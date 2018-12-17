Impellam Group PLC (IPEL) Is Yet to See Trading Action on Dec 17

Shares of Impellam Group PLC (LON:IPEL) closed at 590 yesterday. Impellam Group PLC currently has a total float of 497,990 shares and on average sees 20,714 shares exchange hands each day. The stock now has a 52-week low of 430 and high of 695.

What It Means To Invest In The UK

One of the fastest growing economies in Europe and in the world is that of the UK. It is swelling with extensive capacities to grow as a nation and contribute to the growth of the global economy. It is without a doubt that the UK provides domestic and international investors alike with countless opportunities to successfully trade and strengthen their financial positions at a crucial time.

Equity Market in the UK

In the UK, the primary stock exchange is the London Stock Exchange (LSE). Meanwhile, the benchmark blue-chip index in the UK is the Financial Times Stock Exchange (FTSE) 100 Index.

The LSE is the world’s third largest stock exchange as it is Europe’s largest stock exchange. Almost 2,300 stocks are presently listed on the LSE, bringing its overall market valuation to more than ‘6 trillion. It also boasts itself as one of the world’s first stock exchanges, having been created in 1801.

The LSE operates under the supervision of the LSE Group, which had been created in October 2007 from the combination of the LSE and the Borsa Italiana.

On the other hand, the FTSE 100 weighs the 100 most actively traded stocks on the LSE as a free-float, market-capitalization-weighted index. It had been created on January 3, 1984 using 1,000 points as its base value.

The FTSE 100 operates under the supervision of an LSEG subsidiary, the FTSE Group. It represents roughly 80% of the overall market valuation on the LSE. The FTSE 100 has an overall market valuation of roughly $1.70 trillion as of September. Impellam Group PLC is a stock traded on the U.K’s stock exchange.

Reviewing of the components of the FTSE 100 occurs four times a year. To be specific, it occurs on the first Wednesday after the first Friday of March and every succeeding three months thereafter. The components are regularly reviewed to make sure that they meet all conditions for inclusion in the FTSE 100. Impellam Group PLC has relatively good liquidity.

The FTSE 100 is a competent indicator of the LSE. However, it is a weaker indicator of the UK economy than the FTSE 250, which weighs the 250 most actively traded stocks on the LSE. Such is the case for three reasons: 1) most of the components of the FTSE 100 are international stocks; 2) the FTSE 250 is more extensive than the FTSE 100 in terms of the number of components; and 3) most of the components of the FTSE 250 are domestic stocks.

The FTSE 100 had posted its all-time low of 427.50 points in February 1978. Upon recovery, the FTSE 100 had posted its all-time high of 7,103.98 points in April 2015. Meanwhile, in October, it had posted its best intraday high of 7,129 points.

Trading in the UK

The regular session on the LSE starts at 8:00 a.m. and ends at 4:00 p.m.

The UK is consistently materializing its growth prospects. It boasts with meaningful potentials that can truly leverage growth opportunities’ thanks to a healthy corporate environment that is viable for all kinds of investors. Because of this, many investors are flocking European equity markets, particularly that of the UK. Professional analysts might be interested how this will affect Impellam Group PLC.

Impellam Group Plc provides staffing, human capital management, and outsourced people-related services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, mainland Europe, Australasia, New Zealand, Singapore, and the Middle East. The company has market cap of 293.81 million GBP. It operates in two divisions, Managed Services and Specialist Staffing. It has a 9.66 P/E ratio. The firm provides managed service programs and recruitment process outsourcing services; and specialist staffing services in the healthcare, legal, engineering and technical, catering, driving, office, industrial, science, clinical and process engineering, education, accountancy, sales, information technology, professional, and aviation sectors.