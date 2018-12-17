Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its stake in Msci Inc (MSCI) by 53.9% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought 3,707 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.69% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,585 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.88 million, up from 6,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp who had been investing in Msci Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.13% or $6.22 during the last trading session, reaching $144.23. About 763,577 shares traded. MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) has risen 17.12% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSCI News: 30/05/2018 – MSCI Weighs Capping India, Brazil Weights Over Investor Access; 22/03/2018 – UBS ETF – MSCI Japan hedged to USD UCITS ETF Goes Below 200D-MA; 23/05/2018 – MSCI TALKING TO CHINA’S REGULATORS ON FURTHER LIBERALIZATION; 15/05/2018 – MSCI: ARGENTINA MARKET SITUATION MAKES IT TOUGHER TO DECIDE WHETHER TO GIVE IT EMERGING MARKET STATUS; 18/04/2018 – SPDR MSCI Europe Financials UCITS ETF Above 50D-MA: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Global banks scrap for share of expected China MSCI trading boom; 20/05/2018 – MSCI to Add Over 200 Locally Listed Chinese Companies (Video); 03/05/2018 – MSCI Inc Total Run Rate at March 31 Grew by 16.2% to $1.4B; 25/04/2018 – UBS ETF-MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF Goes Below 200D-MA; 09/03/2018 – UBS Irl ETF plc – MSCI USA UCITS ETF Above 50D-MA: Technicals

Ing Groep Nv increased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (A) by 90.36% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ing Groep Nv bought 30,957 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.92% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 65,216 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.60 million, up from 34,259 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ing Groep Nv who had been investing in Agilent Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $67.83. About 1.80 million shares traded. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has risen 5.82% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.82% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 14/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC A.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $4.85 BLN TO $4.87 BLN; 07/05/2018 – AGILENT COMPLETES PURCHASE OF LASERGEN,; 16/04/2018 – Agilent Announces Departure of Patrick Kaltenbach; 07/05/2018 – Agilent Completes Acquisition Of Lasergen, Inc; 14/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC A.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.70, REV VIEW $4.92 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Agilent Expands Portfolio of In Situ Hybridization Probes for Clinical Testing; 07/03/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY ADVANCED ANALYTICAL FOR $250M; 14/05/2018 – Agilent Sees 3Q Rev $1.19B-$1.21B; 22/04/2018 – DJ Agilent Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (A); 30/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF DEAL ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.17, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 36 investors sold A shares while 186 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 255.34 million shares or 2.22% less from 261.14 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Pension reported 332,228 shares. Smithfield Company reported 0.01% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Trust Of Vermont reported 0.02% stake. Argent Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Engineers Gate Manager LP holds 0.05% or 9,055 shares. Macquarie Grp Limited accumulated 116,200 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Millennium Limited Company reported 2.28 million shares. Valley National Advisers Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Janney Limited Liability invested in 0.01% or 13,445 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Estabrook Capital Management holds 0% or 1,495 shares in its portfolio. Keybank Association Oh accumulated 11,080 shares or 0% of the stock. Salem Inv Counselors holds 2,589 shares. 45,201 are owned by Fruth Invest. Oakworth Cap invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A).

Ing Groep Nv, which manages about $5.88B and $5.79B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Elec Pwr Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 26,787 shares to 26,699 shares, valued at $1.89M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH) by 9,931 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,252 shares, and cut its stake in Kraft Heinz Co.

Since September 11, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 insider sales for $3.85 million activity. Another trade for 17,949 shares valued at $1.35 million was sold by McMullen Michael R.. 1,500 Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) shares with value of $106,590 were sold by Gonsalves Rodney. Shares for $371,296 were sold by FIELDS HEIDI on Tuesday, September 11. The insider Grau Dominique sold $658,748.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 25 investors sold MSCI shares while 154 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 76.86 million shares or 1.33% less from 77.89 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. White Elm, a Connecticut-based fund reported 13,600 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board stated it has 76,670 shares. Asset Mgmt One Communications Limited holds 0.07% or 189,395 shares in its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 73,856 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Bsw Wealth Prtnrs reported 1,599 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 0.42% or 395,431 shares. 135,800 are owned by Apg Asset Management Nv. 441,557 are owned by Lord Abbett Ltd Limited Liability Company. Gofen Glossberg Lc Il holds 6,565 shares. Zacks Mngmt reported 0.05% stake. Fdx Advsrs has 1,402 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Oakbrook Llc invested in 9,147 shares. Barrett Asset Ltd has 500 shares. Bb&T Limited Liability Co reported 3,820 shares. Farmers & Merchants Incorporated reported 36 shares.