among 8 analysts covering Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Lennar Corp had 13 analyst reports since June 19, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Wedbush on Monday, October 29 to “Outperform”. The stock of Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 27 by Bank of America. On Friday, September 14 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. The stock of Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) earned “Market Outperform” rating by JMP Securities on Friday, October 5. The rating was maintained by Wedbush on Wednesday, June 27 with “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Argus Research on Monday, October 15 with “Buy”. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, October 17. Credit Suisse maintained Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) rating on Thursday, October 4. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $55 target. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, June 27 with “Overweight”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, October 4.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $1.98 million activity. $1.04M worth of stock was sold by JAFFE JONATHAN M on Monday, July 2.

Neuberger Berman Group Llc decreased Macom Technology Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) stake by 641,581 shares to 1.56M valued at $32.12 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) stake by 8,469 shares and now owns 11,222 shares. Oneok Inc (NYSE:OKE) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.13, from 1.36 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 47 investors sold LEN shares while 150 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 271.84 million shares or 1.78% less from 276.77 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Trustmark Retail Bank Trust Department has 0.21% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corp reported 7,193 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rampart Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.06% or 64,742 shares in its portfolio. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). 4,186 were reported by Tower Capital Limited Liability Corporation (Trc). Brinker Cap has 0.04% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). 5.17M were reported by Third Point Ltd Liability Company. Moreover, Merian Global Investors (Uk) Ltd has 0% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 10,900 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can, Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 171,431 shares. 37,054 were reported by Winslow Evans Crocker. Bb&T Corp invested in 0.13% or 154,054 shares. Stifel Fincl, a Missouri-based fund reported 19,466 shares. Moreover, Mackay Shields Ltd Co has 0.02% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Jpmorgan Chase & Comm owns 11.97 million shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd has 0.01% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 148,109 shares.

More notable recent Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “January 2019 Options Now Available For Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO) – Nasdaq” on November 21, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: BA, HAS, TTWO – Nasdaq” published on December 03, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: TTWO, MU, AMSF – Nasdaq” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Take-Two Stock Is Poised to Rebound Soon – Nasdaq” published on December 11, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why TTWO Stock Is Tumbling Today: â€˜Red Dead Redemption 2â€™ Has Big Flaw – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 03, 2018.

Among 9 analysts covering Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. Take-Two Interactive had 11 analyst reports since August 3, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) rating on Thursday, November 8. Robert W. Baird has “Outperform” rating and $145 target. Jefferies maintained the shares of TTWO in report on Thursday, November 8 with “Buy” rating. Barclays Capital maintained Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) rating on Monday, August 6. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $138 target. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of TTWO in report on Monday, August 6 with “Market Perform” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $137 target in Monday, August 6 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, August 3 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, November 8 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) on Tuesday, September 11 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, November 8. On Thursday, August 30 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”.

Since August 24, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 2 sales for $8.38 million activity. Emerson Daniel P also sold $1.64 million worth of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) shares. Sheresky Michael had sold 222 shares worth $24,720 on Thursday, November 15. Another trade for 75,000 shares valued at $10.05M was bought by Viera Paul E.

Impala Asset Management Llc decreased Macys Inc (NYSE:M) stake by 119,376 shares to 1.17 million valued at $40.60M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Navistar Intl Corp New (NYSE:NAV) stake by 368,259 shares and now owns 408,374 shares. Knight Swift Transn Hldgs In was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.40, from 0.9 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 42 investors sold TTWO shares while 140 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 97.07 million shares or 4.22% less from 101.35 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hanseatic Ser holds 2,129 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Profund Advsr Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.05% or 9,794 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon accumulated 804,247 shares. Ajo LP reported 82,333 shares. Daiwa Gp has invested 0.01% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). First Mercantile Trust Communications reported 14,473 shares. Stifel Corporation invested in 20,302 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt LP owns 452,908 shares. Utah Retirement Systems reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). 85,621 were reported by Assetmark. Los Angeles Mgmt Equity Rech Incorporated stated it has 0% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Great West Life Assurance Company Can has invested 0.03% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). 23,000 were reported by Ibis Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership. Natixis Advsrs LP holds 0.02% or 12,952 shares in its portfolio. 5,932 are held by Pnc Fincl Services Group Inc.